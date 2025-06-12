What is Imogen Poots's Net Worth?

Imogen Poots is an English actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Imogen Poots is known for her performances in such films as "28 Weeks Later," "Solitary Man," "A Long Way Down," "The Art of Self-Defense," and "Vivarium." She is also known for starring in the television series "Bouquet of Barbed Wire," "Roadies," "I Know This Much is True," and "Outer Range." Additionally, Poots has acted on stage, including in the 2017 West End revival of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

Early Life and Education

Imogen Gay Poots was born on June 3, 1989 in London, England to journalist Fiona and television producer Trevor. As a youth, she attended Bute House Preparatory School for Girls, Queen's Gate School, and Latymer Upper School. Although she originally planned to become a veterinary surgeon, Poots gave up that goal after fainting at the sight of veterinary surgery while at work. Instead, she pursued an acting career, and later attended the Courtauld Institute of Art.

Film Career

In 2005, Poots made her big-screen debut with a non-speaking part in the dystopian thriller "V for Vendetta." She had her breakout role two years later, playing the daughter of Robert Carlyle's character in the post-apocalyptic horror film "28 Weeks Later." Poots was subsequently in "Me and Orson Welles," "Cracks," "Waking Madison," and "Solitary Man." She began the 2010s with roles in the historical action film "Centurion" and the psychological thriller "Chatroom." After those, Poots appeared in "Jane Eyre," "Fright Night," "Comes a Bright Day," and "A Late Quartet." In 2013, she had roles in three biopics: "Jimi: All is by My Side," "Greetings from Tim Buckley," and "The Look of Love." She also appeared in the black comedy thriller "Filth." Poots continued acting in comedies in 2014, with roles in "That Awkward Moment," "A Long Way Down," and "She's Funny That Way." Additionally, she played the love interest of Aaron Paul's protagonist in the action crime film "Need for Speed." In 2015, Poots appeared in "Green Room," "A Country Called Home," and Terrence Malick's "Knight of Cups." The next year, she starred opposite Michael Shannon in "Frank & Lola" and played the girlfriend of Andy Samberg's main character in "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping."

Poots starred in three films in 2017: the neo-noir thriller "Sweet Virginia," the drama "Mobile Homes," and the graphic novel adaptation "I Kill Giants." In 2018, she starred opposite Tye Sheridan in the crime drama "Age Out." Poots went on to have a big year in 2019, beginning with roles opposite Jesse Eisenberg in two films: the martial arts black comedy "The Art of Self-Defense" and the surrealist fantasy horror film "Vivarium." She subsequently starred in the drama "Castle in the Ground" and Sophia Takal's remake of the slasher film "Black Christmas." Kicking off the 2020s, Poots appeared in "French Exit" and the Academy Award-winning drama "The Father." She next starred in "Baltimore" and "The Teacher," portraying real-life IRA member Rose Dugdale in the former. Both films premiered in 2023. The year after that, Poots starred opposite Brett Goldstein in the science-fiction romance "All of You." In 2025, she appeared alongside Tessa Thompson in Nia DaCosta's "Hedda," based on the Ibsen play "Hedda Gabler." Poots went on to star in Kristen Stewart's feature directorial debut, "The Chronology of Water," a biopic about writer and educator Lidia Yuknavitch.

Television Career

Poots first appeared on television in a 2004 episode of the long-running BBC medical drama series "Casualty." Later in the decade, she portrayed Fanny Austen Knight in the BBC biographical television film "Miss Austen Regrets." In 2010, Poots starred in the new, three-part ITV adaptation of the novel "Bouquet of Barbed Wire," and also portrayed journalist Jean Ross in the BBC biographical television film "Christopher and His Kind," based on Christopher Isherwood's memoir of the same name.

Poots had her first main role in a regular series in 2016, playing Kelly Ann Mason in Cameron Crowe's Showtime series "Roadies." The show was ultimately short-lived, lasting just one season before it was canceled. Poots had her next main role in 2020, playing the girlfriend of Mark Ruffalo's character in the HBO miniseries "I Know This Much is True." Two years later, she began playing the main role of Autumn, an enigmatic young woman, in the Amazon Prime Video series "Outer Range." Poots played the role for two seasons before the show was canceled in 2024.

Theater Career

Poots made her debut on the West End in 2017, playing Honey in a revival of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" For her work, she earned a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Also in 2017, Poots starred in the off-West End play "Belleville."

Personal Life

Poots was previously engaged to actor James Norton, whom she starred opposite in the play "Belleville." After six years together, the pair separated in 2024.