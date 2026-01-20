India Eisley Net Worth

What is India Eisley's Net Worth?

India Eisley is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million.

The daughter of actor Olivia Hussey and musician David Glen Eisley, she entered the industry with an unusually strong creative lineage, but her career has followed a distinctly personal path. Eisley first gained wide recognition as a teenager through her starring role on the supernatural drama series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," where she played a charismatic but troubled antagonist across multiple seasons. That role established her as a compelling screen presence capable of blending vulnerability with menace.

Rather than pursuing conventional romantic-comedy or mainstream studio roles, Eisley gravitated toward independent films and genre projects that emphasized mood, symbolism, and emotional extremity. She became closely associated with gothic, fantasy, and horror-adjacent material, including lead performances in "Underworld: Awakening" and "Look Away." Her work has often centered on fractured identities, moral ambiguity, and characters operating at the edge of control. While never positioned as a traditional Hollywood ingénue, Eisley has built a reputation for choosing unconventional projects and for committing fully to roles that demand both physical and psychological intensity.

Early Life

India Joy Eisley was born on October 29, 1993, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of actress Olivia Hussey, best known for her role in "Romeo and Juliet," and musician David Glen Eisley, a singer, songwriter, and actor. Growing up in a creative household, Eisley was exposed early to film sets, music, and the mechanics of performance, though her parents did not aggressively push her into acting.

She was raised primarily in Los Angeles and educated through a mix of traditional schooling and on-set tutoring as her acting work increased during her teenage years. Eisley has said in interviews that she was naturally introverted as a child, a trait that later influenced the types of roles she felt drawn to onscreen.

Early Career and Breakthrough

Eisley began acting professionally as a child, appearing in small roles before landing her most significant early opportunity in 2008. She was cast as Ashley Juergens on the ABC Family drama series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," created by Brenda Hampton. Initially introduced as a recurring character, Ashley quickly became one of the show's most memorable figures due to her volatility, cruelty, and emotional complexity.

Eisley appeared in more than 40 episodes across the series' five-season run. The role brought her widespread recognition and established her ability to portray antagonistic characters without flattening them into caricatures. While the show was often polarizing critically, Eisley's performance was frequently singled out as one of its strongest elements.

Film Roles and Genre Focus

Following her television success, Eisley transitioned toward feature films, often favoring darker material. In 2012, she appeared in "Underworld: Awakening," playing Eve, a powerful hybrid with unique abilities. The film introduced her to a global audience and placed her within a major action-fantasy franchise, though she did not return for later installments.

Her subsequent film choices leaned heavily toward psychological thrillers and horror. Eisley starred in "Kite," "Clinical," and "Look Away," the latter of which cast her in a dual role that required her to play both a vulnerable teenager and her sinister mirror image. "Look Away" became one of her most discussed performances, reinforcing her association with unsettling, introspective genre work.

She has also appeared in independent dramas such as "Social Suicide" and "My Sweet Audrina," a television film adaptation of the V.C. Andrews novel in which she played the lead role previously portrayed by her mother in the book's original cultural moment.