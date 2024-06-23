Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2.5 Million Birthdate: Dec 31, 1953 (70 years old) Birthplace: Boston Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.79 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare James Remar's Net Worth

What is James Remar's Net Worth?

James Remar is an American actor who has a net worth of $2.5 million. James Remar is known for his roles in such films as "The Warriors," "48 Hrs.," "The Cotton Club," and "Quiet Cool" and in such television series as "Sex and the City," "Dexter," and "Black Lightning." Among his numerous other credits, he appeared in Christopher Nolan's 2023 Best Picture Oscar winner "Oppenheimer," portraying US Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson. Elsewhere, Remar does voiceover work for Lexus car commercials.

Early Life and Education

William James Remar was born on New Year's Eve, 1953 in Boston, Massachusetts to Elizabeth and Roy. He is of English and Irish descent on his mother's side, and of Russian Jewish descent on his father's side. Remar has three sisters and two brothers, and was raised in Newton, Massachusetts. After dropping out of high school at the age of 15, he traveled the United States playing guitar in a rock band. Remar eventually went back to high school to finish his degree. He went on to attend the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City, but was not asked back after his first year.

Career Beginnings on Stage

Remar began his acting career on the stage, appearing in such productions as "Cross and Sword" and "Grease." He also performed at the Ensemble Studio Theatre in New York.

Film Career

Remar made his film debut with a small part in the 1979 prison drama "On the Yard." He subsequently played gang member Ajax in Walter Hill's action thriller "The Warriors." In 1980, Remar reunited with Hill for the director's Western "The Long Riders." The same year, he appeared in William Friedkin's gay crime thriller "Cruising." In 1981, Remar played the younger version of the titular character in the Western "Windwalker." He went on to play homicidal psychopath Albert Ganz in the 1982 buddy cop action comedy "48 Hrs.," his third film with director Walter Hill. Remar's next role was as real-life mobster Dutch Schultz in Francis Ford Coppola's 1984 musical crime drama "The Cotton Club." His subsequent credits included "The Clan of the Cave Bear," "Band of the Hand," "Quiet Cool," and "Rent-a-Cop." Remar finished the decade with roles in the comedy thriller "The Dream Team" and the crime drama "Drugstore Cowboy." Kicking off the 1990s, he appeared in a segment of the anthology film "Tales from the Darkside: The Movie." He followed that with "White Fang," "Wedlock," "The Tigress," "Fatal Instinct," and "Blink." In 1994, Remar was in the comedy "Renaissance Man" and the remake of "Miracle on 34th Street." His other credits during the decade included "Boys on the Side," "Wild Bill," "The Quest," "The Phantom," "Mortal Kombat Annihilation," and "Rites of Passage."

Remar began the 21st century with roles in three films: "Blowback," "What Lies Beneath," and "Hellraiser: Inferno." He was in three more films in 2003: "Fear X," "2 Fast 2 Furious," and "Duplex." The year after that, Remar appeared in the romantic comedy "The Girl Next Door" and the superhero film sequel "Blade: Trinity." Later in the decade, he had roles in the buddy stoner action comedy "Pineapple Express," the supernatural horror film "The Unborn," the science-fiction film "2B," and the comedy "National Lampoon Presents Endless Bummer." In the early 2010s, Remar appeared in such films as "Gun," "Red," "X-Men: First Class," "Django Unchained," "Horns," and "Lap Dance." His credits in the latter half of the decade included "The Blackcoat's Daughter," "Eden," "The Saint," "Feed," and "Speed Kills." Commencing the 2020s, Remar appeared in the action thriller "Dead Reckoning." He was next in the Christmas romantic dramedy "The Noel Diary," which was released on Netflix in 2022. The following year, Remar portrayed US Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson in Christopher Nolan's epic biopic "Oppenheimer," which went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Remar subsequently appeared in the crime comedy "Drugstore June" and Francis Ford Coppola's epic science-fiction film "Megalopolis," both in 2024.

Television Career

Remar first appeared on television in 1981 with a guest role in the second season of the NBC series "Hill Street Blues." He didn't have another television role until 1984, when he appeared in the TV movie "The Mystic Warrior." Over the remainder of the decade, Remar had guest roles on "Miami Vice," "The Equalizer," "The Hitchhiker," and "Crime Story." In the early 1990s, he appeared in such television films as "Night Visions," "Strangers," and "Indecency." Later in the decade, Remar had his first leading role in a series, playing Frank Cisco on ABC's short-lived "Total Security." He had his next main role from 2000 to 2001, playing Tiny Bellows on the USA Network's "The Huntress." Remar followed that with guest roles on such shows as "Nash Bridges," "7th Heaven," "The X-Files," and "Third Watch." Meanwhile, from 2001 to 2004, he played the recurring role of Richard Wright on HBO's "Sex and the City." In the latter year, Remar appeared in the miniseries "The Grid" and the television films "The Survivors Club," "Ike: Countdown to D-Day," and "Meltdown," and also began a main role on the Fox primetime soap opera "North Shore."

Remar began his longest-running role yet in 2006, on the Showtime series "Dexter." He played Harry Morgan, the adoptive father of Michael C. Hall's titular forensic technician and vigilante serial killer. The show ran for eight seasons through 2013. Also in 2006, Remar began a recurring role on "Jericho." Over the rest of the decade, he made appearances on such shows as "Eli Stone," "The Unit," and "Criminal Minds," and lent his voice to such animated series as "The Batman," "The Spectacular Spider-Man," and "Ben 10: Alien Force." Remar did more voice acting in the 2010s, with credits including "Ben 10: Ultimate Alien" and "The Legend of Korra." In live-action acting, he had substantial roles in the series "Hatfields & McCoys," "Grey's Anatomy," "State of Affairs," "The Path," and "City on a Hill," among others. From 2018 to 2021, Remar played the main role of Peter Gambi in the DC Comics superhero series "Black Lightning," and from 2018 to 2023 played the recurring role of Captain Buck Greene in the reboot of "Magnum P.I." Remar later starred in the horror series "Welcome to Derry."

Personal Life

In 1984, Remar married his wife Atsuko. Together, they have two children named Jason and Lisa, both of whom work in show business.