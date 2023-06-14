Jason Kennedy net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Salary: $1.2 Million Date of Birth: Dec 11, 1981 (41 years old) Place of Birth: Fort Lauderdale Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.87 m) Profession: Talk show host, Journalist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jason Kennedy's Net Worth

Jason Kennedy is an American journalist, television personality, and correspondent who has a net worth of $5 million. Jason Kennedy has hosted and contributed to shows like "E! News," "Live from E!," and "Today Show." He is also known for being married to model/author Lauren Scruggs who famously survived a brutal helicopter accident.

Early Life

Kennedy was born on December 1, 1981 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He enjoyed watching television news programs as a child and would often produce mock news programs from a home studio he had created. He had set up the studio in his basement and it was equipped with 20 televisions, four cameras, an editing area, and a news desk. He attended Westminster Academy in Florida before enrolling at the University of Miami where he studied broadcast journalism. While a student there, he received several awards including the Associated Press Award for Best News Feature in the state of Florida. He graduated from the University of Miami in 2003.

Career

In 2004, Kennedy moved to Los Angeles in order to pursue a career in television. He began anchoring segments for "Open Call" on the TV Guide Channel. In 2005, he joined the E! network as a celebrity news correspondent. He became the anchor of "E! News" and the "Daily 10." He also has hosted a number of E! network specials that covered the deaths of famous celebrities like Anna Nicole Smith and Michael Jackson. He is also an integral part of the E! network's live awards show coverage and various other special events like New Year's specials.

In May of 2008, Kennedy landed his first primetime hosting gig when he was selected to host "Dance Machine" on ABC. However, the series struggled with low ratings and was cancelled after only three episodes. He also started doing the voice over work for "American Idol Rewind" that appeared on Fox and on the TV Guide Network. Additionally, he also began working as a contributor for other popular daytime television news programs like the "Today Show" on NBC.

In 2019, he began hosting a new show called 'In the Room." The show features in-depth interviews with actors, athletes, and other celebrities in their own homes and work places. In the interviews, Kennedy asks them questions about their career, life pursuits, and family life, among other topics.

Personal Life

In 2013, Kennedy began dating Lauren Scruggs after being introduced by friend and co-worker, Giuliana Rancic. The got married on December 12, 2014 in Dallas, Texas. In April of 2022, they welcomed their first son whom they named Ryver. The pregnancy came after many years of fertility struggles that both him and Scruggs posted about on social media. In April of 2023, they announced they were expecting their second child together.

Real Estate

In 2014, prior to marrying, Jason paid $900,000 for a home in Studio City, California. In January 2019 Jason and Lauren listed this home for sale for $2.4 million. They accepted $2.25 million a month later.