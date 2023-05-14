What is Ioan Gruffudd's Net Worth?

Ioan Gruffudd is a Welsh actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Ioan Gruffudd rose to fame in the late 1990s with his supporting role in the blockbuster film "Titanic" and his leading role in the British television film series "Hornblower." He went on to appear in many other films, including "King Arthur," "Fantastic Four," "Amazing Grace," and "San Andreas." Gruffudd has also starred on several television series, such as "Ringer," "Forever," "Unreal," and "Harrow."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Oct 6, 1973 (49 years old) Place of Birth: Llwydcoed Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.797 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: Wales

Early Life and Education

Ioan Gruffudd was born on October 6, 1973 in Aberdare, Wales as the eldest of three children of teachers Gillian and Peter. He has a brother named Alun and a sister named Siwan. When Gruffudd was a child, the family moved to Cardiff; there, he attended Ysgol Gymraeg Melin Gruffydd and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf. Gruffudd was a skilled oboist in his adolescence, and played in the South Glamorgan Youth Orchestra. He was also an accomplished vocalist, winning multiple prizes for his singing. However, Gruffudd ultimately decided to take up acting, and enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Television Career

Gruffudd began his professional acting career on television. He had his first role at the age of 13 in the 1986 Welsh television film "Austin." After that, he joined the cast of the Welsh-language soap opera "Pobol y Cwm," on which he played Gareth Wyn Harries from 1987 to 1994. Gruffudd subsequently played Jeremy Poldark in a television adaptation of Winston Graham's "Poldark." He next played another literary character, Horatio Hornblower, in the 1998 television film "Hornblower: The Even Chance," adapted from the works of C.S. Forester. Gruffudd reprised his role in seven more installments of the "Hornblower" series through 2003. During his time on that series, he also starred in the BBC serial "Warriors," the 1999 television film adaptation of "Great Expectations," and the 2002 television film adaptation of "Man and Boy." Gruffudd went on to have his first main role on an American series in 2004 on the CBS science-fiction legal drama "Century City"; however, the show was canceled after one season. Following that, he had voice roles on the animated series "Justice League Unlimited," "Ben 10: Alien Force," and "Batman: The Brave and the Bold."

From 2011 to 2012, Gruffudd starred opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar on the short-lived crime thriller series "Ringer." After that, he made guest appearances on "Monday Mornings," "Castle," "Necessary Roughness," and "Glee," and starred in a television film adaptation of "Under Milk Wood." From 2014 to 2015, Gruffudd starred as immortal New York City medical examiner Dr. Henry Morgan on the ABC fantasy crime drama series "Forever." The show was ultimately canceled after one season. He subsequently played the main role of tech billionaire John Booth in the second season of the Lifetime drama series "Unreal." In 2017, Gruffudd began playing Dr. Andrew Earlham in the six-part miniseries "Liar," which aired through 2020. He starred as another medical professional on the Australian series "Harrow," which ran from 2018 to 2021. In the third season, Gruffudd also directed an episode. He subsequently landed a main role on "The Reunion" in 2022.

Film Career

Gruffudd made his first appearances on the big screen in 1997 playing two real-life historical figures. In the biographical film "Wilde," he played Oscar Wilde's lover John Gray, and in James Cameron's blockbuster epic "Titanic," he played Harold Lowe, the fifth officer of the titular ship. Gruffudd next starred as an Orthodox Jewish man in the 1999 Welsh film "Solomon & Gaenor." The year after that, he starred in the crime comedy sequel film "102 Dalmatians." Gruffudd's subsequent credits included "Another Life," "Very Annie Mary," "Happy Now?," "Black Hawk Down," "Shooters," and "The Gathering." In 2004, he played Lancelot in the historical adventure film "King Arthur," and in 2005 starred as Reed Richards and his alter-ego Mister Fantastic in the superhero film "Fantastic Four." Gruffudd reprised his role in the 2007 sequel "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." Between the two films, he starred in the dramedy "The TV Set" and the biographical drama "Amazing Grace," in which he portrayed British abolitionist William Wilberforce.

In 2008, Gruffudd appeared in "Fireflies in the Garden," starring Willem Dafoe, Julia Roberts, and Ryan Reynolds, and portrayed English PM Tony Blair in the biopic "W." He was in another biographical drama, "The Kid," in 2010. The next year, Gruffudd starred in the action thriller "Sanctum" and the dramedy "Foster," and made a cameo appearance in the comedy "Horrible Bosses." In 2013, he starred in the fantasy adventure film "The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box." That was followed by supporting roles in the romcom "Playing it Cool" and the disaster film "San Andreas." Gruffudd then starred in the 2017 horror thriller "Keep Watching." His other film credits include the fantasy drama "Buttons," the biographical drama "The Professor and the Madman," and the action thriller "Ava," starring Jessica Chastain in the titular role.

Personal Life

While on the set of "102 Dalmatians," Gruffudd met actress Alice Evans. The two began a relationship and got married in 2007. Gruffudd and Evans had two daughters before divorcing in 2021. The year after that, the former filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Evans, which he was granted. The order included the protection of Gruffudd's girlfriend Bianca Wallace.