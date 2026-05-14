What is Jae Head's net worth and salary?

Jae Head is an American actor who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Jae Head is best known for playing Sean "S.J." Tuohy Jr. in the 2009 sports drama "The Blind Side." As a child actor, Head stood out for his warmth, comic timing, and expressive screen presence, making him one of the most memorable parts of the film's family storyline. In the movie, he appeared alongside Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy, Tim McGraw as Sean Tuohy, Lily Collins as Collins Tuohy, and Quinton Aaron as Michael Oher. The real-life Tuohy family consisted of Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy and their children, Collins and S.J., who became connected to Oher during his high school football years in Memphis. Head's performance gave the film much of its humor and helped make S.J. a fan-favorite character.

Early Life

Jae Head was born on December 27, 1996, in Hamlin, Texas. He was born without an aorta and had to undergo several major heart surgeries at a young age. Despite those medical challenges, he developed an outgoing personality and became interested in acting as a child.

Head began working professionally in entertainment while still young, appearing in guest roles on television before landing the part that made him widely recognizable.

Acting Career

Head's early television credits included appearances on "How I Met Your Mother," "Mad TV," and "Friday Night Lights." In 2007, he appeared in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," adding a dramatic procedural credit to his growing résumé.

His breakthrough came in 2009 with "The Blind Side," the film based on the life of football player Michael Oher and the Tuohy family. Head played Sean Tuohy Jr., the energetic young son of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, played by Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw. His character provided much of the movie's humor and warmth, especially in scenes involving football strategy, family bonding, and Michael's adjustment to life with the Tuohys.

"The Blind Side" became a major box office hit and earned Sandra Bullock the Academy Award for Best Actress. Head's performance helped make S.J. one of the film's most memorable supporting characters.

Later Work

After "The Blind Side," Head continued acting, including voice work and independent projects. He appeared in the film "Hancock" before his "Blind Side" breakout and later took part in projects such as "Bravetown" and "The Bachelors." While he did not pursue the same level of constant visibility as some former child actors, his role in "The Blind Side" remains his best-known work.