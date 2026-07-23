What Is Jake Johnson's Net Worth?

Jake Johnson is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $6 million.

Jake Johnson is best known for playing Nick Miller on the Fox sitcom "New Girl," which aired for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. His portrayal of the disorganized but lovable bartender made him a fan favorite and earned him a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination.

While "New Girl" remains his signature project, Johnson has built an unusually varied career across network television, independent films, studio blockbusters, animation, and streaming series. His film credits include "Safety Not Guaranteed," "Drinking Buddies," "Let's Be Cops," "Jurassic World," "The Mummy," and "Tag." He also voiced the older, out-of-shape Peter B. Parker in the Academy Award-winning animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and its sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Johnson starred as adult-magazine publisher Doug Renetti on "Minx" and expanded into filmmaking by writing, directing, producing, and starring in the comedy thriller "Self Reliance." His later projects included the Apple TV+ series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," the pickleball comedy "The Dink," and the Joe Swanberg film "The Sun Never Sets." He has also developed television projects through his own creative partnerships, reflecting his decision to pursue more ownership after years of working on successful productions without receiving significant backend profits.

Early Life

Mark Jake Johnson Weinberger was born on May 28, 1978, in Evanston, Illinois. His mother, Eve Johnson, was an artist, and his father, Ken Weinberger, owned a car dealership. His parents divorced when he was young, and Johnson and his two older siblings were primarily raised by their mother. He later adopted his mother's surname professionally.

Johnson briefly dropped out of high school but returned and discovered an interest in acting after appearing in a school play. He attended the University of Iowa, where a play he wrote helped him earn admission to the dramatic writing program at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. While at NYU, he received the John Golden Playwriting Prize and a Sloan Fellowship for Screenwriting.

In New York, Johnson formed a sketch comedy group called the Midwesterners. He later moved to Los Angeles, where he supported himself by waiting tables and working as a production assistant while auditioning for acting jobs.

Early Career

Johnson spent years appearing in commercials, short films, and small television roles. He made guest appearances on shows such as "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Unit," "Lie to Me," and "FlashForward." One of his first recurring jobs was on the web comedy series "Derek and Simon: The Show," which was produced by Bob Odenkirk.

His film career began gaining momentum with appearances in "Paper Heart," "Get Him to the Greek," "A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas," and "No Strings Attached." In 2012, he appeared in both "21 Jump Street" and the independent science-fiction comedy "Safety Not Guaranteed."

Johnson became a fixture of independent comedy through his collaborations with filmmaker Joe Swanberg. He starred opposite Olivia Wilde in "Drinking Buddies" and later appeared in "Digging for Fire," "Win It All," and "The Sun Never Sets." His relaxed, conversational performance style made him particularly well suited to Swanberg's heavily improvised productions.

New Girl

Johnson's breakthrough came in 2011 when he was cast as Nick Miller on "New Girl." The series starred Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day, who moved into a Los Angeles loft occupied by Nick, Schmidt, and Coach. Damon Wayans Jr. left the regular cast following the pilot, and Lamorne Morris joined the show as Winston Bishop.

Nick began as a cynical law-school dropout working as a bartender. Over the course of the series, he became an author and developed an on-and-off romance with Jess. Johnson's chemistry with Deschanel became a central part of the show, while Nick's friendship with Max Greenfield's Schmidt produced many of its most popular storylines.

"New Girl" ran for 146 episodes over seven seasons. The show's popularity transformed Johnson from a working character actor into a recognizable television star.

Film Career

"Let's Be Cops" became an unexpected commercial success, earning approximately $138 million worldwide on a $17 million production budget. Johnson followed it with roles in two major action franchises, playing theme-park employee Lowery Cruthers in 2015's "Jurassic World" and military officer Chris Vail opposite Tom Cruise in 2017's "The Mummy."

He also appeared in "The Lego Movie," "Neighbors," "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," "Smurfs: The Lost Village," and the ensemble comedy "Tag."

In 2018, Johnson voiced Peter B. Parker in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." His version of Spider-Man was older, divorced, financially troubled, and physically out of shape, providing a comic contrast to the traditional superhero. The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and Johnson reprised the role in the 2023 sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Minx and Self Reliance

Johnson starred alongside Ophelia Lovibond in the comedy series "Minx," playing Doug Renetti, the publisher of an adult magazine in 1970s Los Angeles. The series premiered on HBO Max in 2022. After HBO Max canceled it during production of its second season, Starz acquired the completed episodes and aired them in 2023.

Johnson made his feature-film directorial debut with "Self Reliance," which he also wrote, produced, and starred in. He played a lonely man who agrees to participate in a dark-web reality competition offering a $1 million prize if he can survive being hunted for 30 days. The cast included Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, and Biff Wiff.

The project represented an important shift in Johnson's career. Rather than simply accepting an acting role in a studio-owned production, he controlled the underlying material and participated as a filmmaker and producer.

Personal Life

Johnson married artist Erin Payne in 2006. Payne received the New American Paintings Reader's Choice Prize in 2012. The couple welcomed twin daughters, Elizabeth and Olivia, in 2014.

Johnson has credited fatherhood with changing both his priorities and his approach to fame. He and his family have generally maintained a private life outside Hollywood.