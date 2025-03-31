What is Jaimee Foxworth's net worth?

Jaimee Foxworth is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $50 thousand.

Jaimee Foxworth rose to fame as a child actress in the late 1980s, most notably for her role as Judy Winslow on the hit sitcom "Family Matters." Her character was infamously written off the show without explanation after the fourth season, marking an abrupt end to what had seemed a promising mainstream acting career. Following her departure from network television, Foxworth faced significant personal and professional challenges, including a brief career in adult entertainment under the name "Crave" in her late teens and early twenties. Despite these obstacles, she demonstrated remarkable resilience, overcoming substance abuse issues and eventually finding stability as she embraced motherhood in 2009. Her story represents the complex reality of child stardom and the difficult transitions many young performers face when navigating Hollywood and adulthood.

Early Life and "Family Matters"

Born on December 17, 1979, in Belleville, Illinois, Jaimee Monae Foxworth began her entertainment career at a young age. Before landing her role on "Family Matters," she appeared in commercials and television advertisements, showing early promise as a performer. In 1989, at just 10 years old, Foxworth was cast as Judy Winslow, the youngest daughter of Carl (Reginald VelJohnson) and Harriette Winslow (Jo Marie Payton) on ABC's "Family Matters."

Foxworth appeared in approximately 60 episodes across four seasons. However, as the show's focus shifted increasingly toward Steve Urkel (Jaleel White), several characters including Judy received less attention. In a notorious television disappearance, her character was written off without explanation—Judy simply went upstairs during the fourth season and never returned, with no mention of her absence by the other characters.

Post-"Family Matters" Struggles

The abrupt end to her mainstream acting career created both financial and emotional hardships for Foxworth. As a teenager, she struggled to secure new acting roles, facing the typecasting issues common to many child actors. Financial difficulties eventually led Foxworth to make the controversial decision to enter the adult film industry at age 19, appearing in films under the stage name "Crave" between 2000-2002.

This period was also marked by struggles with substance abuse, which Foxworth has spoken about candidly in later interviews. Her battle with addiction further complicated her attempts to restart her acting career in mainstream entertainment.

Recovery and Personal Growth

By the late 2000s, Foxworth had begun a journey of recovery and reinvention. In 2009, she welcomed her son, Michael Douglas Shaw Jr., an event she has described as transformative. Motherhood became a powerful motivation for maintaining her sobriety and rebuilding her life.

Foxworth has appeared on reality television and in interviews discussing her experiences, including on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" and "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" Through these platforms, she has shared her story with honesty and vulnerability, becoming an advocate for other former child stars facing similar challenges.

Today, Foxworth's story serves as both a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of early fame and an inspirational example of resilience. Her willingness to speak openly about her experiences has contributed to important conversations about how the entertainment industry treats young performers and the support systems needed for child actors transitioning to adulthood.