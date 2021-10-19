Jane Krakowski Net Worth:

splits: 13

What Is Jane Krakowski's Net Worth?

Jane Krakowski is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $14 million. Krakowski is best known for starring as Elaine Vassal on Fox's "Ally McBeal" (1997–2002), Jenna Maroney on NBC's "30 Rock" (2006–2013), and Jacqueline White on Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2015–2020).

She has more than 70 film and TV credits to her name, including "National Lampoon's Vacation" (1983), "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas" (2000), "Big Stone Gap" (2014), "Search for Tomorrow" (1984–1986), "Dickinson" (2019–present), and "Schmigadoon!" (2021).

Jane has lent her voice to numerous animated projects, such as "Ice Age" (2002), "Open Season" (2006), "Henchmen" (2018), "The Willoughbys" (2020), "The Simpsons" (2013), "BoJack Horseman" (2017), and "Tangled: The Series" (2017). Krakowski has appeared in several Broadway productions, and she has earned three Tony nominations for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, winning for "Nine" in 2003; her other nominations were for "Grand Hotel" (1990) and "She Loves Me" (2016). Jane released the solo album "Laziest Gal in Town" in 2010, and she has also performed on several Broadway cast recordings as well as "Sondheim at the Movies" (1997), "The Burt Bacharach Album" (1998), and "A Broadway Valentine" (2002).

Early Life

Jane Krakowski was born Jane Krajkowski on October 11, 1968, in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. Her mother, Barbara, was a college theatre professor, and her father, Ed, worked as a chemical engineer. Both of Jane's parents were involved in the local theatre scene, and "instead of hiring baby sitters, they brought [her] along with them." Krakowski has an older brother, and she attended Parsippany High School, NYC's Professional Children's School, and New Brunswick's Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Jane began taking ballet lessons when she was 4 years old but later decided to focus on Broadway dancing instead.

Stage Career

Krakowski made her Broadway debut at age 18, playing Dinah the Dining Car in a 1987 Gershwin Theatre production of "Starlight Express." She then starred as Frieda "Flaemmchen" Flamm in a 1989 production of "Grand Hotel," which earned Jane her first Tony nomination. In 1993, she played Jessica Ryan in "Face Value" at the Cort Theatre, and she appeared in "Company" at the Criterion Center Stage Right in 1995. Krakowski co-starred with Sarah Jessica Parker in "Once Upon a Mattress" at the Broadhurst Theatre in 1996, and that year she also appeared in "Tartuffe" at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Jane starred as Fanny Brice in a "Funny Girl" Broadway concert in 2002, and in 2003, she gave a Tony-winning performance as Carla Albanese in "Nine" at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. She played Adelaide in a West End production of "Guys and Dolls" in 2005, and in 2008, she co-starred with Sean Hayes and Cheyenne Jackson in "Damn Yankees" at the New York City Center. Krakowski received her third Tony nomination for her performance as Ilona Ritter in a 2016 Studio 54 production of "She Loves Me," and in 2018, she played Mrs. Potts in "Beauty and the Beast" at the Hollywood Bowl.

Film and Television Career

Jane 's film and television debut both came in 1983 when she played Cousin Vicki in "National Lampoon's Vacation" and appeared in the TV movie "No Big Deal" and the "Horatio Alger Updated: Frank and Fearless" episode of "ABC Weekend Specials." From 1984 to 1986, she starred as Theresa Rebecca "T.R." Kendall on the soap opera "Search for Tomorrow," appearing in 107 episodes. Krakowski appeared in the 1987 film "Fatal Attraction," and in 1989, she had a recurring role on the soap opera "Another World." In the '90s, she appeared in the films "Stepping Out" (1991), "Mrs. Winterbourne" (1996), "Hudson River Blues" (1997), "Dance With Me" (1998), and "Go" (1999), the miniseries "Alex Haley's Queen" (1993), and the television series "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" (1993), "Due South" (1994), and "Early Edition" (1996). From 1997 to 2002, she played Elaine Vassal on "Ally McBeal," which aired 112 episodes over five seasons. Jane played Betty O'Shale in 2000's "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas," then she appeared in "Marci X" (2003), "When Zachary Beaver Came to Town" (2003), "Alfie" (2004), "Pretty Persuasion" (2005), "The Rocker" (2008), "Kit Kittredge: An American Girl" (2008), and "Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant" (2009). Krakowski guest-starred on "Everwood" (2002–2003) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2004) and appeared in the TV movies "Just a Walk in the Park" (2002), "A Christmas Carol" (2004), "Mom at Sixteen" (2005), and "A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa" (2008).

From 2006 to 2013, Jane played Jenna Maroney on "30 Rock," which aired 138 episodes and returned for a special in July 2020 in which the cast reunited virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She appeared in the films "Adult Beginners" and "Big Stone Gap" in 2014, followed by "Pixels" in 2015. Krakowski guest-starred on "Modern Family" in 2014 and 2017 and "Younger" in 2015, and from 2015 to 2020, she played Jacqueline White on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," which was created by "30 Rock" star/creator Tina Fey. She guest-starred on "Difficult People" (2017), "At Home with Amy Sedaris" (2017; 2020), "Drunk History" (2018), and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (2019), and she played Miss Shields in "A Christmas Story Live!" in 2017. In 2019, she joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series "Dickinson" as Emily Norcross Dickinson, and in 2020, she guest-starred on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "AJ and the Queen" and served as a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars." In 2021, Jane played The Countess on the Apple TV+ musical comedy "Schmigadoon!," voiced Queen Haven in the animated film "My Little Pony: A New Generation," and began hosting the Fox reboot of the game show "Name That Tune."

Personal Life

Jane became engaged to clothing designer Robert Godley in December 2009, and they welcomed son Bennett on April 13, 2011. Krakowski and Godley split up in 2013.

In early 2021, the "Daily Mail" claimed that Jane began a nine-month relationship with My Pillow inventor Mike Lindell in late 2019. Krakowski's rep denied the allegation, stating:

"Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise. She is, however, in full-fledged relationships with Brad Pitt, Regé-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those."

A few days later, it was revealed that Krakowski had actually been in a relationship with architect David Rockwell "since at least March 2019."

Awards and Nominations

Krakowski has received five Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for "30 Rock" in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2013 and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" in 2015. She earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Ally McBeal" in 1999, and she has received 12 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, taking home the prize for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Ally McBeal" in 1999 and "30 Rock" in 2009. In 2016, Jane won a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a Gold Derby Award for Comedy Supporting Actress for "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." She has earned 13 other Gold Derby Award nominations: nine for "30 Rock" (including Comedy Supporting Actress of the Decade twice), two for "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," one for" Modern Family," and one for "Name That Tune."

Krakowski has also received two Daytime Emmy nominations (Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series for "Search for Tomorrow" in 1986 and 1987) as well as nominations from the Critics Choice Super Awards ("The Willoughbys"), GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics ("30 Rock"), International Online Cinema Awards ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Monte-Carlo TV Festival ("30 Rock"), and Satellite Awards ("Ally McBeal"). For her stage work, Jane earned a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award nomination for "Grand Hotel" in 1990, and in 2003, she won a Tony, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for "Nine." She received a Laurence Olivier Award for "Guys and Dolls" in 2006, and "She Loves Me" earned Krakowski a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Astaire Award as well as a Tony nomination in 2016.