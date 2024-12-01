What is Jake Lloyd's Net Worth?

Jake Lloyd is a former American actor who has a net worth of $25,000. Jake Lloyd is best known for playing the young Anakin Skywalker in the George Lucas film "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace," for which he won a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film. At the age of seven, he played opposite American comedian Sinbad in the family Christmas film "Jingle All the Way." As a young man, he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has chosen to leave Hollywood behind.

Early Years

Jake Matthew Lloyd was born on March 5, 1989, in Fort Collins, Colorado, the son of Bill Lloyd and Lisa Riley. His mother later remarried to Josh Broadbent. After gaining film and television fame in Hollywood at a young age, Lloyd decided in 2001 that he no longer wanted any part of acting due to being bullied at school and harassed by the media, who expected dozens of interviews per day.

Lloyd graduated from Carmel High School, a public high school in Carmel, Indiana, in 2007. He then moved to Chicago and enrolled at Columbia College to study film and psychology. He dropped out after his first semester.

While still in high school, Lloyd had begun experiencing delusions about existing in different realities. Eventually, he began to experience auditory and visual hallucinations. In 2008, he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Television

Jake Lloyd made his television debut in 1996, playing Jimmy Sweet in the American medical drama "ER." That same year, he played Mark Armstrong in the television docudrama "Apollo 11," which was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. Lloyd went on to appear in four episodes of the American action drama series "The Pretender." In 2019, he appeared in one episode of "Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures," and in 2022, he appeared in one episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" – both times playing the role of a young Anakin Skywalker.

Film

Jake Lloyd made his film debut in 1996 in the American drama "Unhook the Stars," starring American actress Gena Rowlands and French actor Gerard Depardieu. The film focuses on a widow who befriends a single mother and begins to learn valuable lessons about life and her place in it from the mother and her young son, J.J. – played by Lloyd.

That same year, Lloyd played Jamie Langston in the film "Jingle All The Way." An American family Christmas film starring Austrian actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and American stand-up comedian Sinbad, the movie focuses on two Minneapolis fathers attempting to purchase a Turbo-Man action figure for their respective sons during last-minute holiday shopping. Lloyd plays the nine-year-old son of Sinbad's character, Howard Langston. Satirizing the commercialization of Christmas, the film grossed over $129 million worldwide but didn't receive glowing reviews. It was nominated for three Stinkers Bad Movie Awards, while American filmmaker Brian Levant was nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Director. Alternatively, Schwarzenegger won a Golden Camera Award for Best International Actor for his performance in the film, and Sinbad won a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Supporting Actor in a Family Film for his role.

In 1999, Lloyd played a young Anakin Skywalker in the film "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace," an American space film written and directed by award-winning filmmaker George Lucas. The fourth film in a series, which starred Irish actor Liam Neeson, Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, and Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman, it is set 32 years before the original "Star Wars" trilogy. The film focuses on Obi-Wan Kenobi attempting to end an interplanetary trade dispute with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master he has been apprenticed to. The two are joined in their efforts by Anakin Skywalker, a Jedi Knight. The film received nominations for three Academy Awards, a British Academy Film Award, and a Grammy Award. It was the winner of two Saturn Awards and an MTV Movie Award. Lloyd won a Young Artist Award for his performance. The film also received Golden Raspberry Awards for Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay, while Golden Raspberry Awards were also won by Sofia Coppola for Worst Actress, Ahmed Best for Worst Supporting Actor, Lloyd for Worst Actor, and the pairing of Lloyd and Natalie Portman for Worst Screen Couple.

Lloyd appeared in a handful of additional films, such as the 2001 American sports drama "Madison," about a hydroplane racer named Jim McCormick who tries to come to terms with working as an air conditioner mechanic after an accident ends the career he loved. Lloyd plays his son, Mike McCormick, in the film, which received average reviews.

Video Games

Jake Lloyd has voiced the character of Anakin Skywalker in the video games "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace," "Star Wars: Episode 1: Racer," "Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles," "Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds," "Star Wars: Super Bombad Racing" and "Star Wars Racer Revenge."

Mental Health Struggles & The Law

In March of 2015, Jake Lloyd's mother, Lisa Riley Broadbent, called the Indianapolis Police to report that Lloyd came to her residence, where a verbal assault against her soon turned into a physical assault. She declined to press charges against her son, explaining that he was not taking the medication he was supposed to be taking due to being afflicted with schizophrenia. Three months later, Lloyd led police on a high-speed chase through several counties when he failed to stop for a red light in South Carolina. He was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, and resisting arrest. Eleven months later, he was transferred from Colleton County Detention Center to a psychiatric hospital.

In May of 2023, Lloyd stopped his mother's car in the middle of a freeway, and when police attempted to gain an explanation, he responded with an unintelligible mixture of random words – a language common for people with schizophrenia. He was transferred to a mental health facility for an 18-month stay.