What is James Arness's Net Worth?

James Arness was an American actor who had a net worth of $8 million at the time of his death in 2011. James Arness was best known for his role as Marshal Matt Dillon on the long-running Western television series "Gunsmoke." He also starred on "How the West Was Won" and "McClain's Law." On the big screen, Arness acted in such films as "The Farmer's Daughter," "Two Lost Worlds," "The Thing from Another World," "Big Jim McLain," and "Them!"

Early Life and Education

James Arness was born as James Aurness on May 26, 1923 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to journalist Ruth and businessman Rolf. He was of German descent on his mother's side and Norwegian descent on his father's. Arness was raised in the Methodist faith alongside his younger brother Peter, who grew up to become the actor Peter Graves. As a youth, Arness attended John Burroughs Grade School, Washburn High School, and West High School. To earn some money in the meantime, he worked as a courier for a jewelry wholesaler. After graduating from high school in 1942, Arness attended Beloit College in Wisconsin.

Military Service

In 1943, Arness was drafted into the US Army. He became a rifleman, and landed on Anzio Beachhead in early 1944. Arness's leg was severely wounded during the Battle of Anzio, precipitating his medical evacuation to the US. Ultimately, after undergoing multiple surgeries, Arness was honorably discharged in early 1945. He earned several honors for his service, including the Purple Heart.

Film Career

After spending some time as a radio announcer for the Minneapolis station WLOL, Arness hitchhiked to Hollywood to pursue his career in acting. He made his film debut in the 1947 comedy "The Farmer's Daughter," playing the brother of Loretta Young's main character. Arness subsequently appeared in such films as "Roses Are Red," "Battleground," "Wagon Master," "Sierra," and "Wyoming Mail." In 1951, he had his first lead role, in the science-fiction adventure film "Two Lost Worlds." Also that year, Arness played the titular creature in the science-fiction horror film "The Thing from Another World," and had supporting roles in "Cavalry Scout," "Iron Man," and "The People Against O'Hara."

In 1952, Arness appeared in such films as "Carbine Williams," "The Girl in White," "Horizons West," and "Big Jim McLain," the lattermost of which was his first of four films with John Wayne. Good friends, they went on to appear together in "Island in the Sky," "Hondo," and "The Sea Chase." Arness also starred in the Western "Gun the Man Down," which was produced by Wayne's production company. His other credits include the Western "The Lone Hand" (1953), the science-fiction monster film "Them!" (1954), the film noir "Flame of the Islands" (1955), and the Western comedy "The First Traveling Saleslady" (1956).

Television Career

After making appearances on "The Lone Ranger" and "Lux Video Theatre" in the first half of the 1950s, Arness began his longest-running role, as Marshal Matt Dillon on the Western series "Gunsmoke." On the show, an adaptation of the popular radio series of the same name, he starred alongside Milburn Stone, Amanda Blake, and Dennis Weaver, among others. "Gunsmoke" was a massive hit for CBS television, running from 1955 to 1975. It later spawned six television films, which aired between 1987 and 1994; Arness reprised his role as Matt Dillon in all of them.

Following the end of "Gunsmoke," Arness starred as US Army scout Zebulon Macahan on the ABC series "How the West Was Won," which ran from 1976 to 1979. The show was particularly successful in Europe, where it found a cult following. Arness had his next main role from 1981 to 1982, as Detective Jim McClain on the short-lived NBC series "McClain's Law." Later in the decade, he starred in the miniseries "The Alamo: 13 Days to Glory" and the television film remake of Howard Hawks's "Red River."

Personal Life and Death

Arness wed his first wife, Virginia Chapman, in 1948. They had a son named Rolf and a daughter named Jenny; Arness also adopted Chapman's son Craig. The couple divorced in 1960. Arness went on to date actress Thordis Brandt from 1965 to 1972. He married his second wife, Janet Surtees, in 1978. They remained together until Arness's passing.

On June 3, 2011, Arness died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 88 years of age. His body was interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale.