Jacqueline MacInnes Net Worth:

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Net Worth and Salary: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is a Canadian actress, disc jockey, model, and television host who has a net worth of $8 million. She is known for her role as Olivia Castle in the film "Final Destination 5" and as Steffy Forrester in the American soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." Jacqueline has earned several Daytime Emmy Award nominations, and in 2019, she won in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Early Life: Wood was born on April 17th of 1987, in Windsor, Ontario. She is the daughter of Alexandra MacInnes and James C. Wood, and is of Cree, French, Scottish, and Brazillian ancestry. Jacqueline has one half-sister, Dani Probert, married to the late NHL player Bob Probert. She attended Ryerson University in Toronto, ON, where she took acting classes.

Career: Wood made her first acting appearance as the "hair girl" in a commercial for First Choice Haircutters. Following the success of the commercial, she moved to Toronto to pursue a career in acting. When she was 21, she began starring as Steffy Forrester on the American CBS Daytime soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

In 2011, Jacqueline starred as Olivia Castle in the American horror film "Final Destination 5." The film was a commercial and critical success, grossing over $157 million at the American Box Office. In 2012, Wood received her first Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama for her work in "The Bold and the Beautiful." A year later, she received the same nomination at the 40th Daytime Emmy Awards. At the end of the year, she appeared on the cover of Maxim's 2013 Mini Calendar.

In August of 2013, Jacqueline played in the Lifetime television film "Her Husband's Betrayal." A few months later, the television series "Party On" aired on E! television. Wood hosted the show, where she traveled the globe, holding a spotlight on some of the world's hottest resorts and beaches. Some of the cities Jacqueline visited were Mykonos, Istanbul, and Sardinia. In 2014, Wood starred in an episode of the comedy series "Anger Management," alongside Charlie Sheen. The next year, she announced that she had renewed her contract with "The Bold and the Beautiful."

At the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards, Jacqueline received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in B&B. The following year, she won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Aside from her acting, Wood works occasionally as a disc jockey and a singer. In 2012, she released her debut single "After Hours," a dance song written with her wardrobe stylist, Chaz E. Foley. Jacqueline is a strong supporter of pet rescue organizations, devoting her time to spreading awareness via social media regarding dog shelters and pet owners' responsibility. Wood also volunteers at many charitable initiatives dedicated to supporting animal rescue.

Personal Life: In 2017, Jacqueline got engaged to the artist agent, Elan Ruspoli, and in 2018, the two were married. In 2019, Wood gave birth to a son, and two years later, she gave birth to their second son.

Real Estate: In 2021, Jacqueline and her husband purchased a $4.5 million mansion in the family-oriented neighborhood of Westlake Village, CA. The estate is 7,030 square feet and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property is very private, hidden from the public behind a long, gated driveway.

Besides their home in Westlake, Wood and her husband own a modern-style house in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, which they purchased in 2016 for $1.5 million.