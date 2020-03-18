Jana Duggar net worth: Jana Duggar is an American reality television personality and author who has a net worth of $400 thousand. She is best known for starring on the reality TV series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

Jana Duggar was born in Tontitown, Arkansas in January 1990. She was the second child and the first daughter of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Ruark. Jana has a twin brother named John-David. Jana Duggar starred on the TLC reality TV series 19 Kids and Counting from 2008 to 2015. She began staring on the TLC reality series Counting On in 2015. Jana Duggar co-authored the book Growing Up Duggar: It's All About Relationships with her sisters Jill Michelle Dillard, Jessa Lauren Seewald, and Jinger Duggar Vuolo. She appeared in the documentaries 14 Children and Pregnant Again and Raising 16 Children. She starred in a short lived television series titled Jill and Jessa: Counting On.