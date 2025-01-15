What Is Henry Czerny's Net Worth?

Henry Czerny is a Canadian actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Henry Czerny is known for playing characters such as Thomas Howard, 3rd Duke of Norfolk, on Showtime's "The Tudors" (2007), Conrad Grayson on the ABC drama "Revenge" (2011–2014), Matthew Keyes on the ABC thriller "Quantico" (2016–2017), and Alan Crellin in the HBO miniseries "Sharp Objects" (2018). Czerny has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films "Clear and Present Danger" (1994), "Mission: Impossible" (1996), "The Ice Storm" (1997), "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" (2005), "The Pink Panther" (2006), "Ready or Not" (2019), "Scream VI" (2023), "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" (2023), and "Our Little Secret" (2024) and the television series "Less Than Kind" (2010), "Falling Skies" (2011), and "Supergirl" (2015; 2020). In 2000, Henry won a Theatre World Award for a Roundabout Theatre Company production of the George Bernard Shaw play "Arms and the Man."

Early Life

Henry Czerny was born on February 8, 1959, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is the son of Polish Canadian parents, and he grew up with two older siblings. Henry's mother worked at a bakery, and his father was a welder. Czerny attended Toronto's York University before graduating from the National Theatre School of Canada in 1982.

Career

After graduating from the National Theatre School of Canada, Henry performed in productions across the country in venues such as the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton and the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. He made his onscreen debut in 1986, guest-starring on "The Edison Twins" and "Night Heat." Czerny then appeared in the TV movies "The Taming of the Shrew" (1988), "Alexander Graham Bell: The Sound and the Silence" (1991), "The Sound and the Silence" (1992), "Deadly Matrimony" (1992), "Choices of the Heart: The Margaret Sanger Story" (1995), "For Hope" (1996), "Promise the Moon" (1997), "Glory & Honor" (1998), and "External Affairs" (1999) and the miniseries "The Boys of St. Vincent" (1992). His first feature film was 1992's "Buried on Sunday," and he followed it with "I Love a Man in Uniform" (1993), "Cold Sweat" (1994), "Anchor Zone" (1994), "When Night Is Falling" (1995), "Notes from Underground" (1995), "Johnston…Johnston" (1995), "The Ice Storm" (1997), and "After Alice" (1999). In the '90s, Henry also played Robert Ritter in 1994's "Clear and Present Danger" and Eugene Kittridge in 1996's "Mission: Impossible." "Clear and Present Danger" grossed $215.9 million at the box office, and "Mission: Impossible" brought in $457.7 million. Czerny reprised the role of Eugene Kittridge in 2023's "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

Czerny began the 2000s with roles in the film "Cement" and the TV movies "Possessed" and "Range of Motion." Next, he appeared in the films "Almost America" (2001), "The Limit" (2004), "The Circle" (2005), "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" (2005), "Conversations with God" (2006), and "The Fifth Patient" (2007), and he co-starred with Steve Martin in 2006's "The Pink Panther." Henry guest-starred on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2003), "The Eleventh Hour" (2005), "Kojak" (2005), "Ghost Whisperer" (2006), "Three Moons Over Milford" (2006), "Flashpoint" (2008), and "Monk" (2008), and he had a recurring role as Thomas Howard, 3rd Duke of Norfolk, on the Showtime series "The Tudors" in 2007. In 2010, Henry appeared in the films "Ice Castles" and "The A-Team," followed by "Remember" in 2015, "The Other Half" in 2016, "The Curse of Buckout Road" in 2017, "Ready or Not" in 2019, and "The Righteous" in 2021. He had a recurring role as David Rosen on the Canadian series "Less Than Kind" in 2010, then he starred as Conrad Grayson on ABC's "Revenge" from 2011 to 2014. Czerny played Matthew Keyes on ABC's "Quantico" from 2016 to 2017, and he appeared in the miniseries "When We Rise" (2017) and "Sharp Objects" (2018) and guest-starred on "Schitt's Creek" (2020). In recent years, he has appeared in the films "Scream VI" (2023), "Zombie Town" (2023), and "Our Little Secret" (2024).

Personal Life

Henry married Claudine Cassidy on August 11, 2001, and they welcomed a son, Cameron, before divorcing. Czerny previously dated actress Dana Delany, who he co-starred with in 1995's "Choices of the Heart: The Margaret Sanger Story" and 1996's "For Hope." Henry is interested in carpentry, photography, crafting, and travel.

Real Estate

Henry and Claudine own a home in Los Angeles and a vacation home in Ojai, California. They paid $1.325 million for their home in Ojai in April 2023.

Awards and Nominations

Czerny has earned seven Gemini Award nominations, winning for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Program or Mini-Series for "The Boys of St. Vincent" (1994) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Guest Role in a Dramatic Series for "Bury the Lead" (2005) and "Flashpoint" (2009). His other nominations were for "Promise the Moon" (1998), "The Girl Next Door" (1999), "External Affairs" (2000), and "Menace" (2008). In 1994, Henry received a Boston Society of Film Critics Award nomination for Best Actor for "The Boys of St. Vincent," and in 1996, he earned a Prêmio Guarani nomination for Best Actor for "The Interview." He received a Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role nomination for "The Other Half" at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for "The Curse of Buckout Road" at the 2018 Nice International Film Festival. In 2019, Czerny and his "Sharp Objects" castmates shared an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture or Limited Series. In 2021, "The Righteous" earned Henry a Special Mention for Best Actor at the Molins Film Festival and a Best Lead Acting Performance in a Feature nomination at the Blood in the Snow Canadian Film Festival.