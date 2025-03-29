What is James Keach's net worth?

James Keach is an American actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $20 million. James Keach has appeared in such films as "Cannonball," "Hurricane," "The Long Riders," "Love Letters," "Wildcats," and "The New Swiss Family Robinson." As a filmmaker, he has directed such films as "False Identity," "Blind Dating," "Waiting for Forever," and the documentary "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me." Keach has also done extensive directing for television, including on the series "The Young Riders" and "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman." Speaking of "Dr. Quinn," James was married to that show's star, Jane Seymour, from 1993 to 2015. They have twin sons together. James directed and executive produced "Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman", which ran 149 episodes and starred Jane. He also produced the Oscar-winning movie "Walk the Line". His older brother is actor Stacy Keach. James also has a son from a previous marriage to Holly Collins, sister of singer Judy Collins.

Malibu Real Estate

In 2004 James and Jane bought Stacy Keach's clifftop Malibu mansion for $4.5 million. Stacy had owned the six-acre property for 25+ years, and the existing structures were totally dilapidated. Jane and James reportedly spent $5 million on renovations over several years. The end result was a stunning 6,300 square-foot Tudor-style mansion that today features a recording studio and a cinema that can be converted into a full stage.

At one point Jane and James listed the home for sale for $16 million. According to the public real estate records, they never found a buyer and Jane occupies the home today. Today the property is likely worth $20+ million.

At one point they owned a second Malibu mansion which they appear to have sold for $11 million in the early 2010s. They also owned a home in Sherman Oaks, California and at one point owned a large estate near the English town of Bath.

Early Life and Education

James Keach was born on December 7, 1947 in Savannah, Georgia to actors Walter and Mary. His older brother is Stacy, also an actor. For his higher education, Keach earned his BA from Northwestern University and his MFA from the Yale School of Drama. He also trained as a Shakespearean actor.

Film Acting

Keach made his big-screen debut in the 1975 thriller "Sunburst," which he also co-wrote. Over the remainder of the decade, he appeared in such films as "Cannonball," "FM," "Comes a Horseman," and "Hurricane." Keach had one of his most prominent roles in 1980, playing Jesse James opposite his brother Stacy in the Western "The Long Riders." He also co-wrote and co-produced the film. In 1981, Keach provided the voice for the titular character in the Western "The Legend of the Lone Ranger." He went on to play the motorcycle cop in the 1983 comedy road film "National Lampoon's Vacation." The following year, Keach starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the romantic drama "Love Letters" and had a supporting role in the historical drama "The Razor's Edge."

In 1985, Keach played a deputy in the comedy "Moving Violations" and a detective in the action drama "Stand Alone." He next starred alongside Goldie Hawn in the 1986 football comedy "Wildcats." Keach was subsequently in the 1987 zombie film "Evil Town" and the 1989 comedy "The Experts." He was in fewer films in the 1990s, although he had a notable role as Jack Robinson in the adventure film "The New Swiss Family Robinson," co-starring his then-wife Jane Seymour. Keach has mostly focused on directing and producing in the 21st century. However, he did make a brief appearance in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line," which he co-produced at Cash's behest.

Television Acting

Keach first appeared on television in a 1971 episode of the anthology series "NET Playhouse." He went on to have guest roles on such shows as "Kung Fu," "Kojak," "Ironside," "Cannon," "Police Woman," and "Starsky & Hutch." In the early 1980s, Keach appeared in an episode of "CHiPs." He had his longest-running television role much later, in 2017, with a four-episode part on the crime drama series "Ray Donovan."

Beyond regular series, Keach has appeared in numerous television films. The most notable was the 1975 Western television film "The Hatfields and the McCoys," in which he played Jim McCoy. His other credits during the decade included "The Blue Hotel," "Nowhere to Run," and "Like Normal People." In the 1980s, Keach appeared in such TV films as "Big Bend Country," "Wishman," and "The Man Who Broke 1,000 Chains."

Directing and Producing

Keach began producing in the 1980s, starting with the Western "The Young Riders." During the decade, he also had producing credits on the big-screen comedies "Armed and Dangerous" and "The Experts" and on the television films "A Winner Never Quits" and "The Forgotten One," the lattermost of which marked his directorial debut. Kicking off the 1990s, Keach directed episodes of the series "Hull High" and "The Young Riders," and directed his first film for the big screen, the crime thriller "False Identity." In 1992, he directed the television film "Sunstroke" and two episodes of the series "Covington Cross." The next year, Keach began directing for the Western drama series "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," starring his wife Jane Seymour. He directed over 20 episodes of the show during its six-year run. Among his other credits in the '90s, Keach directed the film "The Stars Fell on Henrietta" and the television film "Praying Mantis."

In 2000, Keach directed the television films "Murder in the Mirror" and "Enslavement: The True Story of Fanny Kemble." He also acted in the latter alongside his wife. Over the subsequent years, he directed the television films "Blackout," "Submerged," and "Mom's on Strike," as well as the documentary "Disease of the Wind." After co-producing "Walk the Line" in 2005, Keach directed the 2006 romcom "Blind Dating." He went on to direct another romance film, "Waiting for Forever," which premiered in 2010. Keach mostly focused on documentaries over the rest of the decade, directing "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me," "Turning Point," and "Augie," and producing "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice." For the lattermost film, he won a Grammy Award for Best Music Film. Keach's other directing credits include the films "The Mix Up" and "A Quest for Rainbows."

Personal Life

With his first wife, Holly Collins, Keach had a son named Kalen. He was subsequently married to actress Mimi Maynard. Keach wed his third wife, British actress Jane Seymour, in 1993; they had twin sons named John and Kristopher in late 1995. The couple worked together frequently on film and television during their marriage. In 2013, they separated, and in late 2015 they officially divorced.