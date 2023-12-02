Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1.5 Million Date of Birth: Jun 2, 1979 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Baltimore Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Actor, Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare James Ransone's Net Worth

James Ransone is an American actor who has a net worth of $1.5 million. James Ransome's first major role came when he was cast as character Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of the drama series "The Wire" in 2003. He later appeared in films like "Sinister" and "Sinister 2" and in "It Chapter Two." He also appeared in a number of series like "Treme," "Bosch," and "Mosaic." Ransone is married and has one child. Prior to settling down with his family, Ransone developed a heroin addiction which he managed to kick by 2007. He has since been sober.

Early Life

James Finley Ransone III was born on June 2, 1979 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was born to parents Joyce and James Finley Ransone II and is of Irish-English-Italian-German descent. He grew up with his brother, Dave. His father was a veteran who had been involved in the Vietnam War. He attended high school at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, Maryland. He then attended the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan for one year but then focused on pursuing acting full time.

Career

Ransone began landing his first acting roles in 2001. He appeared in the film "The American Astronaut" and also had a guest role in an episode of "Law & Order." In 2002, he appeared in two episodes of "Third Watch" and in an episode of "Ed." He also appeared in the film "Ken Park" as Tate. In 2003, he landed roles in the short film "Fan Mail" and also in the film "Nola." He also landed a major television role when he was cast as character Ziggy Sobotka in "The Wire." He appeared in 12 episodes of the series. In 2004, he appeared in three films – "A Dirty Shame," "Downtown: A Street Tale," and "Malachance." The following year, he was cast in "The Good Humor Man" and "Granted!" He also landed a guest role in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" for one episode." In 2006, he appeared in episodes of "Love Monkey" and "Law & Order" and in the films "Inside Man," "Directions: The Plans Video Album," and "Puccini for Beginners." Ransone was cast in a guest role in an episode of "Jericho" in 2007. The next year, in 2008, he landed a main role in the miniseries "Generation Kill." He also appeared in the film "Prom Night" the same year and in the film "The Perfect Age of Rock 'n' Roll."

In 2010, Ransone was cast in the film "The Next Three Days." He also portrayed the character of Tim in "How to Make It in America" in 2010, appearing in seven episodes, in addition to appearing in an episode of "Burn Notice." The following year, in 2011, he appeared in "Hawaii Five-0" and was cast as Nick in ten episodes of the series "Treme." Additionally, he appeared in the films "The Lie" and "The Son of No One." In 2012, he had roles in the films "Sinister," "Starlet," and "Red Hook Summer." The following year, he was cast in a main role in the series "Low Winter Sun." He also appeared in three films – "Broken City," "Empire State," and "Oldboy." He remained busy with film in 2014 and 2015, appearing in "Electric Slide," "Cymbeline," "Kristy," "Tangerine," "The Timber," "Bloomin Mud Shuffle," "Sinister 2," "Mr. Right," and "Conventional."

In 2016, Ransone landed a role in the series "Bosch" as Eddie Arceneaux. He also appeared in the films "In a Valley of Violence" and "Light Up the Night." In 2017, he had roles in three films – "It Happened in L.A.," "Gemini," and "The Clapper." The next year, he appeared in "Family Blood" and "Write When You Get Work." Additionally, he was cast in the series "Mosaic," appearing in six episodes. He was also cast in a main role in the series "The First" and appeared in an episode of "Deadwax." In 2019, Ransone appeared in the films "Captive State" and "It Chapter Two." For the latter film, he received critical praise for his work.

Ransone began the next decade with a role in the 2020 film "What We Found." He also appeared in two episodes of "50 States of Fright" and five episodes of "SEAL Team." In 2021, he was cast in the films "Small Engine Repair" and "The Black Phone." He had originally appeared in a stage production of "Small Engine Repair" in 2013 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. In 2023, he appeared as Bobby in the film "V/H/S/85."

Personal Life

Ransone had a brief romance with actress Chloe Sevigny in 2008. He later married Jamie McPhee. The couple have a son together. In his earlier years, Ransone was a drug user. By the time he was 27, he had developed a heroin addiction and was also in debt. However, he became sober in 2007.

In May 2021, Ransone revealed on his Instagram account that he had been sexually abused by his math tutor, Timothy Rualo, in 1992. He reported his allegations to the Baltimore County police in March 2020 but the department declined to pursue the charges after an investigation.