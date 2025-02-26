What was Howard Hesseman's net worth?

Howard Hesseman was an American actor who had a net worth of $5 million. Howard Hesseman was best known for playing DJ John 'Dr. Johnny Fever' Caravella on the American sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati," as well as for his appearances in the show's sequel "The New WKRP in Cincinnati." Hesseman starred on other popular television shows, including "Head of the Class," "The Andy Griffith Show," and "Saturday Night Live" before succumbing to surgical complications in Los Angeles, California, on January 29, 2022.

Early Life

Howard Hesseman was born on February 27, 1940, in Lebanon, Ohio, the only child of George Hesseman and Edna Forster. His father was a musician and auto parts salesman. His parents divorced when he was five years old, and his mother later married a police officer.

Hesseman graduated from Silverton High School in 1958 and enrolled at the University of Oregon in Eugene.

In 1965, he joined the improvisational comedy troupe The Committee, based in San Francisco, California, along with American actor and conductor David Ogden Stiers, who had briefly attended the same college as Hesseman. Before long, Hesseman was a fixture of the local improv comedy scene, and he continued performing with the group until 1975.

As an early actor, Hesseman performed under the stage name "Don Sturdy," which he also used as an underground radio DJ on the FM station KMPX in San Francisco.

Film

Howard Hesseman made his film debut in 1968, playing a hippie in the Julie Christie drama Petulia. He then had an uncredited role as a bartender in the 1969 American comedy "Some Kind of a Nut."

In 1971, Hesseman began receiving billing under the stage name "Don Sturdy." He appeared in 19 films that decade, including the Warren Beatty film "Shampoo," the Mel Brooks film "Silent Movie," and "Loose Shoes" featuring Bill Murray.

During the 1980s, Hesseman appeared in a dozen films, beginning with the American sex comedy "Private Lessons" in 1981. In 1984, he played Terry Ladd in the American mockumentary "Spinal Tap," followed by the role of Captain Pete Lassard in "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment" and the role of Dr. Louis Faraday in the 1986 science fiction adventure "Flight of the Navigator."

Hesseman appeared in eight films during the 1990s, including "Amazon Women on the Moon" and "The Sky is Falling." He played Larry Hertzel in the 2002 Jack Nicholson vehicle "About Schmidt" in 2002 and Dr. Berg in the 2007 comedy-drama "Martian Child" based on the 1994 David Gerrold novelette of the same name. Following his role as Uncle Meat in the 2009 American slasher film "Halloween," Hesseman appeared in the 2016 Shirley MacLaine film "Wild Oats" and 2018's "Dirty Politics."

Television

Howard Hesseman made his television debut in 1968, playing a hot dog vendor on "The Andy Griffith Show" and a hippie named Jesse Chaplin in "Dragnet." Dozens of appearances on popular shows followed over the next 49 years. In 1974, he played Kirk Stevens on an episode of the sitcom "Rhoda." The following year, he guested on the sitcom "Sanford & Son" as Professor Stoneham. Throughout the rest of the decade, he appeared on such shows as "Baretta," "Laverne & Shirley," "The Bob Newhart Show," and "The Rockford Files." His big break came in 1978 when he scored the role of Dr. Johnny Fever in the American sitcom series "WKRP in Cincinnati." Hesseman played the role – historically his most famous – until the series ceased airing in 1982.

He appeared in several television movies during the 1980s. He also played Sam Royer in 16 episodes of the American sitcom "One Day at a Time" and starred as Charlie Moore—a former actor turned history and social studies teacher—in the American sitcom "Head of the Class."

Hesseman resumed his role as Johnny Fever when "The New WKRP in Cincinnati" began airing in 1991. Guest appearances on "Burke's Law," "The Practice," and "The Pretender" followed.

During the 2000s, Hesseman appeared on nearly two dozen shows, including "Touched by an Angel," "That '70s Show," "ER" and two episodes of the American sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" in 2017.

Hesseman hosted the late-night sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" on three occasions: in 1979, 1982, and 1983.

Theatre

Howard Hesseman made his theatrical debut in 1995, playing the Marquis De Sade in the play "Quills." The role required him to appear fully nude in one scene. The play was performed at the Geffen Playhouse in Westwood, California. Later that year, he starred in the Neil Simon play "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," which was performed at the Merriam Theatre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In 2010, he starred in the play "The Sunshine Boys," staged at the New Theatre Restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas.

Fame & Accolades

For his performance as Dr. Johnny Fever in the American sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati," Howard Hesseman was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1980 and 1981.

During an interview on WXYZ-TV in Detroit, Michigan, on May 19, 2012, Hesseman was asked if he indulged in the rock star life during the height of his fame. He responded, "I wouldn't live a rock star's life if you paid me to."

Jail Stint

In a 1983 interview with People Magazine, Howard Hesseman stated that he was put in the San Francisco County Jail in 1963 for 90 days after he sold an ounce of marijuana to a federal agent. The conviction was ultimately thrown out for entrapment. He described the event by admitting he performed "pharmaceutical experiments in recreational chemistry."

Personal Life

Howard Hesseman married Karen Saintsure on September 24, 1960. They divorced the following year. On May 3, 1965, he married Catherine Mаison. They divorced in 1974, and he eventually began dating Parisian actress Caroline Ducrocq, whom he married six months later in a private ceremony on July 22, 1989. The couple shared a 33-year union before Hesseman's death.

Hesseman has three godchildren: Grace, Hamish, and Chet.

It's alleged that Hesseman engaged in a friendship-turned-romantic relationship with famed American singer Janis Joplin before her October 4, 1970 death due to a heroin overdose.

Hesseman was a lover of jazz music and often attended ComiCon events. During an interview with WXYZ-TV in Detroit, Michigan on May 19, 2012, he said that ComiCon provided a "deeply daffy" experience in that fans always acted as if they personally knew him.

Real Estate

For 25 years, Howard owned a home in the "Outposts Estates" neighborhood of Los Angeles. He sold the home in 2006 for $3.525 million.

Death

Howard Hessman passed away just after 5:00 p.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 29, 2022. His death was due to complications associated with a colorectal surgery he had received the previous summer in response to colon cancer. His cremated remains are in the possession of his wife.