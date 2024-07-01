Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $80 Million Birthdate: Nov 13, 1977 (46 years old) Birthplace: Qingdao Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Singer, Actor, Model, Film Producer Nationality: China 💰 Compare Huang Xiaoming's Net Worth

What is Huang Xiaoming's Net Worth?

Huang Xiaoming is a Chinese actor and singer who has a net worth of $80 million. Huang Xiaoming rose to national prominence for playing Emperor Wu of Han in the television series "The Prince of Han Dynasty" between 2001 and 2005. He went on to star in several other television series, including "The Return of the Condor Heroes," "Shanghai Bund," and "Cruel Romance," as well as in such films as "American Dreams in China," "The Crossing," "Xuanzang," "Forever Young," and "The Bravest." As a singer, Huang released the albums "It's Ming" and "Moopa."

Early Life and Education

Huang Xiaoming was born on November 13, 1977 in Qingdao, Shandong, China as the only child of an accountant mother and an engineer father. For his higher education, he attended the Beijing Film Academy, where he was close friends with fellow future stars Zhao Wei and Chen Kun.

Television Career

After appearing on television in "Love is Not a Game," "A Netizen's Diary," and "Storm of the Dragon," Huang rose to national prominence in 2001 for starring as Emperor Wu of Han in the series "The Prince of Han Dynasty." He remained on the show for all three of its seasons through 2005. Huang next starred in the series "The Return of the Condor Heroes," based on Louis Cha's novel. In 2007, he starred in "Shanghai Bund," a remake of the 1980s Hong Kong series "The Bund." The following year, Huang starred in "Royal Tramp," an adaptation of Louis Cha's novel "The Deer and the Cauldron."

In 2010, Huang played Luo Xi in the Taiwanese series "Summer's Desire," based on the novel by Ming Xiaoxi. After a break from the small screen, he returned in 2013 to portray the titular Song dynasty general in "The Patriot Yue Fei." Two years later, Huang starred opposite Joe Chen in the hit series "Cruel Romance," based on the novel "The Fate of Jinxiu" by Yu Yi. His subsequent television credits included "A Life Time Love" and "Nirvana in Fire 2" (2017), "Winter Begonia" (2020), and "The Glory and the Dream" and "Medal of the Republic" (2021). Huang was also a cast member on the celebrity reality show "Chinese Restaurant" in 2017 and 2019.

Film Career

Huang made his film debut in 1999's "Marry Me." He went on to appear in "Bright Heart" in 2000 and "Legend of the Dragon" in 2005. Huang's first major film role was as the antagonist Yin Sun in the 2006 wuxia film "The Banquet." He became more prolific on the big screen starting in 2009, when he starred in the thrillers "The Sniper" and "The Message." In 2010, Huang appeared in "Ip Man 2," "Flirting Scholar 2," and "Sacrifice." A couple of years later, he starred in "The Guillotines" and "An Inaccurate Memoir" and played the younger version of Chow Yun-fat's protagonist in "The Last Tycoon." Huang gave his most acclaimed performance yet in 2013 when he starred as Cheng Dongqing in the dramedy "American Dreams in China." He won numerous accolades for his performance, including the Golden Rooster Award for Best Actor. Huang followed that with starring roles in "Crimes of Passion" and "Amazing," both also 2013 releases.

In 2014, Huang starred in three films: the wuxia fantasy "The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom," the romcom "Women Who Flirt," and the first part of John Woo's epic historical romance "The Crossing." He went on to star in the second part of "The Crossing" in 2015. Also that year, Huang starred in "You Are My Sunshine" and "Hollywood Adventures." He next starred as the titular Buddhist monk in "Xuanzang," and appeared in "League of Gods" and "Mission Milano." In 2018, Huang starred in the epic drama "Forever Young" and appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista in the direct-to-video action thriller "Escape Plan 2: Hades." He followed those with a starring role in the 2019 disaster film "The Bravest." Huang's other notable film credits include the historical war dramas "The Eight Hundred" (2020) and "The Volunteers: To the War" (2023).

Music Career

As a singer, Huang released his first album, "It's Ming," in late 2007. His second album, "Moopa," came out in 2010. Huang has also recorded and released several songs for television series and films he's appeared in.

Philanthropy

Among his philanthropic activities, Huang donated 200,000 yuan for earthquake relief in China's Qinghai province in 2010. Later, in 2016, he was named a UNAIDS National Goodwill Ambassador for China and was appointed by the Ministry of Public Security as an advocate for anti-trafficking.

Personal Life

In 2015, Huang married fellow actor Angelababy. They reportedly spent the equivalent of $40 million USD on their wedding. The couple had a son before divorcing in 2022.