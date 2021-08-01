Jasmine Guy Net Worth:

What is Jasmine Guy's net worth?

Jasmine Guy is an American actress, singer, and dancer who has a net worth of $4 million. Jasmine Guy is best known for acting in projects like "School Daze," "A Different World," and later, "The Vampire Diaries."

Early Life

Guy was born on March 10, 1962 in Boston, Massachusetts. She is African-American and Portuguese. She was raised in the Collier Heights neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia. Her mother, Jaye Rudolph, was a high school teacher and her father, the Reverend William Vincent Guy, was a pastor at the historic Friendship Baptist Church of Atlanta. He also taught philosophy and religion at a local college.

Guy attended Northside Performing Arts High School, where she developed her interest in acting and dance. When she was 17, she moved to New York City to study dance at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center.

Career

Guy landed her first role as a dancer in seven episodes of "Fame" in 1982. She continued auditioning for roles until she landed her big break in "The Cosby Show" spin-off, "A Different World." The show aired from 1987 to 1993 on NBC and Guy appeared in every episode. She also wrote three episodes of the show in addition to directing one. While she originally began the show as a co-star, she later replaced Lisa Bonet, the original star, after she left the series. For her work on the show, Guy was nominated for and won six consecutive NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

While on "A Different World," Guy also continued appearing in other acting projects. In 1988, she made her film debut in Spike Lee's "School Daze." She then was cast in "Harlem Nights" alongside Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, and Redd Foxx. She appeared in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Stompin' at the Savoy," and "Queen." She also was cast in two episodes of "Melrose Place" as well as "Living Single." She also had a recurring role in "Touched by an Angel" and also lent her voice to "Cyberchase.

In 2003, Guy appeared in "Dead Like Me" for the two seasons of the show. She was nominated for the 2005 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She then appeared in "Dead Like Me: Life After Death" which was released in 2009. In 2011, she appeared in "October Bay" and then in "Big Stone Gap" in 2015. From 2009 to 2017, Guy had a recurring role in The CW series, "The Vampire Diaries" in which she played the role of Sheila "Grams" Bennett. In 2017, she appeared in "Secret Santa," a Lifetime Christmas movie.

Throughout her career, Guy also appeared in a number of theater productions. She starred in the off-Broadway hit "Beehive" in 1987 and has also appeared in a number of Broadway shows like "The Wiz," "Leader of the Pack," "Grease," and "Chicago." She returned to the stage in 2009 and starred in "Blues for an Alabama Sky."

Guy also tried her hand at directing, directing the world premiere of "I Dream" in 2010. She was a member of the cast of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Alliance Theatre Company's co-production of "The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One-Hundred Years." In 2011, she starred in "Fool for Love" alongside Kenny Leon. She also joined the True Colors Theatre Company as a producing director in 2010.

Personal Life

Guy married Terrence Duckett in August of 1998. Together they had a daughter named Imani in 1999. In 2008, it was reported that the couple were divorcing following ten years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Guy and her daughter then moved back to Atlanta.

Jasmine was close personal friends with the late rapper Tupac Shakur and O. J. Simpson.