What Was Henry Darrow's Net Worth?

Henry Darrow was a Puerto Rican actor who had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death in 2021. Henry Darrow played Manolito "Mano" Montoya on the NBC Western series "The High Chaparral" (1967–1971), Rafael Castillo on the NBC soap opera "Santa Barbara" (1989–1992), and Don Alejandro de la Vega on the Family Channel's "Zorro" (1990–1993). Darrow had more than 140 acting credits to his name, including the films " The Dream of Hamish Mose" (1969), "Cancel My Reservation" (1972), "Walk Proud" (1979), "Losin' It" (1982), "The Hitcher" (1986), "Maverick" (1994), and "Runaway Jury" (2003), the TV movies "Brock's Last Case" (1973), "Night Games" (1974), "Halloween with the New Addams Family" (1977), "Attica" (1980), and "Percy & Thunder" (1993), and the television series "The New Dick Van Dyke Show" (1973–1974), "Harry O" (1974–1975), "Me and Mom" (1985), "General Hospital" (1982–1987), and "The Bold and the Beautiful" (1998–2001). He also starred as Zorro on the Western series "Zorro and Son" (1983) and the animated series "The New Adventures of Zorro" (1981), making him the first Latino actor to play Zorro on TV. Henry passed away on March 14, 2021, at the age of 87.

Early Life

Henry Darrow was born Enrique Tomás Delgado Jr. on September 15, 1933, in New York City. His parents moved to New York from Puerto Rico in the early '30s. When Darrow was eight years old, he appeared in a school play, which inspired him to pursue an acting career. In 1946, 13-year-old Henry moved to Puerto Rico with his family, and he later served as class president at Academia del Perpetuo Socorro High School. After graduation, he studied acting and political science at the University of Puerto Rico and worked as an English-language interpreter. During his third year at the University of Puerto Rico, Darrow earned a scholarship to attend acting school. He subsequently moved to Los Angeles and began taking acting classes at the Pasadena Playhouse. Henry earned a B.A. degree in theater arts from the University of Puerto Rico.

Career

In 1959, Darrow appeared in the film "Revenge of the Virgins" and guest-starred on "Cimarron City" and "Wagon Train." In the '60s, he appeared in films such as "Sniper's Ridge" (1961), "The Glass Cage" (1964), and "The Dream of Hamish Mose" (1969) and guest-starred on "Stoney Burke" (1963), "The Outer Limits" (1963), "Channing" (1964), "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" (1964), "Iron Horse" (1964), "The Wild Wild West" (1967), "Gunsmoke" (1966–1967), "Bonanza" (1967), and "Daniel Boone" (1967). From 1967 to 1971, Henry starred as Manolito "Mano" Montoya on the NBC Western series "The High Chaparral," which aired 98 episodes over four seasons. Next, he guest-starred on "Mission: Impossible" (1971), "Primus" (1971), "The Man and the City" (1971), "Night Gallery" (1971), "Hawaii Five-O" (1971–1977), "Mod Squad" (1972), "The F.B.I." (1972), "The Bold Ones: The New Doctors" (1973), "Kung Fu" (1973), "Kojak" (1974), "The Invisible Man" (1975), "McMillan & Wife" (1975), "The Streets of San Francisco" (1976), "Baretta" (1976), "The Six Million Dollar Man" (1976), "Wonder Woman" (1977), "Police Woman" (1977), "The Bionic Woman" (1978), "Vega$" (1979), "The Waltons" (1979), and "Hart to Hart" (1979–1983).

In the '70s, Darrow appeared in the films "Cancel My Reservation" (1972), "Badge 373" (1973), "Where's Willie?" (1978), "Walk Proud" (1979), and "A Life of Sin" (1979) and the TV movies "Brock's Last Case" (1973), "Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John" (1973), "Night Games" (1974), "Aloha Means Goodbye" (1974), and "Halloween with the New Addams Family" (1977). He played Alex Montenez on the CBS sitcom "The New Dick Van Dyke Show" from 1973 to 1974 and Lt. Manuel 'Manny' Quinlan on ABC's "Harry O" from 1974 to 1975. Henry began the '80s with a role in the TV movie "Attica," which earned five Primetime Emmy nominations. He followed "Attica" with the films "Beyond the Universe" (1981), "St. Helens" (1981), "Losin' It" (1982), "Mission Kill" (1985), "The Hitcher" (1986), "Death Blow: A Cry for Justice" (1987), "In Dangerous Company" (1988), and "L.A. Bounty" (1989) and the TV movie "Rooster" (1982). He guest-starred on "Benson" (1982), "Dynasty" (1982), "T.J. Hooker" (1982–1986), "Dallas" (1983), "The Fall Guy" (1984), "Magnum, P.I." (1985), "Knight Rider" (1986), "General Hospital" (1982–1987), "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1988), and "The Golden Girls" (1988).

Darrow starred as Zorro on the CBS Western series "Zorro and Son" (1983) and the animated series "The New Adventures of Zorro" (1981), and he played Don Alejandro de la Vega, Zorro's father, on the Family Channel's "Zorro" (1990–1993). He portrayed Lt. Rojas on the ABC detective series "Me and Mom" (1985) and Rafael Castillo on the NBC soap opera "Santa Barbara" (1989–1992). Henry co-starred with Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster in 1993's "Maverick" and with John Cusack, Gene Hackman, Rachel Weisz, and Dustin Hoffman in 2003's "Runaway Jury," and he played Dr. Carlos Nunez on the CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 1998 to 2001. Henry's final role was in the 2012 film "Soda Springs."

Personal Life and Death

Henry married Louise DePuy on August 4, 1956, and they welcomed two children, Tom and Denise, before divorcing in 1979. Darrow wed Lauren Levinson on December 1, 1982, and they remained married until his death in 2021. Henry was very involved with the Screen Actors Guild, serving on the organization's board of directors as well as its Ethnic Minorities Committee, which he co-founded with Ricardo Montalbán, Carmen Zapata, and Edith Diaz. He co-founded the arts advocacy organization Nosotrosnto, which "envision[s] a world where Latiné actors are empowered and their voices and stories are heard, celebrated, and recognized on a global stage." Darrow was also a member of the Advisory Committee of Bilingual Children's Television. On March 14, 2021, Henry passed away from natural causes at the age of 87.

Awards and Nominations

In 1970, "The High Chaparral" won a Bambi Award for TV Series International. Darrow earned a Photoplay Award nomination for Most Promising New Star (Male) in 1968 and a Bravo Otto nomination for Best Male TV Star in 1970. In 1999, Henry won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Santa Barbara," and in 2012, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the ALMA Awards.