What is Jamie-Lynn Sigler Net Worth and Salary?

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $12 million dollars. Jamie-Lynn Sigler is probably most widely recognized for playing the role of Meadow Soprano on the critically acclaimed HBO series "The Sopranos." She has also made memorable appearances in shows as "Entourage", "How I Met Your Mother", and "Ugly Betty".

Early Life

Jamie-Lynn Sigler was born on May 15, 1981, in Jericho, New York. She is a passionate performer who began singing and acting at the age of 7. Sigler went on to study at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Old Bethpage. She made her stage beginnings in New York City regional theater, starring in over two dozen theatrical productions such as Annie, The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music, The Wiz and The Gypsy.

The Sopranos

In 1997 Jamie-Lynn Sigler was cast in the role that would make her an international star, as Meadow Soprano, daughter of New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, on "The Sopranos". The pilot was filmed in 1997 but it sat on ice for the next two years.

Once the show premiered in 1999, it became a huge success among audiences. Jamie appeared in 72 of the show's 86 episodes between 1997 and the finale in 2007.

After The Sopranos

She also entered the music scene in 2001 when she released a pop album called "Here to Heaven," which featured the single "Cry Baby". Sigler made her Broadway debut as Belle in Disney's Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast in October 2002, and kept the part through February 2003.

Furthermore, this multi-talented artist co-authored an autobiography titled "Wise Girl: What I Learned About Life, Love and Loss".

Jamie continues to regularly perform guest-starring roles in major television shows.

In February 2022, Jamie and her former Sopranos co-star Robert Iler teamed up in what became a critically-acclaimed Super Bowl commercial for Chevy in which she re-enacted the Sopranos opening credit sequence.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Sopranos Salary

Jamie and her child co-star Robert Iler earned a paltry $10,000 per episode in the first season of The Sopranos. In the middle of the show's run, they each earned $85,000 per episode. In the two final seasons of the show, Jamie and Robert both earned $150,000 per episode. That works out to around $3.15 million in earnings across those final 21 episodes. In total, Jamie-Lynn appeared in 72 episodes of The Sopranos.

Personal Life

In 2003 Sigler married her agent and long time boyfriend A.J. Discala. They met when she was 19 and began dating just before her 21st birthday. After the wedding she briefly changed her name to Jamie-Lynn Discala. Following their separation in September 2005, she changed her name back to Sigler.

In 2008 Jamie dated "Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara after meeting him while performing a 13-episode guest-starring role on the series.

In 2016 Jamie-Lynn married Cutter Dykstra, son of baseball legend Lenny Dykstra. They welcomed their first child in 2013 and their second child in 2018.

In January 2016 Jamie revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 20.

Real Estate

Over the years Jamie-Lynn has owned properties in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In 2012 she bought a home in Los Angeles for $1.6 million which she sold in 2016 for $2 million. In January 2017, Jamie paid $2.1 million for a home in Valley Village, California.