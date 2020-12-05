Ian Anthony Dale net worth and salary: Ian Anthony Dale is an American actor who has a net worth of $6 million. He is probably best known for starring on the TV series Hawaii Five-0.

Ian Anthony Dale was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota in July 1978. From 2004 to 2005 he had a recurring role as Avatar Gamma on the television series Charmed. Dale starred as Davis Lee on the TV series Surface from 2005 to 2006. From 2006 to 2007 he starred as Detective Christopher Choi on the television series Day Break. Ian Anthony Dale starred as Simon Lee on the TV series The Event from 2010 to 2011. From 2014 to 2016 he starred as Jim Koto on the series Murder in the First. From 2017 to 2018 he starred as Harris Edwards on the television series Salvation. Ian Anthony Dale began starring as Adam Noshimuri on the television series Hawaii Five-0 in 2011.