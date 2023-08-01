Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Aug 5, 1961 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Newcastle upon Tyne Gender: Female Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Janet McTeer's Net Worth

Janet McTeer is an actress of the stage and screen who has a net worth of $4 million. Janey McTeer is known for her roles in both period and modern dramas. On stage, she won Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Actress for her role in the 1990s revival of "A Doll's House," and earned further Tony nominations for "Mary Stuart" and "Bernhardt/Hamlet." McTeer's film credits include Oscar-nominated performances in "Tumbleweeds" and "Albert Nobbs," while her television credits include "Damages," "Jessica Jones," and "Ozark.

Early Life and Education

Janet McTeer was born on August 5, 1961 in Wallsend, England and was raised in York. There, she was educated at Queen Anne Grammar School for Girls. After working at places including the Old Starre Inn, York Minster, York Theatre Royal, and Joseph Rowntree Theatre, McTeer trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Following her graduation, she began her theatrical career with the Royal Exchange Theatre.

Film Career

In 1986, McTeer made her feature film debut with a small part in the erotic thriller "Half Moon Street." Two years later, she appeared in the comedy "Hawks." McTeer next played Nelly Dean in the 1992 adaptation of Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights," starring Juliette Binoche and Ralph Fiennes. She followed that by portraying English artist Vanessa Bell in the 1995 biographical film "Carrington." In 1998, McTeer narrated Todd Haynes's musical drama "Velvet Goldmine." She gave one of her most lauded performances the next year, starring as itinerant single mother Mary Jo Walker in the dramedy "Tumbleweeds." McTeer earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for the film, and won the Golden Globe. Kicking off the 21st century, she appeared in "Waking the Dead," "Songcatcher," and "The King is Alive." Her subsequent credits were the period drama "The Intended," Terry Gilliam's fantasy film "Tideland," and Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of Shakespeare's "As You Like It."

In 2011, McTeer appeared in the dramas "Island" and "Albert Nobbs." For her performance as painter Hubert Page in the latter, she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. McTeer was subsequently in the horror film "The Woman in Black" and the biographical drama "Hannah Arendt." In 2014, she narrated the Disney fantasy film "Maleficent," and in 2015 had roles in "Angelica," "Insurgent," and "Fathers and Daughters." McTeer went on to have a big year in 2016, appearing in four films, including "Me Before You" and "The Exception." She didn't appear on the big screen again until 2022, when she played Lillian Bloom in the horror comedy "The Menu," which reunited her with her former "Wuthering Heights" costar Ralph Fiennes. McTeer is next set to appear in the 2024 action spy sequel film "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two."

Television Career

On the small screen, McTeer first appeared on British television in the latter half of the 1980s. Her credits included episodes of "Juliet Bravo," "Gems," "Theatre Night," and "Les Girls." In the early 1990s, McTeer starred as author Vita Sackville-West in the biographical miniseries "Portrait of a Marriage." She went on to star in a number of television films after that, including "The Black Velvet Gown," "Dead Romantic," "A Masculine Ending," and "Saint-Ex." From 1995 to 1996, McTeer starred as Helen Hewitt in the popular ITV series "The Governor." Following that, she didn't appear on television again until 2004, when she played Anne Protheroe in an episode of "Agatha Christie's Marple." McTeer was subsequently in the BBC series "The Amazing Mrs Pritchard" and "Five Days," and portrayed actress Gertrude Lawrence in the biographical television film "Daphne." In 2008, she played Mrs. Dashwood in an adaptation of "Sense and Sensibility." The year after that, McTeer starred in the two-part BBC police drama "Hunter" and the biographical television film "Into the Storm." For her portrayal of Clementine Churchill in the latter, she earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

In 2012, McTeer was in the five-part serial "Parade's End," adapted from the eponymous tetralogy of novels by Ford Madox Ford. The same year, she played Kate Franklin in the fifth and final season of the legal thriller series "Damages," her first American series. In 2013, McTeer portrayed Jacquetta of Luxembourg in the British historical drama "The White Queen," and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work. Following that, she appeared in the political spy thriller miniseries "The Honourable Woman," starring Maggie Gyllenhaal. McTeer went on to land the main role of Commander Kim Guziewicz in the CBS dramedy series "Battle Creek"; however, the show was canceled after a single season in 2015. Three years later, McTeer played Alisa Jones, the mother of the titular superhero, in the second season of Netflix's "Jessica Jones." She began two other roles in 2018: Helen Pierce in the Netflix crime drama "Ozark" and Amy Shaw in the Facebook Watch drama "Sorry for Your Loss."

Stage Career

On stage, McTeer earned rave reviews for her performance as Nora in the 1996 West End revival of "A Doll's House." After winning the Olivier Award for Best Actress for her work, she reprised her role on Broadway in 1997 and won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play. McTeer returned to the stage in 2005 to portray Mary, Queen of Scots in the West End revival of "Mary Stuart." Reprising the role on Broadway in 2009, she earned a Tony Award nomination and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Play. Just before that, McTeer starred in the original West End production of "God of Carnage," another role she later reprised on Broadway. From 2016 to 2017, she starred in the Broadway revival of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses," and in 2019 earned her third Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Sarah Bernhardt in "Bernhardt/Hamlet." McTeer returned to the London stage in 2023 to play Helen in the National Theatre's production of "Phaedra."

Personal Life

In 2010, McTeer wed poet and fashion consultant Joseph Coleman. The couple resides in Maine.