What is James Maslow's Net Worth?

James Maslow is an American actor, singer, dancer, songwriter, and model who has a net worth of $6 million. James Maslow was a member of the boy band Big Time Rush, which was created for the television show of the same name. Maslow has appeared in numerous television shows and motion pictures and has been a contestant on the American television competition "Dancing with the Stars" and the reality competition show "Celebrity Big Brother." He also starred in the 2014 streaming series "Sequestered."

Early Years

James David Maslow was born on July 16, 1990, in New York, New York. The son of a Catholic mother – Cathy Burge – and a Jewish father – Mike Maslow – he was raised in the Jewish faith. After his family's relocation to California, Maslow attended La Jolla Elementary School and Torrey Pines Elementary School. He served as a member of the San Diego's Children's Choir and went on to attend Muirlands Middle School, the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, the Coronado School of the Arts, and the University of California's La Jolla Playhouse acting camp. Upon graduation, he was trained in musical theater.

Opera

In 2000, James Maslow landed a role in the four-act opera La Boheme – composed by Giacomo Puccini between 1893 and 1895 – which was presented by the San Diego Opera. Four years later, at the age of fourteen, he signed with a talent agent.

Television & Music

James Maslow first appeared on television in 2008, playing the character of Shane in an episode of the American teen sitcom "iCarly." The following year, he began playing James Diamond in the American musical sitcom series "Big Time Rush." The show focuses on four hockey players from Minnesota and the chaos that ensues after they are chosen by a music producer to form a boy band and move to Hollywood. Over 1,500 teenage boys auditioned for the four roles, which eventually went to Maslow, Logan Henderson, Kendall Schmidt, and Carlos Pena Jr. The show aired until 2013, nominated for 29 awards and winning seven.

The band Big Time Rush released their first album – "B.T.R." – on October 11, 2010. Five months later, the album was certified gold. The band released their second album – "Elevate" – on November 21, 2011. Maslow co-wrote many of the songs on the album. Their third album – "24/Seven" – was released on June 11, 2013, and they went on a publicity tour called The Summer Break Tour with American singer Victoria Justice. In 2014, they embarked on the Big Time Rush Live 2014 World Tour.

In 2013, Maslow played Ricky in an episode of the American television sitcom See Dad Run.

In 2015, he starred as Bart Foxworth in the Lifetime television movie "Seeds of Yesterday," based on the novel of the same name by American novelist V.C. Andrews. That same year, he released two songs, "Lies" and "Circles." In 2017, he released his solo album "How I Like It."

Maslow appeared on the American reality television series "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2018 and made it to day number 24 before he was evicted. That year, he also released his singles "Falling" and "All Day." In 2019, he released the single "Love U Sober."

Maslow has appeared in numerous television shows, including "The Big Bang Theory" in 2018 and "World's Funniest Animals" in 2020.

Big Time Rush set out on their Forever Tour in 2022 and released their fourth studio album – "Another Life" – on June 2, 2023.

Sequestered

James Maslow starred as Kevin Mohr in the American thriller series "Sequestered," aired by the video streaming service Crackle. The series focuses on the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering the son of the governor – a sequestered jury left to decide his fate. The series aired from August 5, 2014, to October 14, 2014, and was nominated for two International Academy of Web Television Awards: one for Best Dramatic Series and one for Best Ensemble Performance (Drama).

Dancing & Magazine Covers

In 2014, James Maslow became a contestant in the 18th season of the American dance competition television series "Dancing with the Stars." Paired with professional Latin dancer Peta Murgatroyd, he was eliminated on the first night of finals and finished in fourth place.

Maslow was featured on the July 2014 cover of the men's magazine FitnessRx.

Film

James Maslow made his film debut playing the character of Brandon in the 2010 film "UrFrenz," a drama focusing on the lives of teenagers and the attraction of social media. That same year, he appeared in the erotic thriller "Wild Things: Foursome" – the fourth and final film in the "Wild Things" series. In 2011, he appeared in the independent action film "Arena," which is about an illegal web show where fighters engage in gladiatorial combat.

In 2013, Maslow played Daniel O'Brian in the American thriller film "The Frozen Ground," which starred Nicholas Cage and John Cusack and focused on the crimes of real-life serial killer Robert Hansen. In 2017, Maslow played Wyatt in the film "48 Hours To Live," Caleb in the film "Love Exclusively," and Will Hunter in the film "Art Show Bingo." He appeared in the films "Bachelor Lions" and "Room for Murder" in 2018, in "My Boyfriend's Meds" in 2020, and in "Stars Fell on Alabama" and "Ron's Gone Wrong" in 2021. He played Scott Stewart in the film "We Need to Talk" and Captain David Holden in the film "Wolf Hound" in 2022. In 2023, he played Bryce Dixon in "Stars Fell Again" and Sam in the Christmas comedy "Holiday Twist."

Accolades

James Maslow was nominated in 2010 and 2011 for an Australian Kids Choice Award for Favorite International TV Star.

In 2014, he was nominated for a Young Hollywood Award for Best Body as well as a VH1 Do Something Award. He won the Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Star contest in 2017.

Charity

James Maslow has been involved with several charitable organizations, including Mission Save Her, which raises awareness about sex trafficking. In 2017, he recorded an acoustic version of his song "Cry," along with a music video he partnered with the organization to produce. All proceeds from the video were donated to the charity. He has also worked with the non-profit VH1 Save the Music organization and Acing Autism, which assists those with autism.

In 2023, he donated a Forever Tour jacket – autographed by all four band members – to be auctioned off during a fundraiser for Wags and Walks, a nonprofit organization located in Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, California, comprised of dog lovers dedicated to reducing euthanasia in shelters and increasing the adoption of rescue dogs.

Personal Life

James Maslow can play the drums, piano, and guitar. He formerly dated Gabriela Lopez, but their relationship ended in 2019.