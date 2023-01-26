Jackie Shroff Net Worth:

What Is Jackie Shroff's Net Worth?

Jackie Shroff is an Indian actor and producer who has a net worth of $26 million. Jackie Shroff has appeared in over 220 films in more than a dozen languages, including Hindi, English, and Punjabi, and he is best known for Bollywood films. Jackie rose to fame after appearing in the 1983 film "Hero," and he has gone on to star in films such as "Parinda" (1989), "Khalnayak" (1993), "Gardish" (1993), "1942: A Love Story" (1994), "Rangeela" (1995), "Agni Sakshi" (1996), "Mission Kashmir" (2000), "Aaranya Kaandam" (2010), and "Soul Curry" (2017). Shroff has also produced the films "Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain" (2000) and "Grahan" (2001). Jackie and his wife, Ayesha Dutt, previously owned 10% shares of Sony TV, but they sold their stake in 2012.

Early Life

Jackie Shroff was born Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff on February 1, 1957, in Bombay (now known as Mumbai), India. He was born to a Gujarati father (Kakubhai Haribhai Shroff) and a Uyghur mother, and his mother fled the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic during a coup, along with her mother and six sisters. Jackie's father came from a family of traders and merchants who lost their money in "some share thing." Shroff's older brother, a mill worker, died at the age of 17 when he drowned trying to save another man. In a 2014 interview with the "Bombay Times," Jackie revealed that he had lost both his parents a few years previously, and he stated, "Losing my mother was my biggest loss in life and even today she remains to be my biggest strength." During his youth, Shroff modeled in ads for products such as Savage perfumes, and one of his classmates gave him the nickname "Jackie." Shroff dropped out of school before earning his diploma and began working as a travel agent at Trade Wings.

Career

After he was spotted by an ad agency accountant while waiting at a bus stand, Jackie visited the agency the following day and took part in a photo shoot in which he modeled a suit shirt. Shroff made his acting debut in the 1982 film "Swami Dada," and his career took off after he played the lead role in 1983's "Hero," which was directed by Subhash Ghai. Jackie followed the success of "Hero" with the films "Andar Baahar" (1984), "Yudh" (1984), "Teri Meherbaniyan" (1985), "Shiva Ka Insaaf" (1985), "Paisa Yeh Paisa" (1985), "Jaanoo" (1985), "Palay Khan" (1986), "Allah Rakha" (1986), "Sadak Chhap" (1987), "Falak" (1988), "Kala Bazaar" (1989), and "Vardi" (1989). He won a Filmfare Award for his performance in 1989's "Parinda," and 1986's "Karma" was the year's highest-grossing Indian film. In the '90s, Jackie earned Filmfare Awards or nominations for "Khalnayak" (1993), "Gardish" (1993), "1942: A Love Story" (1994), "Rangeela" (1995), and "Agni Sakshi" (1996), followed by "Mission Kashmir" in 2000, "Yaadein" in 2001, "Devdas" in 2002, and the short film "Khujli" in 2017.

Most of Shroff 's films have been in Hindi, but he has made movies in many other languages as well. He starred in the Tamil films "Aaranya Kaandam" (2010), "Maayavan" (2017), "Bigil" (2019), and "Rendagam" (2022), winning an Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award for Best Villain for "Aaranya Kaandam." Jackie's Telugu films include "Astram" (2006), "Bank" (2008), "Sakthi" (2011), and "Panjaa" (2011), and he has appeared in the Bengali films "Antarmahal" (2005), "Jai Baba Bholenath" (2010), "Swabhoomi" (2013), and "Jole Jongole" (2018). Shroff has also starred in the Marathi films "Rita" (2009), "Hridayanath" (2012), and "3:56 Killari" (2015), the Kannada films "c/o Footpath" (2006), "Zamana" (2010), and "Anna Bond" (2012), the Malayalam films "Athisayan" (2007) and "Ottu" (2022), the Punjabi films "Mummy Punjabi" (2011) and "Sardar Saab" (2017), the Bhojpuri films "Hum Haeen Khalnayak" (2004) and "Balidaan" (2009), and the Konkani films "Soul Curry" (2017) and "Kantaar" (2019). Jackie also appeared in the 2019 web series "Criminal Justice," which earned him an Indian Television Academy Award.

Personal Life

Jackie married model-turned-film producer Ayesha Duff on June 5, 1987, after 11 years of dating, and they run Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited together. The couple welcomed son Tiger Shroff in 1990 and daughter Krishna in 1993, and Tiger followed in his father's footsteps and became a Bollywood actor. Shroff has served as a brand ambassador for the charitable organization Thalassemia India, and he has supported HIV/AIDS charities and paid for the education and treatment of underprivileged children. In March 2021, Jackie donated an ambulance to an animal shelter in Lonavala in memory of his dear departed dog Rocky. In 2017, Invertis University presented Shroff with an honorary Doctor of Arts for his "valuable contribution in the field of Cinema."

Awards and Nominations

Shroff has been nominated for 10 Filmfare Awards, winning Best Actor for "Parinda" (1990), Best Supporting Actor for "1942: A Love Story" (1995) and "Rangeela" (1996), and Best Actor in a Short Film for "Khujli" (2018). His other nominations were for Best Actor for "Gardish" (1994), Best Supporting Actor for "Khal Nayak" (1994), "Agni Sakshi" (1997), "Yaadein…" (2002), and "Devdas" (2003), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role for "Mission Kashmir" (2001). Jackie was named Actor of the Decade at the 2000 Kalashree Awards and "GQ India" Man Of The Year – The Original Rockstar at the 2014 "GQ" Men of the Year Awards, and he earned a Super Stylish Swag Icon award and a Super Stylish Timeless Icon nomination at the 2022 Style Awards. He won an Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award for Best Villain – Male for "Aaranya Kaandam" in 2012, and in 2018, he received a Jury Prize for Best Actor for "Shunyata" from the Sprrkle Collective. In 2019, Shroff earned an Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Web Series and an IWM Digital Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Web Series for "Criminal Justice."

Jackie has received three nominations from the Awards of the International Indian Film Academy, Best Supporting Actor for "Kartoos" (2000) and "Devdas" (2003) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role for "Mission Kashmir" (2001). He earned a Bollywood Award nomination for Best Villain for "Mission Kashmir" in 2001, and he has received nominations from the People's Choice Awards, India for Best Supporting Actor for "Yugpurush: A Man Who Comes Just Once in a Way" (1998) and "3 Deewarein" (2003), Best Negative Performance for "Mission Kashmir" (2000) and "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai…" (2001), and Best Performance in a Negative Role for "Samay: When Time Strikes" (2003).

Real Estate

According to a June 2022 article in the "South China Morning Post," Shroff lives in an "eight-bedroom, sea-facing Mumbai home" that cost $4 million (Rs 31.5 crore). The home is located in the gated community Rustomjee Paramount, and it includes a rock climbing studio, a gym, a theatre, and marble floors.