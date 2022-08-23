What Is Jason Isaacs' Net Worth?

Jason Isaacs is an English actor and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Isaacs is probably best known for his performance as the Death Eater, Lucius Malfoy, in the "Harry Potter" films (2002–2011) and the brutal Colonel William Tavington in "The Patriot" (2000). Jason also played Michael Caffee on "Brotherhood" (2006–2008), Hunter Aloysius "Hap" Percy on "The OA" (2016–2019), Captain Gabriel Lorca on "Star Trek: Discovery" (2017–2018), and Rob "Griff" Griffith on "Good Sam" (2022). He directed the "Good Sam" episode "Family/Business," and he is a producer on the show.

Isaacs has produced and starred in the film "Good" (2008) and the TV series "Awake" (2012) and "Case Histories" (2011–2013) as well. Jason has more than 150 acting credits to his name, including the films "Armageddon" (1998), "Black Hawk Down" (2001), "Peter Pan" (2003), "Stockholm, Pennsylvania" (2015), "The Death of Stalin" (2017), and "Mass" (2021), the television series "Capital City" (1989–1990), "Civvies" (1992), and "Dig" (2015), and stage productions of "Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes" (1992–1993) and "The Dumb Waiter" (2007). Isaacs has also lent his voice to numerous animated projects, such as "Batman: Under the Red Hood" (2010), "Green Lantern: Emerald Knights" (2011), "Cars 2" (2011), "Justice League: Gods and Monsters" (2015), "Monster Family" (2017), "Superman: Red Son" (2020), "Scoob!" (2020), "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (2005), "Star Wars Rebels" (2014–2018), and "Castlevania" (2020).

Early Life

Jason Isaacs was born on June 6, 1963, in Liverpool, England. Jason grew up in a Jewish household with mother Sheila, father Eric (a jeweler), and three brothers, and his early years were spent in the Liverpool suburb Childwall, a Jewish community that was co-founded by his great-grandparents. Isaacs' family moved to London when he was 11, and he studied at The Haberdashers' Aske's Boys' School. During his teenage years, Jason and his family were the target of anti-Semitism from members of the National Front, a far-right extremist organization. He told "The Independent" in 2013, "There were constantly people beating us up or smashing windows. If you were ever, say, on a Jewish holiday, identifiably Jewish, there was lots of violence around. But particularly when I was 16, in 1979, the National Front were really taking hold, there were leaflets at school, and Sieg Heiling and people goose-stepping down the road and coming after us." Isaacs' parents eventually left London for Israel. In 1982, Jason enrolled at Bristol University to study law, and he got involved with the school's drama society, acting in more than 30 stage productions. He performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Bristol University and the National Student Theatre Company, and after graduation, he trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Career

Jason made his TV debut in a 1988 episode of "This Is David Lander," and his first film was 1989's "The Tall Guy." From 1989 to 1990, he played Chas Ewell on the ITV series "Capital City," then he guest-starred on "TECX" (1990), "Ashenden" (1991), "Taggart" (1992), "Inspector Morse" (1992), "Highlander: The Series" (1993), and "Boon" (1995) and starred as Frank Dillon on BBC1's "Civvies" (1992). In the '90s, Isaacs also appeared in the films "Shopping" (1994), "Solitaire for 2" (1994), "Dragonheart" (1996), "Guardians" (1996), "Event Horizon" (1997), "Soldier" (1998), and "The End of the Affair" (1999), and he co-starred with Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, and Ben Affleck in the disaster movie "Armageddon," which grossed $553.7 million at the box office. In 2000, he starred as Colonel William Tavington in the Revolutionary War epic "The Patriot" alongside Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger, then he co-starred with Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves in the 2001 romantic drama "Sweet November." Jason appeared in the films "Black Hawk Down" (2001), "Resident Evil" (2002), "Windtalkers" (2002), "The Tuxedo" (2002), "Elektra" (2005), "Nine Lives" (2005), "Friends with Money" (2006), "Grindhouse" (2007), and "Good" (2008), and he starred as George Darling / Captain Hook in 2003's "Peter Pan."

In 2002, Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," followed by "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005), "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007), "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (2009), "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1" (2010), and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2" (2011). The "Harry Potter" film franchise includes eight movies and has grossed $7.7 billion at the box office. Jason starred as Michael Caffee on Showtime's "Brotherhood" from 2006 to 2008, and he earned a Golden Globe nomination for the British political thriller series "The State Within" (2006). Between 2010 and 2020, Isaacs appeared in more than 20 films, including "Skeletons" (2010), "Green Zone" (2010), "Abduction" (2011), "Sweetwater" (2013), "After the Fall" (2014), "Stockholm, Pennsylvania" (2015), "A Cure for Wellness" (2016), "The Death of Stalin" (2017), "Hotel Mumbai" (2018), and "Skyfire" (2019), and he voiced Siddeley & Leland Turbo in the 2011 Pixar movie "Cars 2."

From 2011 to 2013, Jason starred as Jackson Brodie on the British crime drama "Case Histories," and in 2012, he played Michael Britten on NBC's "Awake." He appeared in the 2014 miniseries "Rosemary's Baby," then he played Peter Connelly on the USA Network's "Dig" (2015), Hunter Aloysius "Hap" Percy on Netflix's "The OA" (2016–2019), and Captain Gabriel Lorca on the CBS All Access/Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Discovery" (2017–2018). In 2021, Isaacs starred in the films "Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets," "Mass," "Creation Stories," and "Streamline," and in 2022, he had a lead role on the CBS medical drama "Good Sam" and appeared in the films "Agent Game," "Operation Mincemeat," "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," and "Mind-Set."

Personal Life

Jason is married to Emma Hewitt, a BBC documentary filmmaker, and they welcomed daughters Lily and Ruby in 2002 and 2005, respectively. Isaacs and Hewitt met at the Central School of Speech and Drama and moved in together in 1987. In a 2008 interview with "The Jewish Chronicle," Jason said that he "feel[s] profoundly Jewish but not in a religious way." He added, "I love the tradition through the ritual and the songs, but when I read the Seder in English it's nonsensical… But Judaism has wonderful things to offer." Though Isaacs has been a supporter of the Labour Party, he criticized Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn due to allegations of anti-Semitism in the party, stating, "Anti-Semitism, like racism, sexism, homophobia and every other shade of hatred needs to be stamped out as early as possible before the weeds take over the garden." In October 2020, Jason spoke out about his sobriety, tweeting, "22 years ago today I stopped taking drugs and drinking. I'd tried for decades, but was too smart, too capable and too successful to manage. Only when I admitted that I needed help did my life change. Thank you to every addict and alcoholic who's ever lifted me up." In July 2020, Isaacs became a patron of Bravehound, a theatre project that performs "2,500-year-old Greek tragedies to military audiences to see if it can help them come to terms with what they have seen on the 21st century battlefield."

Awards and Nominations

In 2008, Isaacs earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "The State Within," and in 2009, he received a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actor for "The Curse of Steptoe." In 2015, he won a Behind the Voice Actors Award for Best Male Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Role – Action/Drama for "Star Wars: Rebels," and he earned an Empire Award for Best Actor in a TV Series for "Star Trek: Discovery" in 2018. In 2022, the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards named Jason Best Supporting Actor for "Mass," and the cast received awards from the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and Houston Film Critics Society Awards. The film also earned Isaacs supporting actor nominations from the Gold Derby Awards, DiscussingFilm Critics Awards, Georgia Film Critics Association, Greater Western New York Film Critics Association Awards, Hollywood Critics Association, Indiana Film Journalists Association, Music City Film Critics' Association Awards, North Carolina Film Critics Association, Online Association of Female Film Critics, and Online Film & Television Association Awards.

Jason won a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Case Histories" in 2011, and "Dawn" received a Special Jury Award at the International Film Festival for Peace, Inspiration and Equality in 2015. Isaacs has also earned nominations from the Saturn Awards ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Blockbuster Entertainment Awards ("The Patriot"), Crime Thriller Awards ("Case Histories"), Critics Choice Television Awards ("Stockholm, Pennsylvania"), Evening Standard British Film Awards ("The Death of Stalin"), IGN Summer Movie Awards ("Awake"), International Emmy Awards ("Case Histories"), and London Critics Circle Film Awards ("The Patriot" and "Good").