Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Oct 30, 1988 (35 years old) Place of Birth: Oahu Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Singer-songwriter, Actor Nationality: United States of America

What is Janel Parrish's Net Worth?

Janel Parrish is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Janel Parrish is known for her roles in the teen television series "Pretty Little Liars" and the "To All the Boys…" teen romance film trilogy. She has also appeared in such films as "Bratz," "April Showers," "Mighty Oak," and "The Ray." As a singer, Parrish has contributed songs to her films and television series and released some non-album singles.

Early Life and Education

Janel Parrish was born on October 30, 1988 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Joanne and Mark. She has an older sister named Melissa. The girls are of Han Chinese descent on their mother's side and of Irish, English, and German descent on their father's side. Both of their parents are former bodybuilders.

After seeing a production of "The Phantom of the Opera" as a child, Parrish fell in love with performing. She started playing the piano, and shortly after that began studying acting, singing, and dance. Parrish was educated at Moanalua Elementary School and Moanalua High School in Hawaii before she moved with her family to Burbank, California in the early 2000s. She was then homeschooled.

Stage Career

Parrish began her career on stage as a child. She had her first role in a touring production of "Les Misérables," playing Young Cosette; she later played the role for two months on Broadway in 1996. After that, Parrish acted in several community theater productions in Hawaii, including "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Here's Love." In the 00s, Parrish mostly focused on television and film. She returned to the stage in early 2012 to play Anna in a production of the musical "Spring Awakening." Three years later, Parrish appeared in "Cruel Intentions: The Musical." Her other stage credits have included "A Walk to Remember: The Musical" and a Canadian production of "Grease."

Television Career

Parrish made her television debut in 1999 with a guest role on "Baywatch." The next year, she appeared in the Disney television film "Geppetto." In 2003, Parrish performed on the reboot of the competition show "Star Search." She followed that with guest appearances on "The Bernie Mac Show," "Zoey 101," and "The O.C." From 2007 to 2008, Parrish played the recurring role of May on the NBC series "Heroes." She landed her biggest role yet in 2010, playing wily and malicious teenager Mona Vanderwaal on the teen drama series "Pretty Little Liars," based on the book series by Sara Shepard. The role was a recurring one for the first two seasons of the show, and a main role for the final five seasons. In 2019, Parrish played Mona Vanderwaal on the short-lived spinoff series "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists."

During the run of "Pretty Little Liars," Parrish made guest appearances on such shows as "Hawaii Five-0," "Drop Dead Diva," "The Mysteries of Laura," and "Rush Hour." She also starred in the Lifetime television film "High School Possession" and competed on the 19th season of the dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars." With her professional dance partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Parrish came in third place. Later, from 2020 to 2021, Parrish had a two-episode arc on the reboot of "Magnum P.I." She appeared in a number of television films around that time, including "Holly & Ivy," "Right in Front of Me," and "Coyote Creek Christmas," and also hosted the satirical television special "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!" In 2023, Parrish was in the television film "Family History Mysteries: Buried Past."

Film Career

Parrish's first film role was as Jade in the 2007 comedy "Bratz," based on the fashion doll line of the same name. Two years later, she appeared in the teen sex comedy "Fired Up!" and the independent drama "April Showers." Following those, Parrish was in the Canadian thriller "Triple Dog." In 2011, she appeared in "One Kine Day" and "4 Wedding Planners," and in 2012 had a supporting role in the romantic dramedy "Celeste and Jesse Forever." Parrish had a major year on film in 2018. In addition to starring in the thriller "Hell is Where the Home Is" and the boxing drama "Tiger," she played Margot in the Netflix film adaptation of Jenny Han's YA romance novel "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." Parrish went on to reprise her role in the sequels "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) and "To All the Boys: Always and Forever" (2021). Her other film credits include the 2020 musical "Mighty Oak," the 2021 holiday romcom "Christmas is Cancelled," and the 2022 action thriller "The Ray."

Music Career

When she was eight, Parrish won a statewide singing competition in Hawaii. As a teenager, she started writing her own music, and soon became the lead singer of a girl group called Impulse. In 2007, Parrish signed as a solo artist with Geffen Records and released her first single, "Rainy Day," which was included on the soundtrack to her film "Bratz." Over the subsequent years, she contributed songs to the television series "Guiding Light" and the films "Adventures in Appletown," "April Showers," and "Triple Dog." Parrish released a number of non-album singles in 2015, including "When it's Over," "Heart Made of Stone," and "Senseless." Later singles have included "Only Hope" and "Everything."

Other Media Appearances

Elsewhere in the media, Parrish has graced the covers of various fashion magazines, including Luca, Vulkan, Modeliste, and Nationalist. She has also endorsed a plethora of beauty and wellness products through Instagram, and has partnered with such brands as Glade and Robitussin.

Personal Life and Real Estate

In 2018, Parrish married chemical engineer Chris Long, whom she had started dating two years earlier.

In 2019 Janel paid $2.299 million or a home in Studio City, California. She listed this home for sale in October 2023 for $3.2 million.