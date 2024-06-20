What is Jamie Farr's Net Worth?

Jamie Farr is an American actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Jamie Farr won a local talent contest when he was in fifth grade, and went on to work at the Pasadena Playhouse as a young adult. A talent scout from MGM saw him on stage at Pasadena Playhouse, and offered him a screen test. He began his professional on-camera career in the film, "Blackboard Jungle". He appeared in small roles in a few more films before joining the U.S. Army. After he returned to the U.S., he began acting again. He went on to appear in supporting roles in a variety of film and television projects, including "No Time for Sergeants", "The Greatest Story Ever Told", "The Red Skelton Show", "The Dick Van Dyke Show", and "The Chicago Teddy Bears". He became a household name when he was cast as Corporal Klinger on "M*A*S*H". He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1985. He currently hosts a daily radio show called, "Travelin' Farr", and often appears in theater productions.

Early Years

Jameel Joseph Farah was born on July 1, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Samuel Farah and his wife Jamelia. His father was an immigrant from Lebanon and owned a grocery store. His mother, whose parents had come to America from Lebanon, was a seamstress.

Jamie Farr graduated from Woodward High School, a public high school in Toledo, Ohio in 1952. He then moved to California where he attended classes at Pasadena Playhouse, an award-winning performing arts venue. While there, he met a talent scout for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studios who invited him to audition for the role of Santini in the 1955 American drama film "The Blackboard Jungle" which he won.

Television & the Army

Jamie Farr was cast as the recurring character "Snorkel" in the American television comedy show "The Red Skelton Show" in 1955. Two years later, he was drafted into the military and joined the 6th Infantry Division of the United States Army. Jamie Farr served his country as a Broadcast Specialist and in the radio & television and entertainment branches of the military.

Shortly after returning home from Korea, Jamie Farr's father died and he decided to give up on his dream of acting in order to seek out a job which would provide stable support for his mother. When he informed Red Skelton he had to step away from acting, Skelton handed him a pile of cash.

MASH

In 1972, Jamie Farr was hired to provide one day's worth of work on the American television sitcom "MASH" for $250. That day, he was to play the character of "Klinger," a cross-dressing soldier trying to get out of serving in the military, alongside Alan Alda, who portrayed the character of Hawkeye Pierce and Loretta Swit, who portrayed Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan.

Klinger became a recurring character on the show and Jamie's Farr remained playing the role until the series ended in 1983. He then reprised the role of Klinger for the spin-off of the show, "AfterMASH," which aired from 1983 to 1985.

Television Guest Spots

Jamie Farr guest-starred on dozens of American television shows, including "The Love Boat," "Kolchak: The Night Stalker," "Emergency," "Murder She Wrote," "My Favorite Martian," "The Lucy Show," "Burke's Law," "I Dream of Jeannie," "F Troop," "The Andy Griffith Show," "Death Valley Days," "Gomer Pyle," "The Danny Kaye Show," "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "My Three Sons," "Garrison's Gorillas," "Get Smart," "The Flying Nun," "Family Affair,' "Barnaby Jones," "The Fall Guy" and "That 70s Show."

During the 1970s, Jamie Farr appeared regularly as one of the judges on "The Gong Show," an American television amateur talent contest. He later served as a guest on the American television game shows "Battle of the Network Stars," "The $100,000 Pyramid," "Super Password" and "Body Language."

Made-for-Television Movies

Jamie Farr starred in the following made-for television movies: "Murder Can Hurt You" in 1980, "Return of the Rebels" in 1981 and "Combat Academy" in 1986.

Film

Jamie Farr appeared in the following films: "The Greatest Story Ever Told," "No Time for Sergeants," "Who's Minding the Mint?" "With Six You Get Egg Roll," "The Cannonball Run," "Cannonball Run II," "Speed Zone," "Scrooged" and "A Grandpa for Christmas."

Television Commercials

Jamie Farr appeared in television commercials for Wonder Bread, Mars candy bars and IBM Computers.

Broadway

Jamie Farr debuted on the Broadway stage as Nathan Detroit in a production of "Guys and Dolls" during the 1990s. He went onto play the role of Oscar Madison in a production of "The Odd Couple" in 1997. Additional Broadway productions which included Jamie Farr in the cast are "Flamingo Court," "Say Goodnight, Gracie," "The Last Romance," "George Washington Slept Here," "Catch Me If You Can," "Don't Dress for Dinner," "Lend Me a Tenor," "Tuesdays with Morrie" and "Oklahoma."

Radio

In 2007 and 2008, Jamie Farr appeared as one of the hosts at the "$250,000 Game Show Spectacular" which took place at the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel. He also hosted the radio travel show "Travelin' Farr."

Books

Jamie Farr published his biography "Just Farr Fun" in 1994. In 2003, he co-wrote the book "Hababy's Christmas Eve" with his wife.

Accolades

In 1977, Jamie Farr was awarded Toledo's ceremonial glass. That same year, Scott High School in Toledo named their new performing arts wing after him. In 1983, the University of Toledo awarded him an honorary doctorate. In 1998, a Toledo park was renamed "Jamie Farr Park."

In 1985, Jamie Farr was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2017, Jamie Farr was inducted into the Toledo Mud Hens' Celebrity Hall of Fame. In 2001, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. In 2016, he received the Arab American Institute Foundation's Special Recognition Award.

The Greater Toledo Community Foundation presently offers an academic scholarship in Jamie Farr's name.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 2018, Jamie Farr retired from stage acting due to health issues which he had been suffering with.

Jamie Farr married model Joy Richards in 1963 and they have two children; Jonas and Yvonne.

In September 1987, Jamie and Joy paid $863,000 for a home in Bell Canyon, California. Today this home is worth around $2 million.