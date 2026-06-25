What is A.J. Calloway's Net Worth?

A.J. Calloway is an American television personality and entertainment reporter who has a net worth of $1.5 million.

A.J. Calloway is best known as one of the original hosts of BET's "106 & Park," the daily music video countdown show that became a defining platform for hip-hop and R&B culture in the early 2000s. Paired with Free Marie, Calloway helped give the show its original identity, interviewing artists, introducing videos, hosting live audience segments, and making "106 & Park" one of BET's signature programs.

After leaving "106 & Park," Calloway became a correspondent and co-host on the syndicated entertainment news program "Extra." His career made him a familiar face on both music television and celebrity-news programming, but it was later interrupted by allegations of sexual misconduct. Calloway was suspended from "Extra" in early 2019 and terminated later that year after an internal investigation. He denied the allegations.

Early Life

Albert Johnson Calloway was born on August 29, 1974. He grew up in New Jersey and attended Saint Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, a private school known for its strong academic and athletic programs. He later attended Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Calloway's education at Howard placed him in one of the country's most important historically Black universities, a school with deep ties to media, politics, music, and entertainment. Before becoming nationally known, he built the kind of on-camera confidence and cultural fluency that would later serve him well on BET.

106 & Park

Calloway's breakthrough came in 2000 when he was chosen to co-host "106 & Park" with Free Marie. The show premiered on BET as a countdown of the day's most requested hip-hop and R&B videos, but it quickly became more than a video show. It was a daily meeting place for young music fans, a promotional stop for major artists, and a major part of early-2000s pop culture.

The original Free-and-A.J. era helped define the series. Their chemistry, casual interview style, and comfort with both fans and celebrities made the show feel looser and more immediate than traditional entertainment programming. During their run, "106 & Park" featured appearances from some of the biggest stars in music, film, sports, and television. Artists came to the show to debut videos, promote albums, perform live, and connect with BET's audience.

Calloway remained with the program until 2005. He and Free became so closely associated with the show's early years that they later returned for anniversary and farewell appearances, including programming connected to the show's final episode in 2014.

Extra and Entertainment Reporting

After leaving BET, Calloway moved into mainstream entertainment news. He joined "Extra," where he interviewed actors, musicians, athletes, and other celebrities on red carpets, press junkets, awards shows, and entertainment events. The job gave him a different kind of platform from "106 & Park." Instead of hosting a live youth-culture countdown show, he became part of a syndicated celebrity-news machine aimed at a broad national audience.

Calloway spent more than a decade with "Extra." His work there included red-carpet coverage, celebrity interviews, human-interest segments, and entertainment-industry reporting. The move from BET to "Extra" extended his career well beyond the music-video era and made him a regular presence in celebrity television.

Departure from Extra

In 2019, Calloway's career changed dramatically after multiple women accused him of sexual assault or misconduct. He was suspended from "Extra" in February of that year while Warner Bros. and Telepictures reviewed the allegations. In July 2019, he was terminated from the program after the investigation. Calloway denied the accusations.

The allegations and his departure from "Extra" became a significant part of his public record because they ended his long run on syndicated entertainment television. After that, Calloway maintained a much lower public profile than he had during his years on BET and "Extra."

Personal Life & Real Estate

Calloway was previously married to Dr. Lao Sealey. In 2013, he married Dionne Walker. He has three children.

In 2019, A.J. and Dionne paid $695,000 for a home in Milton, Georgia. Today, this home is worth around $1.5 million.