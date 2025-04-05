Last Updated: April 6, 2025
  1. What Is Janet Jones' Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Dance Career
  3. Hollywood Career
  4. Marriage To Wayne Gretzky And Public Life
  5. Business Ventures And Later Career
  6. Philanthropy And Community Involvement

What is Janet Jones' Net Worth?

Janet Jones is an American actress who has a net worth of $100 million. Janet Jones is a multifaceted American performer whose career has spanned dance, acting, and fitness across several decades. Rising to prominence in the early 1980s, Jones established herself as a talented dancer before transitioning to film and television acting. While her professional accomplishments include roles in popular films like "A Chorus Line" and "The Flamingo Kid," Jones is also widely recognized for her marriage to hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, which has made her a notable figure in sports and entertainment circles. They have five children, including singer/model Paulina Gretzky and baseball player Ty Gretzky. Beyond her performance career, Jones has reinvented herself as a fitness entrepreneur and philanthropist, demonstrating versatility and resilience throughout her journey in the public eye.

Early Life and Dance Career

Born Janet Marie Jones on January 10, 1961, in Bridgeton, Missouri, she discovered her passion for dance at an early age. Her natural talent and dedication led her to pursue professional training, eventually securing her first significant professional break as a dancer on "The Dance Fever" television show in the late 1970s. This exposure showcased her abilities and opened doors to the entertainment industry.

Jones' dance background served as the foundation for her early career, providing her with the discipline and physical prowess that would later benefit her in various professional endeavors. Her training in dance gave her the versatility to perform in various styles and settings, from stage to screen. This period of her life established the work ethic and performance skills that would characterize her subsequent career transitions.

Hollywood Career

Jones' transition from dancer to actress came naturally as her visibility increased. Her film debut came in 1982's "Annie," though it was her role in the 1983 James Bond film "A View to a Kill" that brought her wider recognition. Her most notable acting performances followed in films including "The Flamingo Kid" (1984), "American Anthem" (1986), and "A Chorus Line" (1985), where her dance background proved particularly valuable.

While never achieving A-list status as an actress, Jones established herself as a reliable performer with a strong screen presence. Her acting career exemplified the challenges and opportunities faced by many performers transitioning from specialized talent (dance) to broader entertainment roles. Though her filmography isn't extensive, it represents a successful crossover that many dancers attempt but few accomplish with the same level of visibility.

Marriage to Wayne Gretzky and Public Life

Perhaps the most defining relationship of Jones' public life began in 1987 when she met hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky while serving as a judge on "Dance Fever." Their relationship quickly developed, and they married in a lavish ceremony on July 16, 1988, that was broadcast live on Canadian television – underscoring Gretzky's cultural significance in Canada and bringing Jones into the spotlight of sports media.

The timing of their relationship coincided with Gretzky's shocking trade from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings, a move that forever changed hockey in the United States and Canada. Some Canadian media and fans controversially dubbed Jones "Yoko Ono on ice," suggesting she influenced Gretzky's move to Los Angeles to further her Hollywood career – a characterization both have consistently denied.

Their marriage has produced five children: Paulina, Ty, Trevor, Tristan, and Emma. As the Gretzky family matriarch, Jones has balanced family responsibilities with maintaining her own identity beyond being "Wayne Gretzky's wife," a challenge faced by many spouses of extremely famous individuals.

Business Ventures and Later Career

As her acting career slowed in the 1990s, Jones reinvented herself professionally. She developed "The Janet Jones Workout," leveraging her dance background and fitness expertise into instructional videos that gained popularity during the home fitness boom. This venture demonstrated her entrepreneurial adaptability and her understanding of how to utilize her performance background in new contexts.

Jones has also been involved in various business ventures over the years, including real estate investments and partnerships with Wayne Gretzky on projects like wineries and restaurants. The couple has shown considerable business acumen, building a diversified portfolio of interests beyond their original fields of fame.

Philanthropy and Community Involvement

Throughout her life in the public eye, Jones has been involved in numerous charitable causes, often alongside her husband. The couple has supported organizations focused on children's health, sports accessibility, and community development. They established the Wayne Gretzky Foundation, which aims to provide less fortunate youth with opportunities to experience the sport of hockey.

Their philanthropic work extends beyond hockey, including support for healthcare institutions and educational initiatives. Jones has often used her public platform to bring attention to causes she values, particularly those benefiting children and families.

