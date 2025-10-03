What Is Heléne Yorke's Net Worth?

Heléne Yorke is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $1 million. Heléne Yorke is best known for starring as Brooke Dubek on the critically-acclaimed Comedy Central/HBO Max sitcom "The Other Two" (2019–2023). She also played Olivia Graves on the Epix series "Graves" (2016–2017) and has had recurring roles as Jane Martin on Showtime's "Masters of Sex" (2013–2015), Leigh Davis on ABC's "Quantico" (2016), Amy Breslin on the CBS All Access legal drama "The Good Fight" (2017–2018), and Amanda on The CW "Riverdale" spin-off "Katy Keene" (2020). Yorke has appeared in the films "All Wifed Out" (2012), "Darkroom" (2013), "Are You Joking?" (2014), and "The Night Before" (2015), and she has performed on Broadway as Marty Maraschino in "Grease" (2008–2009), Olive Neal in "Bullets Over Broadway" (2014), and Evelyn Williams in "American Psycho" (2016). She earned two International Online Cinema Award nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Other Two" (2022 and 2023).

Early Life

Heléne Yorke was born on February 27, 1985, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is the daughter of Andrea and Rhos Dyke and the sister of Sutherland and Lance Dyke. When Yorke was 12 years old, her family moved to Los Angeles. She began acting in middle school, and in a 2023 interview with Bustle, she stated, "It was the thing that gave me confidence. I was in choir; I was taking acting lessons. That's an age where you're figuring out who you are and what you could possibly be good at. [Acting] was something I was good at and that made me feel like, 'Okay, I have this. I can do this.'" After graduating from Palisades Charter High School, Heléne attended the University of Michigan.

Career

Yorke began her professional acting career in a 2007 off-Broadway production of "Walmartopia," then she performed in national tours of "High School Musical" (2008) and "Wicked" (2009–2010) and in Broadway productions of "Grease" (2008–2009), "Bullets Over Broadway" (2014), and "American Psycho" (2016). In a 2021 interview with People magazine, she said that when she started out, she often compared herself to other Broadway performers. She stated, "I graduated college when all of the blonde girls in my immediate vicinity were Megan Hilty and Annaleigh Ashford, these really talented blonde musical theater girls that it's hard to not compare yourself. But what I've learned from the course of my career is that we're all one of one and if you're trying to basically do an impression of somebody else, you're going to suck at it because nobody's going to be better at being themselves than they are."

Heléne first appeared on television in a 2010 episode of "Louie," then she guest-starred on "A Gifted Man" (2012), "30 Rock" (2012), and "I Just Want My Pants Back" (2012). Her first film was 2012's "All Wifed Out," and she followed it with "Darkroom" in 2013 and "Are You Joking?" in 2014. From 2013 to 2015, Yorke had a recurring role as Jane Martin on the Showtime period drama "Masters of Sex," which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Drama in 2014. Next, she lent her voice to "Robot Chicken" (2014), "American Dad!" (2014), and "Family Guy" (2014–2017). In 2015, Heléne co-starred with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie, Lizzy Caplan, Jillian Bell, Mindy Kaling, and Michael Shannon in the holiday film "The Night Before," which received an IGN Summer Movie Award nomination for Best Comedy Movie and a Golden Schmoes Award nomination for Best Comedy of the Year.

Yorke guest-starred on "Person of Interest" in 2015 and had a recurring role on the ABC FBI drama "Quantico" in 2016. She guest-starred on the HBO series "High Maintenance" in 2016 and 2020, and from 2016 to 2017, she starred as Olivia Graves on the Epix comedy "Graves." From 2017 to 2018, Heléne had a recurring role as Amy Breslin on the CBS All Access legal drama "The Good Fight."

In 2019, she began playing Brooke Dubek on the Comedy Central sitcom "The Other Two" alongside Drew Tarver, Case Walker, Ken Marino, Molly Shannon, Brandon Scott Jones, and Josh Segarra. The series moved to HBO Max for its second and third seasons, and it won an International Online Cinema Award for Best New Series (2019) and earned a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for Best Comedy Series (2022), two GLAAD Media Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series (2020 and 2022), and Television Critics Association Award nominations for Outstanding New Program (2019), Program of the Year (2023), and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy (2023). Yorke received International Online Cinema Award nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in 2022 and 2023. During her time on "The Other Two," she guest-starred on "Elementary" (2019), "Future Man" (2020), and "Ziwe" (2021–2022). In 2020, Heléne had a recurring role as Amanda on The CW series "Katy Keene," a "Riverdale" spin-off starring Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, and Katherine LaNasa. In May 2025, it was announced that Yorke had been cast in the biographical drama "Hershey" alongside Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario, Alan Ruck, Richard Kind, and David Costabile.

Personal Life

From 2016 to 2019, Heléne was in a relationship with chef Bobby Flay. During their relationship, Yorke launched an Instagram account on which she documented the couple's cooking adventures, but she deleted it after their split. On September 3, 2021, Heléne married Bary Dunn in Brooklyn in a Jewish ceremony. The couple welcomed a son, Hugo, in June 2022, followed by their second child in the summer of 2024.