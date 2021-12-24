Holland Taylor Net Worth:

splits: 9

What Is Holland Taylor's Net Worth?

Holland Taylor is an American actress and playwright who has a net worth of $12 million. Her notable television roles include Ruth Dunbar on "Bosom Buddies" (1980–1982), Margaret Powers on "The Powers That Be" (1992–1993), Judge Roberta Kittleson on "The Practice" (1998–2003), and Evelyn Harper on "Two and a Half Men" (2003–2015).

Taylor has appeared in more than 120 film and television projects, including "Romancing the Stone" (1984), "The Truman Show" (1998), "Legally Blonde" (2001), "The Naked Truth" (1995–1998), "Mr. Mercedes" (2017–2019), "Hollywood" (2020), "The Chair" (2021), and "The Morning Show" (2021). In 2013, Holland received a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Play for the one-woman show "Ann," which she also wrote. Taylor has appeared in Broadway productions of "The Devils" (1965–1966), "Butley" (1972–1973), "We Interrupt This Program…" (1975), "Murder Among Friends" (1975–1976), "Something Old, Something New" (1977), "Moose Murders" (1983), and "The Front Page" (2016).

Early Life

Holland Taylor was born Holland Virginia Taylor on January 14, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her mother, Virginia, was a painter, and her father, C. Tracy, was an attorney. Holland grew up with two older sisters, Pamela and Patricia, and she attended a Quaker boarding school called Westtown School. After graduating from high school, Taylor enrolled at Bennington College in Vermont, where she majored in Theatre. Holland earned her degree in 1964, then she moved to New York City to pursue an acting career.

Career

Taylor began appearing in Broadway and off-Broadway plays shortly after moving to NYC, performing in "The Devils" at Broadway Theatre in 1965 and "The Poker Session" at the Martinique Theatre in 1967. She made her onscreen acting debut in the 1969 TV movie "J.T.," and in 1975, she played Marilyn Gardiner on the CBS series "Beacon Hill." Her first film was 1976's "The Next Man," and from 1978 to 1980, she starred as Denise Cavanaugh on the crime drama "The Edge of Night." From 1980 to 1982, Holland played Denise Cavanaugh on ABC's "Bosom Buddies" alongside Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari, then she appeared in the 1984 films "Concealed Enemies" and "Romancing the Stone." In 1985, she starred as Zena Hunnicutt on ABC's "Me and Mom" and reprised her "Romancing the Stone" role, Gloria Horne, in "The Jewel of the Nile." Taylor co-starred with Alan Arkin on the ABC sitcom "Harry" in 1987, then she appeared in the films "She's Having a Baby" (1988), "Alice" (1990), and "Cop and a Half" (1994). She played Dawn St. Claire on ABC's "Going Places" from 1990 to 1991 and Margaret Powers on Norman Lear's "The Powers That Be" from 1992 to 1993.

In 1995, Holland appeared in the films "To Die For," "How to Make an American Quilt," "Last Summer in the Hamptons," and "Steal Big Steal Little," followed by 1996's "One Fine Day" and 1997's "George of the Jungle," "Just Write," and "Betty." In 1994, she played Dean Susan McMann on "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," and she starred as Camilla Dane on the sitcom "The Naked Truth" from 1995 to 1998. In 1998, Taylor co-starred with Jim Carrey in 1998's "The Truman Show" and began playing Judge Roberta Kittleson on the ABC legal drama "The Practice," which earned her a Primetime Emmy. She appeared in the films "Happy Accidents" (2000), "Keeping the Faith" (2000), "Town & Country" (2001), and "Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams" (2002), and she co-starred with Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, and Selma Blair in 2001's "Legally Blonde." From 2003 to 2015, Holland played Evelyn Harper on the CBS sitcom "Two and a Half Men," which aired 262 episodes over 12 seasons.

While starring on "Two and a Half Men," Taylor appeared in the films "D.E.B.S" (2004), "The Wedding Date" (2005), "Baby Mama" (2008), and "The Chosen One" (2010), had a recurring role as Peggy Peabody on "The L Word" (2004–2008), and voiced Ruth Orwell in the web series "Electric City" (2012). From 2017 to 2019, she played Ida Silver on Stephen King's "Mr. Mercedes, and around this time, she appeared in the films "Kepler's Dream" (2017), "Gloria Bell" (2018), and "Bombshell" (2019). In 2020, Holland starred as Ellen Kincaid on the Netflix series "Hollywood" and appeared in the films "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," "Bill & Ted Face the Music," and "The Stand In." In 2021, she played Professor Joan Hambling on Netflix's "The Chair" and Cybil Richards on the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." Taylor has also guest-starred on numerous television series, such as "The Love Boat" (1983), "Murder, She Wrote" (1989), "ER" (1999), and "Monk" (2005; 2007).

Holland Taylor Salary

What was Holland Taylor's salary per episode of Two and a Half Men? $75,000.

Personal Life

Holland has been in a relationship with actress Sarah Paulson, who is 32 years younger than her, since early 2015. Taylor is a supporter of the charitable organization Aid For AIDS, and she has served on the organization's Honorary Board and taken part in its annual Best In Drag Show fundraiser.

Awards and Nominations

Taylor has been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "The Practice" in 1999. Her other nominations were for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Lot" (2000), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "The Practice" (2000), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Two and a Half Men" (2005, 2007, 2008, and 2010), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Hollywood" (2020). In 1999, Holland won an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for "The Practice," and in 2009, "Two and a Half Men" received a Future Classic Award at the TV Land Awards. In 2019, Taylor and Paulson were honored with the Love is Great award at The Queerties.