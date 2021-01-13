Jay Ryan net worth: Jay Ryan is a New Zealand actor who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for starring in TV series including Neighbours, Go Girls, Top of the Lake, Beauty & the Beast, and Mary Kills People.

Jay Ryan was born in Auckland, New Zealand in August 1981. In 2002 he starred as Sam Hooper on the television series Being Eve. Ryan starred as Jack Scully on the TV series Neighbours from 2002 to 2005. From 2007 to 2009 he starred as Able Seaman Billy "Spider" Webb on the series Sea Patrol. Jay Ryan starred as Kevin on the television series Go Girls from 2009 to 2012. From 2012 to 2016 he starred as Vincent Keller on the TV series Beauty and the Beast. Ryan starred as Ben Wesley on the series Mary Kills People from 2017 to 2019. In 2019 he won a Fright Meter Award for It Chapter Two.