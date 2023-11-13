Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Sep 1, 1948 - Mar 21, 2014 (65 years old) Place of Birth: Philadelphia Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.905 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare James Rebhorn's Net Worth

What Was James Rebhorn's Net Worth?

James Rebhorn was an American actor who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death in 2014. James Rebhorn's acting career spanned more than 50 years, and he was known for roles such as Reese Hughes on "White Collar" (2009–2013) and Frank Mathison on "Homeland" (2011–2013).

James had more than 130 acting credits to his name, including the films "Regarding Henry" (1991), "My Cousin Vinny" (1992), "Basic Instinct" (1992), "Scent of a Woman" (1992), "Carlito's Way" (1993), "Independence Day" (1996), "Meet the Parents" (2000), "Cold Mountain" (2003), "Baby Mama" (2008), and "Sleepwalk with Me" (2012) and the television series "The Doctors" (1977), "Texas" (1981–1982), "Guiding Light" (1983–1984; 1989), "Law & Order" (1992–2008), "Third Watch" (1999–2002), "The Book of Daniel" (2006), "Big Lake" (2010), and "Enlightened" (2013). Rebhorn also performed on Broadway, appearing in productions of "Are You Now or Have You Ever Been" (1979), "I'm Not Rappaport" (1985–1988), "Our Town" (1988–1989), "The Man Who Had All the Luck" (2002), "Dinner at Eight" (2002–2003), "Twelve Angry Men" (2004–2005), and "Prelude to a Kiss" (2007). Sadly, James died from melanoma on March 21, 2014, at the age of 65.

Early Life

James Rebhorn was born James Robert Rebhorn on September 1, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His father, James, was a salesman and industrial engineer, and his mother, Ardell, "loved him very much and supported all his dreams" (according to Rebhorn's obituary). James had a sister named Janice, and the family moved to Anderson, Indiana, during his childhood. Rebhorn attended Madison Heights High School, graduating in 1966, then he moved to Springfield, Ohio, to study political science at Wittenberg University. As a college student, he joined the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and appeared in the plays "Lysistrata" and "Tricks of Scapin." James graduated in 1970, then he enrolled at Columbia University's School of the Arts in New York City. After earning his Master of Fine Arts in acting in 1972, he got involved in the metropolitan theater scene.

Career

Rebhorn made his film debut in 1976's "The Yum Yum Girls," and he played Tom Carroll on the NBC soap opera "The Doctors" in 1977. He then appeared in the films "He Knows You're Alone" (1980), "Soup for One" (1982), "Silkwood" (1983), "Cat's Eye" (1985), "Whatever It Takes" (1986), "The House on Carroll Street" (1988), and "Heart of Midnight" (1988) and the TV movies "Will: The Autobiography of G. Gordon Liddy" (1982), "Sessions" (1983), "He's Fired, She's Hired" (1984), "Rockabye" (1986), "A Deadly Business" (1986), "Kojak: The Price of Justice" (1987), "Kojak: Fatal Flaw" (1989), and "Kojak: Ariana" (1989). From 1981 to 1982, James played John Brady on the NBC soap opera "Texas," a spin-off of "Another World." He had a recurring role as Bradley Raines on the CBS soap opera "Guiding Light" (1983–1984; 1989), and around this time, he appeared in the miniseries "North and South" (1985) and "Kane and Abel" (1985) and guest-starred on "Kate & Allie" (1985–1986) and "Spenser: For Hire" (1985; 1987). From 1988 to 1991, he played Henry Lange on the CBS soap opera "As the World Turns."

In the '90s, Rebhorn played Dr. Sultan in "Regarding Henry" (1991), George Wilbur in "My Cousin Vinny" (1992), Dr. McElwaine in "Basic Instinct" (1992), Mr. Trask in "Scent of a Woman" (1992), Ellard Muscatine in "Lorenzo's Oil" (1992), Bill Norwalk in "Carlito's Way" (1993), and Albert Nimziki in "Independence Day" (1996). He also appeared in the films "Blank Check" (1994), "8 Seconds" (1994), "Guarding Tess" (1994), "White Squall" (1996), "Up Close & Personal" (1996), "If Lucy Fell" (1996), "My Fellow Americans" (1996), "The Game" (1997), "Snow Falling on Cedars" (1999), and "The Talented Mr. Ripley" (1999) and guest-starred on "Wiseguy" (1990), "I'll Fly Away" (1992), "Law & Order" (1992–2008), "The Adventures of Pete & Pete" (1994), and "New York Undercover" (1997). In 1998, he played Harrison Storms in the Emmy-winning HBO miniseries "From the Earth to the Moon" and District Attorney Hoyt in the "Seinfeld" finale. From 1999 to 2002, James had a recurring role as Captain Elchisak on NBC's "Third Watch."

In the 2000s, Rebhorn appeared in the films "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle" (2000), "Meet the Parents" (2000), "Scotland, PA" (2001), "The Adventures of Pluto Nash" (2002), "Far from Heaven" (2002), "Head of State" (2003), "Cold Mountain" (2003), "How to Eat Fried Worms" (2006), "Spinning into Butter" (2007), "Baby Mama" (2008), "The Box" (2009), "A Little Help" (2010), "Real Steel" (2011), "Sleepwalk with Me" (2012), "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" (2012), and "The Perfect Wedding" (2012). He guest-starred on "Now and Again" (2000), "The Practice" (2001), "UC: Undercover" (2001), "Hack" (2003), "Waterfront" (2006), "The Knights of Prosperity" (2007), "Canterbury's Law" (2008), "Boston Legal" (2008), "Royal Pains" (2009), "30 Rock" (2010), "Blue Bloods" (2012), and "The Good Wife" (2013), and he starred in the miniseries "Comanche Moon" (2008) and "Coma" (2012). James played Bertram Webster on NBC's "The Book of Daniel" (2006), Reese Hughes on the USA Network's "White Collar" (2009–2013), Carl Franklin on Comedy Central's "Big Lake" (2010), Frank Mathison on Showtime's "Homeland" (2011–2013), and Charles Szidon on HBO's "Enlightened" (2013). His final film was 2013's "Before I Sleep."

Personal Life

James married Rebecca Fulton Linn on June 11, 1982, and they remained together until his death in 2014. The couple welcomed daughters Emma and Hannah together, and Rebhorn's obituary said of his daughters, "They anchored his life and gave him the freedom to live it. Without them, always at the center of his being, his life would have been little more than a vapor."

Death

James passed away at his New Jersey home on March 21, 2014, at the age of 65 while under hospice care for melanoma. He had been battling melanoma for more than two decades. Rebhorn wrote his obituary, which read, in part, "Jim was fortunate enough to earn his living doing what he loved. He was a professional actor. His unions were always there for him, and he will remain forever grateful for the benefits he gained as a result of the union struggle. Without his exceptional teachers and the representation of the best agents in the business, he wouldn't have had much of a career. He was a lucky man in every way."

Award Nominations

In 1992, Rebhorn earned a "Soap Opera Digest" Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor: Daytime for "As the World Turns." In 2003, he shared a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble Cast with his "Far from Heaven" co-stars.