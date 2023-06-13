Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jul 18, 1979 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Actor, Singer, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jason Weaver's Net Worth

What is Jason Weaver's net worth and salary?

Jason Weaver is an American actor and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Jason Weaver began his professional acting career in the early 90s, appearing in such projects as "The Kid Who Loved Christmas", "Brewster Place", "The Long Walk Home", and "The Jacksons: An American Dream". He then went on to a steady career in both film and television projects, including, "Sister, Sister", "Freedom Song", "Drumline", "The Ladykillers", "ATL", "Jada", "Love for Sale", "Lottery Ticket", "The LeBrons", "He's Mine Not Yours", and "Dysfunctional Friends".

Jason is most widely recognized for his roles on "Thea" and "Smart Guy" and for providing the singing voice of Simba in "The Lion King". He released one studio album, "Love Ambition", in 1995, and one EP, "Stay With Me", the following year. He also performed on the popular track, "Once Call Away", with Chingy.

Lion King Salary/Earnings

In an October 2019 interview with VladTV, Jason revealed that he turned down a $2 million flat fee for his role in The Lion King. That's around $3.5 million after adjusting for inflation to today's dollars.

Instead he opted for $100,000 plus a share of future royalties from the songs and movie. In the interview he claimed that this choice turned out to be very wise because he still earns checks to this day, decades later, and his total earnings have easily topped the original $2 million offer.

On the other hand, the counter argument would be that $1 million in 1994 (after paying taxes) invested in the S&P 500 with dividend reinvestment, would conservatively be $9 million today.

Weaver explained that since he was a minor at the time the film was made, it was actually his mother who made the decision:

"Disney had a reputation for re-releasing stuff…I think at that time they had put out Sleeping Beauty and some of their old catalog from when Walt Disney was alive. They were releasing that stuff when they were releasing the new Disney stuff, so she [Weaver's mother] was able to see the playing field and go, 'Wait a minute, this is going to make a lot of money over time, so what happens when my son turns 40? Is he going to be able to get a check for this when they eventually re-release this."

"The Lion King" earned just under $1 billion at the box office from its original run and at least another billion from home video sales and licensing. After adjusting for inflation, the original box office gross makes "The Lion King" the highest grossing animated film of all time.

Early Life

Jason Michael Weaver was born on July 18, 1979, in Chicago, Illinois.

Weaver grew up in a supportive environment that nurtured his artistic talents. His mother, Kitty Haywood, a noted singer and musician in her own right, encouraged her son's early interest in the performing arts. Weaver's acting career started when he was just a child, with appearances in various advertisements and small roles in television shows.

Breakthrough Roles

His breakout role came in 1992 when he portrayed a young Michael Jackson in the miniseries "The Jacksons: An American Dream." His performance earned him widespread acclaim and firmly established him as a promising young actor. In 1994, he lent his singing voice to the character Simba in Disney's animated feature "The Lion King," a role that remains one of his most recognized contributions. Weaver's singing for "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" and "Hakuna Matata" contributed significantly to the film's phenomenal success and iconic status.

Television Career

In 1997, Weaver landed a leading role in the sitcom "Smart Guy," where he portrayed Marcus Henderson. The show was a hit, further enhancing Weaver's reputation as a talented actor capable of delivering nuanced performances. His ability to convey complex emotions and his comedic timing were highlights of his portrayal, making "Smart Guy" a memorable part of his career.

Music Career

In addition to acting, Weaver has had a noteworthy music career. He released his debut album "Love Ambition" in 1995 under Motown Records, showcasing his impressive vocal range and ability to convey emotion through song. Although his music career didn't reach the heights of his acting career, his contributions to the music industry, particularly R&B and soul, remain appreciated by his fans.

Later Career and Recognition

Weaver continued to act in the 2000s, securing roles in films like "Drumline" and "ATL." He also made guest appearances on popular television shows such as "Thea" and "Sister, Sister." His acting skills and charisma have garnered him recognition from critics and audiences alike. Over the years, he has received several award nominations for his performances, including a Young Artist Award for his role in "The Jacksons: An American Dream."