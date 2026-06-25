What is Inde Navarrette's Net Worth?

Inde Navarrette is an American actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand.

Inde Navarrette is best known for playing Sarah Cushing, later Sarah Cortez, on the CW superhero drama "Superman & Lois." She first reached a wider audience with her recurring role as Estela de la Cruz in the fourth and final season of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," then became a regular presence on television through "Superman & Lois." She later broke through in a major way with the supernatural horror thriller "Obsession," a low-budget film that became one of the most surprising box-office hits of the 2020s.

Because Navarrette is still early in her career, her income has come primarily from television salaries, film roles, residuals, and promotional opportunities. Her résumé already includes a major Netflix series, a DC superhero show, and a breakout horror hit, giving her one of the more interesting young-career arcs among actresses of her generation.

Early Life

Inde Navarrette was born Danielle Fabiola Navarette on March 3, 2001, in Tucson, Arizona. She grew up in a multicultural family and has spoken about the importance of her Mexican heritage, especially in connection with her role on "Superman & Lois." Before acting became her full-time career, she moved around frequently and attended a number of different schools.

Navarrette began building her screen résumé with short films and smaller projects. Her early credits included "Cross Words Together" and "Cranberry Nights," along with the Snapchat series "Denton's Death Date," in which she played Veronica.

Breakthrough Roles

Navarrette's first major television role came in 2020 when she joined the final season of "13 Reasons Why" as Estela de la Cruz, the younger sister of Monty de la Cruz. The role gave her exposure on a major Netflix drama and helped establish her as a young actress to watch.

Her biggest television break came the following year when she was cast as Sarah Cushing on "Superman & Lois." The series starred Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, with Navarrette playing the daughter of Lana Lang and Kyle Cushing. Her character became closely tied to the show's younger generation, especially through Sarah's relationship with Jordan Kent.

During the series, Sarah's family name was later changed from Cushing to Cortez, a storyline that reflected the character's heritage. Navarrette brought warmth and emotional realism to the role, helping ground the superhero series in family drama, teenage relationships, and small-town coming-of-age issues.

Film Career

In addition to television, Navarrette has steadily expanded into film. She appeared in the 2020 drama "Wander Darkly," starring Sienna Miller and Diego Luna, and later appeared in "Trap House."

Her major film breakthrough came with the supernatural horror thriller "Obsession," written and directed by Curry Barker. Navarrette played Nikki, the crush of a socially awkward young man named Bear, played by Michael Johnston. After Bear uses a mysterious object called the "One Wish Willow" to make Nikki fall in love with him, the wish takes a disturbing turn, trapping her in a warped and increasingly dangerous version of romantic obsession.

"Obsession" became one of the most shocking box-office success stories of the 2020s. Made for a reported budget of roughly $750,000 to $1 million, the film grossed more than $337 million worldwide, turning a tiny independent horror movie into a global theatrical phenomenon. Navarrette's performance was central to that success. The role required her to play Nikki as charming, funny, frightened, possessed, romantic, and terrifying, often within the same sequence.