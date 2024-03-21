Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Birthdate: Aug 24, 1961 (62 years old) Birthplace: London Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: England 💰 Compare Jared Harris' Net Worth

What Is Jared Harris' Net Worth?

Jared Harris is an English actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Jared Harris is perhaps most well-known for his Emmy-nominated performance as Lane Pryce on the AMC series "Mad Men" (2009–2012). He also directed the 2015 episode "Time & Life." Harris has played Dr. David Robert Jones on "Fringe" (2008–2012), Anderson Dawes on "The Expanse" (2015–2017), King George VI on "The Crown" (2016–2017), Francis Crozier on "The Terror" (2018), Absalom Breakspear on "Carnival Row" (2019), and Hari Seldon on "Foundation" (2021–present), and he won several awards for his portrayal of Valery Legasov in the 2019 miniseries "Chernobyl." Jared has more than 90 acting credits to his name, including the films "Natural Born Killers" (1994), "Mr. Deeds" (2002), "Ocean's Twelve" (2004), "Resident Evil: Apocalypse" (2004), "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008), "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" (2011), "Lincoln" (2012), "The Quiet Ones" (2014), "Poltergeist" (2015), "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." (2015), and "Morbius" (2022). Harris has also performed onstage, appearing in productions such as "King Lear" (1996), "Hamlet" (2001), and "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" (2005).

Early Life

Jared Harris was born Jared Francis Harris on August 24, 1961, in Hammersmith, London, England. He is the son of actors Richard Harris and Elizabeth Rees-Williams. Richard was from Ireland and was known for films such as "Camelot," "This Sporting Life," "The Field," "Gladiator," and the "Harry Potter" films. Elizabeth was Welsh and was the daughter of 1st Baron Ogmore David Rees-Williams. Jared's younger brother, Jamie, is also an actor, and his older brother, Damian, is a director. After Richard and Elizabeth divorced in 1969, Harris married actress Ann Turkel, and Rees-Williams married Academy Award-winning actor Rex Harrison. Jared attended Ladycross School in East Sussex and the Catholic boarding school Downside School in Somerset. He then went to the U.S. to study at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, where he earned a BFA in drama in 1984. He then returned to England and trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, which he graduated from in 1989.

Career

Harris directed the unfinished film "Darkmoor" for Duke University's Freewater Films in 1983, and he made his onscreen debut in the 1989 film "The Rachel Papers." He then appeared in the films "Far and Away" (1992), "The Last of the Mohicans" (1992), "Natural Born Killers" (1994), "Blue in the Face" (1995), "White Lies" (1997), "Happiness" (1998), "Lost in Space" (1998), and "The Weekend" (1999) and portrayed Andy Warhol in 1996's "I Shot Andy Warhol." Jared guest-starred on "New York Undercover" (1995), "Without a Trace" (2003), and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2007), and he portrayed John Lennon in the 2000 VH1 movie "Two of Us" and King Henry VIII in the 2003 BBC film "The Other Boleyn Girl." He had recurring roles as Eamon Quinn on the FX series "The Riches" (2008) and Dr. David Robert Jones on Fox's "Fringe" (2008–2012), and from 2009 to 2012, he played Lane Pryce on the critically-acclaimed AMC drama "Mad Men." Harris appeared in 26 episodes of the series, and he earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance in 2012. He also directed the season seven episode "Time & Life."

Harris appeared in the films "Shadow Magic" (2000), "Perfume" (2001), "Mr. Deeds" (2002), "Igby Goes Down" (2002), "Dummy" (2002), "I Love Your Work" (2003), "Ocean's Twelve" (2004), "Resident Evil: Apocalypse" (2004), "The Notorious Bettie Page" (2005), "Lady in the Water" (2006), "From Within" (2008), "Extraordinary Measures" (2010), and "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" (2011), and he co-starred with Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, and Taraji P. Henson in 2008's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." The film grossed $335.8 million at the box office and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Jared portrayed Ulysses S. Grant in the 2012 film "Lincoln," which also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, then he appeared in "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" (2013), "The Devil's Violinist" (2013), "Pompeii" (2014), and "The Quiet Ones" (2014) and lent his voice to the animated film "The Boxtrolls" (2014).

From 2015 to 2017, Harris had a recurring role as Anderson Dawes on the Syfy series "The Expanse," and from 2016 to 2017, he portrayed King George VI on Netflix's "The Crown." In 2018, he starred as Francis Crozier on the AMC anthology series "The Terror." Jared earned critical acclaim for his performance as Valery Legasov in the 2019 HBO miniseries "Chernobyl," and that year he also had a recurring role as Absalom Breakspear on Amazon Prime Video's "Carnival Row." He appeared in the films "Poltergeist" (2015), "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." (2015), "The Last Face" (2016), "Allied" (2016), "Robert the Bruce" (2019), "Morbius" (2022), and "Brave the Dark" (2023), and he played George Rattery in the 2021 BritBox/AMC miniseries "The Beast Must Die." In 2021, he began starring as Hari Seldon on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation," which was renewed for a third season in late 2023.

Personal Life

Jared has been married three times. His marriage to his first wife, Jacqueline Goldenberg, lasted from 1989 to 1992. Harris wed actress Emilia Fox on July 16, 2005. Emilia is the daughter of actors Joanna David and Edward Fox. After Jared and Emilia divorced in mid-2010, he married TV host/lighting designer Allegra Riggio on November 9, 2013. Harris and Riggio met at a comedy club in April 2009 when a mutual friend performed there.

Awards and Nominations

Harris has earned two BAFTA Award nominations, winning for Leading Actor for "Chernobyl" in 2020. His other nomination was for Best Supporting Actor for "The Crown" (2017). Jared received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Mad Men" (2012) and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "Chernobyl" (2019) and Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Chernobyl" (2020). "Chernobyl" also earned him awards from the Satellite Awards, IGN Summer Movie Awards, Online Film & Television Association Awards, International Online Cinema Awards, and Blogos de Oro and nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, Royal Television Society, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Gold Derby Awards. During Harris' time on "Mad Men," the cast received three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (winning in 2010) and a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble of the Year (2010), and Jared earned a Gold Derby Award nomination for Drama Supporting Actor and an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2012.

Harris was named Best Actor for "The Eternal" at the 1998 Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival, and Jared and his "The Weekend" co-stars won a New American Cinema Award – Citation of Excellence for Ensemble Cast Performance at the 2000 Seattle International Film Festival. Harris earned an Angel Award for Best Narration for "The Clockmaker's Dream" in 2016, and he was honored with a Cinema Vanguard Award at the 2019 San Diego International Film Festival. For "The Crown," he won an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series and received a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series and a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television. Jared earned a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor in a Miniseries & Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture or Limited Series, and an International Online Cinema Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for "The Terror." In 2015, "The Boxtrolls" cast won a Behind the Voice Actors Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film, and Harris received a "Fangoria" Chainsaw Award nomination for Best Actor for "The Quiet Ones." Jared and his "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" co-stars earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion and a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble Cast, and "Lincoln" also received a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble Cast.

Real Estate

In 2004, Harris paid $1.5 million for a 1,576 square foot home in Los Angeles. The home includes three bedrooms and one bathroom.