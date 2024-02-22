What is Jacob Batalon's Net Worth and Salary?

Jacob Batalon is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Jacob Batalon has appeared in five Marvel Cinematic Universe films as the character Ned Leeds, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," among others. He has also appeared in the web series "The Daily Bugle" and in the television series "Reginald the Vampire."

Early Life

Jacob Batalon was born on October 9, 1996, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Filipino parents. He grew up with seven half-siblings, two from his mother and five from his father. He attended the private Catholic school, St. Anthony's School, and then went to Damien Memorial School. Afterward, he attended Kapi'olani Community College, where he studied music theory. However, he later dropped out. He then enrolled in a two-year program to study acting at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

Career

In 2017, Batalon made his acting debut in the film "North Woods" as the character Cooper. The same year, he appeared for the first time as Ned Leeds in one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films: "Spider-Man: Homecoming." His character, Leeds, is the best friend of Peter Parker. This was Batalon's first major role in film.

In 2018, he reprised the role of Ned Leeds in "Avengers: Infinity War" when he made a cameo appearance. The same year, he also appeared as James in "Every Day," as Krill in "Blood Fest," and as Jacob in the film "Banana Split." The next year, he made another cameo appearance as Leeds in another Marvel film, "Avengers: Endgame." He also had a more substantial role as Leeds in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Additionally, he appeared in "The True Don Quixote" and "Let It Snow" and had a role in an episode of "Bubble Gang." The same year, he also began appearing as Ned Leeds in the web series "The Daily Bugle."

In 2020, Batalon appeared in an episode of "Day by Day" and in an episode of "50 States of Fright." In 2021, he again appeared as Ned Leeds in the film "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Beginning in 2022, Batalon began playing the main character, Reginald, in the American comedy horror series on Syfy called "Reginald the Vampire." The show received generally positive reviews and was renewed for a second season.

In 2023, he played the character Gene in "Shortcomings." In 2024, he appeared in the films "Lift" and "Horrorscope."

Personal Life

Batalon has been in a relationship with Brooke Reyna since March 2021, when he began posting about her on his social media accounts. Not much is known about Reyna, as she keeps her personal life quite private. The two have appeared on red carpets together for movie premieres, and Batalon revealed that Reyna had visited him on the set of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" where she learned some of the secrets of the film and had to keep quiet until its release over a year later.

Batalon has been overweight for much of his adult life. In 2021, he lost over 100 pounds for his role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."