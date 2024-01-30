What is Jack Quaid's Net Worth?

Jack Quaid is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Jack Quaid made his acting debut in "The Hunger Games" before later going on to appear in series and films like "Vinyl," Star Trek: Lower Decks," "My Adventures in Superman," "Scream," "Oppenheimer," and "The Boys." He is the son of actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid.

Early Life

Jack Quaid was born on April 24, 1992 in Los Angeles, California. His parents are actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. He attended the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California. While there, he continued developing his already existing passion for film as he was president of the Bad Movie Club. After high school, he attended New York University's Tisch School of Arts for three years. During this time, he had already begun acting and appearing in films.

Career

In 2012, Quaid made his film debut as the character of Marvel in the film "The Hunger Games." In an interview, he described his experience while filming the movie, saying that it was very challenging physical experience and also the weather conditions on set were unpredictable. He also said it was an amazing bonding experience for the cast. He reprised his role in 2013 in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" for a brief cameo appearance.

Quaid also appeared in the 2012 film "Just 45 Minutes from Broadway" as the character Danny. In 2014, he appeared in the film "Just Before I Go" and then in "Running Wild" and "Ithaca" in 2015. The following year, he had a role in "Aberrant." In 2017, he appeared as the character Fish Bang in the film "Logan Lucky" and also had a role in "Tragedy Girls." Throughout this time, he was also part of the sketch comedy troupe Sasquatch Sketch, which produced dozens of comedy videos and performed live in the Los Angeles area.

In 2016, he landed his first major television role when he was cast in the main role of Clark Morelle in "Vinyl." He appeared in 10 episodes of the show. The following year, he appeared in episodes of "Workaholics" and "The Tap." In 2018, he appeared in the film "Rampage" and also had a voice role in the film "Smallfoot." In 2019, he played character Ben King in the film "Plus One."

Beginning in 2019, Quaid began appearing as character Hugh "Hughie" Campbell in the Amazon Prime series, "The Boys." He has appeared in 24 episodes of the show and has been nominated with the rest of the cast at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Critics' Choice Super Awards, and the IGN Summer Movie Awards. The same year, he also landed a main voice role in "Harvey Girls Forever!" in which he played Richie Rich. His voice can be heard in 27 episodes of the show. Beginning in 2020, he landed another voice role as Brad Boimler in "Star Trek: Lower Decks." He has appeared in 40 episodes of the series. The same year, he also began appearing as himself in "The Ready Room," a talk show which discusses episodes of "Star Trek: Lower Decks." He also appeared in an episode of "Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun.

In 2021, Quaid had a voice role in "Batman" The Long Halloween" as character Alberto Falcone. The film was direct-to-video. He also had a voice role in an episode of "Solar Opposites" and appeared in an episode of "Zen" as the character Solos. In 2022, he was cast as Richard "Richie" Kirsch in "Scream," the fifth installment of the slasher horror film franchise. The following year, he made a cameo appearance in the film's sequel, "Scream VI."

Quaid landed another voice role in 2023 when he voiced the character of Earth-65 Peter Parker/Lizard in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." He also appeared as character Richard Feynman in the critically-acclaimed film "Oppenheimer." The same year, he was cast in the main voice role of Clark Kent/Superman in "My Adventures with Superman." He also appeared in an episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" as Ensign Bradward Boimler.

Quaid has also appeared in a number of web series. In 2021, he appeared as Hughie Campbell in Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman." From 2021 to 2022, he had a voice role in "Star Trek: Lower Decks Logs," a web series based on the actual television show. In 2022, he appeared as himself in "Best of the Worst" and again appeared as himself in "5-Second Films" in 2023.

Personal Life

Quaid lives in Los Angeles, California. From 2016 to 2021, he was in a relationship with actress Lizzy McGroder. He began dating Claudia Doumit in 2022. The two met on set during filming "The Boys."