What is Jeff Fahey's Net Worth?

Jeff Fahey is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Jeff Fahey known for his performances in such films as "Psycho III," "White Hunter Black Heart," "The Lawnmower Man," "Machete," and "Alita: Battle Angel." On television, he played Winston MacBride on ABC's "The Marshal" and Frank Lapidus in the final three seasons of ABC's "Lost." Fahey has also appeared in several television films, including "Virtual Seduction," "The Eden Formula," and "Icon."

Early Life and Education

Jeff Fahey was born on November 29, 1952 in Olean, New York as the sixth of 13 children of Jane and Frank. When he was ten years old, he moved with his family to Buffalo. After attending high school there, Fahey left home and hitchhiked to Alaska. Later, he backpacked through Europe and worked on an Israeli kibbutz. When he was 25, Fahey earned a full scholarship to attend the Joffrey Ballet School. He went on to dance in theaters around the country, including on Broadway.

Film Career

In 1985, Fahey made his film debut with a supporting role in the Western "Silverado." The next year, he starred opposite Anthony Perkins in the slasher film "Psycho III." Fahey's credits over the remainder of the decade included the mystery thriller "Backfire," the sports drama crime film "Split Decisions," the action drama "True Blood," and the Australian drama "Minnamurra." In 1990, he starred in three films: the action crime film "The Last of the Finest," the neo-noir "Impulse," and Clint Eastwood's adventure drama "White Hunter Black Heart." Fahey followed that with starring roles in "Body Parts" and "Iron Maze" in 1991. He then starred opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1992 science-fiction horror film "The Lawnmower Man." Fahey continued to be prolific throughout the decade, appearing in such films as "Woman of Desire," "Freefall," "Wyatt Earp," "Serpent's Lair," "Darkman III: Die Darkman Die," "Time Under Fire," and "Apocalypse II: Revelation."

Fahey began the new millennium with roles in "Epicenter," "The Newcomers," and "Spin Cycle." He followed those with a number of films in 2001, including the erotic thriller "Cold Heart." Fahey subsequently appeared in such titles as "Unspeakable," "Ghost Rock," "Close Call," "Blue Demon," "Only the Brave," and "The Hunt for Eagle One: Crash Point." In 2007, he starred in the British film "Messages" and played J.T. Hague in Robert Rodriguez's action comedy horror film "Planet Terror." Fahey later reunited with Rodriguez for the director's 2010 action film "Machete." Also that year, he appeared in Dany Garcia's horror film "Terror Trap." His credits over the ensuing years included "Eldorado," "Easy Rider: The Ride Back," "Sushi Girl," "Dawn Patrol," "Too Late," and "The Hollow." At the end of the decade, Fahey appeared in his third Robert Rodriguez film, "Alita: Battle Angel." He was in his fourth Rodriguez film, "Hypnotic," in 2023. Fahey's other credits in the early 2020s include "A Bird Flew In," "The Long Night," "One Year Off," and "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1."

Television Career

Fahey had his first substantial television role in 1984, on the soap opera "One Life to Live." He was next in the 1985 television film "The Execution of Raymond Graham." The year after that, Fahey had guest roles on "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" and "Miami Vice." In the early 1990s, he appeared in a string of television films, including "Parker Kane," "Sketch Artist," and "Blindsided." Fahey had his first main role in a regular series in 1995, playing United States Marshal Winston MacBride on ABC's "The Marshal." The same year, he starred in the Showtime television film "Virtual Seduction." Later in the decade, Fahey appeared in the second episode of the short-lived HBO anthology series "Perversions of Science." In the early 2000s, he had guest roles on "Nash Bridges," "Crossing Jordan," and "American Dreams." Following those, Fahey appeared in the television films "Icon," "Locusts: The 8th Plague," and "Manticore," all in 2005. In 2006, he starred in the television film "The Eden Formula."

Fahey had his next major role in 2008, when he began playing pilot Frank Lapidus on the ABC series "Lost," then in its fourth season. He continued playing the character for the show's final two seasons through 2010. After "Lost," Fahey appeared in episodes of such series as "Law & Order: LA," "Chuck," "Workaholics," "Femme Fatales," and "Revolution." He was also in the television films "Alien Tornado" and "Lake Effects." In 2013, Fahey appeared on "Hawaii Five-0" and "Under the Dome," as well as in the NBC television film "Rewind." He subsequently had guest roles on "Justified," "Grimm," "The Librarians," and "Scorpion." Fahey also appeared in the 2015 History Channel miniseries "Texas Rising," portraying military leader Thomas Rusk. The year after that, he was in the television film "Atomic Shark" and an episode of the superhero series "Legends of Tomorrow." In 2017, Fahey guest-starred on the CBS series "Training Day." His other credits have included episodes of "NCIS: New Orleans," "Wu Assassins," and "Fire Country."

Theater Career

On stage, Fahey appeared in a production of "Twelve Angry Men" at the Garrick Theatre in London from 2013 to 2014. Later, in 2017, he acted on the UK tour of Bill Kenwright's production of "The Best Man," playing the character Joseph Cantwell.