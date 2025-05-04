What Is Iwan Rheon's Net Worth?

Iwan Rheon is a Welsh actor, producer, musician, and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Iwan Rheon is perhaps best known for playing Ramsay Bolton on the HBO series "Game of Thrones." He appeared in 20 total episodes of the series between 2013 and 2016. Rheon portrayed Mick Mars in the 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic "The Dirt," and he has played Simon Bellamy on "Misfits" (2009–2011), Ash Weston on "Vicious" (2013–2016), Dylan "Smurf" Smith on "Our Girl" (2014), Maximus on "Inhumans" (2017), and Tenax on "Those About to Die" (2024). He has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "Resistance" (2011), "Libertador" (2013), "Barbarians" (2021), and "The Magic Flute" (2022) and the television series "Caerdydd" (2006), "Riviera" (2017), "American Gods" (2021), "The Light in the Hall" (2022), and "Wolf" (2023). He also executive-produced the 2017 film "Do Not Feed the Pigeons." Iwan was the lead singer of the band The Convictions until he left to pursue his acting career. As a solo artist, he has released the "Tongue Tied EP" (2010), "Changing Times EP"(2011), "Bang, Bang! EP" (2013), and the studio album "Dinard" (2015).

Early Life

Iwan Rheon was born on May 13, 1985, in Carmarthen, Dyfed, Wales. He is the son of Rhein and Einir Tomos, and he has an older brother named Aled. The two brothers are both musicians, and they teamed up for the 2015 single "Rhodd." Iwan's family moved to Cardiff, the capital of Wales, when he was five years old. He attended the Welsh-speaking school Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, where he started acting in school plays. A talent scout later discovered Rheon at a National Eisteddfod of Wales festival.

Acting Career

At the age of 17, Rheon made his TV debut on the Welsh-language soap opera "Pobol Y Cwm" as Macsen White, but he later left the show to attend the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He then appeared in stage productions such as "Eight Miles High" and "Spring Awakening," and in 2006, he had a recurring role as Daniel on the S4C drama "Caerdydd." From 2009 to 2011, Iwan starred as Simon Bellamy on the E4 science-fiction series "Misfits," which won a BAFTA Television Award for Best Drama Series in 2010. His first film was 2011's "Resistance," then he appeared in "Wild Bill" (2011), "The Rise" (2012), "The Gospel of Us" (2012), and "Libertador" (2013). Rheon guest-starred on "Coming Up" (2010), "Grandma's House" (2010; 2012), and "Secret Diary of a Call Girl" (2011), and from 2013 to 2016, he played Ramsay Bolton on HBO's "Game of Thrones" and Ash Weston on the ITV sitcom "Vicious." "Game of Thrones" earned him a Russian National Movie Award for Best Foreign Villain, and the cast earned two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series during his time on the show. Before landing the role of Ramsay Bolton, Iwan auditioned for the role of Jon Snow, which he lost to Kit Harington.

In 2014, Rheon starred as Private Dylan "Smurf" Smith on the BBC One military drama "Our Girl," then he played Jonas Flack in the miniseries "Residue" (2015) and starred in the TV movie "The Green Hollow" (2016). He appeared in the films "Mermaid's Song" (2015), "Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1" (2016), "Daisy Winters" (2017), "Hurricane: 303 Squadron" (2018), and "Berlin, I Love You" (2019), and he portrayed Mötley Crüe co-founder and lead guitarist Mick Mars in 2019's "The Dirt." Iwan voiced George Harrison and John Lennon in a 2017 episode of "Family Guy," Gwydion on "The Snow Spider" (2020), and Prince William on "The Prince" (2021), and he had recurring roles as Adam Clios on "Riviera" (2017), Liam Doyle on "American Gods" (2021), and Molina on "Wolf" (2023). In 2017, he starred as Maximus on the Marvel series "Inhumans," then he appeared in the TV movies "A Christmas Number One" (2021) and "Men Up" (2023) and the films "The Toll" (2021), "Barbarians" (2021), and "The Magic Flute" (2022). In 2022, Rheon starred as Joe Pritchard on the drama "The Light in the Hall," and in 2024, he played crime boss Tenax on the historical drama "Those About to Die."

Music Career

Rheon began writing songs when he was 16, and he served as the lead singer of the band The Convictions until he left to focus on an acting career. He released the "Tongue Tied EP" in 2010, and he followed it with the "Changing Times EP" in 2011 and the "Bang, Bang! EP" in 2013. He recorded his first studio album, "Dinard," at London's RAK Studios and Wales' Tŷ Cerdd Studios, and it was released in April 2015. Music journalist Neil McCormick called the album "an absorbing collection of moody, introspective songs, all written by Rheon, who plays acoustic guitar with a deft touch and sings in an expressive, gritty voice."

Personal Life

Iwan welcomed a son with Zoë Grisedale in August 2018. The couple split up in 2023. Rheon speaks both Welsh and English fluently.

Awards and Nominations

In 2016, Rheon was named Best Foreign Villain of the Year for "Game of Thrones" at the Russian National Movie Awards, and in 2020, the show received a Merit – Honorary Award at the CinEuphoria Awards. Iwan and his "Game of Thrones" co-stars earned Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2014 and 2016, and he received an IGN Summer Movie Award nomination for Best TV Villain in 2015. For "Misfits," Rheon earned an Outstanding Actor – Drama Series nomination at the 2011 Monte-Carlo TV Festival and a Best Actor nomination at the 2012 SFX Awards. In 2010, he won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical for "Spring Awakening."