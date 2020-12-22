Jaeden Martell Net Worth

Jaeden Martell net worth: Jaeden Martell is an American actor who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for starring as Bill Denbrough in the "It" film series.

Jaeden Martell was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in January 2003. He is the son of executive chef Wes Lieberher. Martell made his debut in the 2013 short Grief. From 2015 to 2016 he starred as Johnny Masters on the television series Masters of Sex. Jaeden Martell began starring as Jacob Barber on the TV mini-series Defending Jacob in 2020. He has appeared in several movies including St. Vincent, Playing It Cool, Aloha, Midnight Special, The Confirmation, The Book of Henry, It, The Lodge, Low Tide, The True Adventures of Wolfboy, It Chapter Two, and Knives Out. In 2018 he won an MTV Movie + TV Award for Best On-Screen Team for It. Jaeden Martell also won a Fright Meter Award for It Chapter Two in 2019.

