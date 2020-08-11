Jacqueline Wong net worth: Jacqueline Wong is an American Hong Kong Canadian actress and television personality who has a net worth of $3 million. She is perhaps best known being first runner-up at the 2012 Miss Hong Kong Pageant.

Jacqueline Wong was born in New York City, New York in January 1989. Her family moved to Canada when she was seven years old. After winning first runner-up at the 2012 Miss Hong Kong pageant she placed in the top 12 talents at Miss World 2013. Wong has appeared in the television drama series The Hippocratic Crush II, The Ultimate Addiction, Tomorrow Is Another Day, Madam Cutie On Duty, Smooth Talker, Limelight Years, With or Without You, Inspector Gourmet, Provocateur, Nothing Special Force, Deep in the Realm of Conscience, Finding Her Voice, The Offliners, and Handmaidens United. She has also appeared in the variety shows Minute to Win It, Sidewalk Scientist, I Love HK, Sammy on the Go, and Pok Oi Charity Show.