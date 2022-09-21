Jason Ritter Net Worth:

What Is Jason Ritter's Net Worth and Salary?

Jason Ritter is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Jason Ritter is the son of late actor John Ritter, and he is best known for playing Kevin Girardi on "Joan of Arcadia" (2003–2005), Ethan Haas on "The Class" (2006–2007), Mark Cyr on "Parenthood" (2010–2014), Frederick Bellacourt on "Another Period" (2015–2018), and Pat Rollins on "Raising Dion" (2019–2022). Jason also starred in the title role on the ABC series "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" (2017–2018), and he voiced Dipper Pines on the animated Disney Channel/Disney XD series "Gravity Falls" (2012–2016) and Ryder in the 2019 Disney film "Frozen II." Ritter has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films "Swimfan" (2002), "Freddy vs. Jason" (2003), "W." (2008), "Peter and Vandy" (2009), "The Big Ask" (2013), "Hits" (2014), "The Meddler" (2015), and "The Tale" (2018) and the television series "Undressed" (1999), "The Event" (2010–2011), "Drunk History" (2013–2018), "Girls" (2015–2016), and "A Million Little Things" (2019–2020). Ritter produced the TV movie "This Is My Friend" (2007) and the films "Good Dick" (2008) and "Oh My Soul" (2009).

Early Life

Jason Ritter was born Jason Morgan Ritter on February 17, 1980, in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of actors John Ritter and Nancy Morgan, and he has two siblings, Tyler and Carly, and a half-sister named Stella (whose mother is John's second wife, "Wings" star Amy Yasbeck). Sadly, John died of an aortic dissection in September 2003 after collapsing on the set of "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter."

In a 2010 interview with "Huffpost," Jason said of his father's death:

"I went downhill for a while. It was interesting because [his death] happened right when I signed on to shoot 'Joan of Arcadia.' My character dealt with his tragedy by making fun of it all the time. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, but I started to do that myself. And it's not the healthiest way to deal with it."

Jason's first onscreen appearance was in the petting zoo scene in the opening credits of John's show "Three's Company." Ritter attended Santa Monica's Crossroads School, where Simon Helberg was one of his classmates, and the two roomed together at New York University. Jason earned a BFA in Drama from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, and as a college student, he trained at the Atlantic Theater Company. He later spent time in London, studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Career

In 1990, Jason co-starred with his parents in the TV movie "The Dreamer of Oz: The L. Frank Baum Story," then he lent his voice to the 1991 short film "The Real Story Of Christmas Tree." In 1999, he appeared in the film "Mumford" and the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," and he played Allan on the MTV anthology series "Undressed." Ritter guest-starred on "Law & Order" (2001), "Hack" (2002), and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2003), and from 2003 to 2005, he played paraplegic Kevin Girardi on the CBS fantasy drama "Joan of Arcadia," which earned him a Teen Choice Award nomination. Jason appeared in the films "Swimfan" (2002), "Raise Your Voice" (2004), "Perceptions" (2005), "Happy Endings" (2005), "Our Very Own" (2005), "The Wicker Man" (2006), "The Education of Charlie Banks" (2007), "The Deal" (2008), "Good Dick" (2008), and "The Perfect Age of Rock 'n' Roll" (2009), and he starred as Peter in 2009's "Peter and Vandy." Ritter played Will Rollins in 2003's "Freddy vs. Jason," a crossover between the "Friday the 13th" and "Nightmare on Elm Street" franchises, and he portrayed Jeb Bush in 2008's "W." He starred as Ethan Haas on the CBS sitcom "The Class" from 2006 to 2007, and in 2010, he joined the casts of two NBC shows, playing Sean Walker on "The Event" and Mark Cyr on "Parenthood."

Jason appeared in the films "The Dry Land" (2010), "A Bag of Hammers" (2011) "The Perfect Family" (2011), "Free Samples" (2012), "I Am I" (2013), "The Big Ask" (2013), "The East" (2013), "The End of Love" (2013), "Wild Canaries" (2014), "About Alex" (2014), "We'll Never Have Paris" (2014), "Embers" (2015), "The Intervention" (2016), "The Labyrinth" (2017), "The Tale" (2018), and the David Cross-directed comedy-drama "Hits" (2014). He co-starred with Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne, and J. K. Simmons in the 2015 film "The Meddler," and he voiced Ryder in 2019's "Frozen II," which grossed $1.450 billion at the box office. Ritter guest-starred on "Person of Interest" (2014), "Key & Peele" (2014), "Garfunkel and Oates" (2014), "Goliath" (2016), "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" (2016), "The Long Road Home" (2017), "Superstore" (2020), and "Candy" (2022), and he had recurring roles on HBO's "Girls" (2015–2016) and ABC's "A Million Little Things" (2019–2020). Jason starred as Frederick Bellacourt on Comedy Central's "Another Period" (2015–2018), Kevin Finn on ABC's "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" (2017–2018), and Pat on Netflix's "Raising Dion" (2019–2022), and he voiced Dark Spyro on the Netflix computer-animated series "Skylanders Academy" from 2017 to 2018.

Personal Life

In 1999, Jason began a relationship with actress Marianna Palka, a fellow Atlantic Theater Company student. They split up in 2013, and Ritter started dating his "The Big Ask" co-star Melanie Lynskey. The couple became engaged in 2017, and they welcomed a daughter in December 2018. Jason and Melanie had a very small wedding in 2020, and during a 2022 interview on "The Jess Cagle Show," Lynskey stated," I was going to Canada for 'Yellowjackets' and I was on the phone with somebody and they said, 'Oh, he won't be allowed in. I was like, 'We have a child. What? I can't leave for six months,' so I was like, 'We have to get married tomorrow.'" She added that the information turned out to be incorrect and said of the wedding, "We got married on our front porch of our little rental house in Atlanta. Nice lady came and married us. We had two friends there." In February 2022, after Melanie spoke out about being body-shamed by "Yellowjackets" fans, Jason came to her defense, tweeting, "If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else's body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun."

Awards and Nominations

Ritter has earned two Primetime Emmy nominations, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "Parenthood" (2012) and Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for "Tales of Titans" (2017). In 2006, he won a Clarence Derwent Award for Best Supporting Male for his performance in a Lincoln Center production of Wendy Wasserstein's "Third." In 2004, Jason received a Cinescape Genre Face of the Future Award nomination for "Freddy vs. Jason" from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films and a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Breakout TV Star – Male for "Joan of Arcadia." In 2018, "The Tale" earned Ritter an International Online Cinema Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie and an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture or Limited Series. Jason and his "Gravity Falls" castmates received Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Comedy/Musical in 2015 and Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series in 2016.

Real Estate

In 2008, Ritter paid $875,000 for a 975 square foot, three-bedroom home in Los Angeles.