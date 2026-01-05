Heidi Mueller

Heidi Mueller Net Worth

$16 Million
Last Updated: January 5, 2026
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$16 Million
Birthdate:
Jan 29, 1982 (43 years old)
Birthplace:
Cincinnati
Gender:
Female
Profession:
Actor
Nationality:
United States of America
What is Heidi Mueller's net worth and salary?

Heidi Mueller is an American actress who has a net worth of $16 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, former NFL star DeMarco Murray.

Heidi Mueller is best known for her career in pageantry and for her marriage to former NFL running back DeMarco Murray. While she has largely stayed out of the public spotlight in recent years, Mueller gained national recognition in the mid-2000s through her success in state and national beauty competitions. Her public profile has been shaped more by selective visibility than constant media presence, reflecting a preference for privacy and family life rather than ongoing celebrity exposure. During her years in pageantry, Mueller developed a reputation for poise, professionalism, and discipline, qualities that later translated into a quieter but stable life away from competitive stages and entertainment headlines.

Early Life and Education

Heidi Mueller was born on February 24, 1988, in the United States. She attended the University of Oklahoma, where she balanced academics with her involvement in pageantry and campus activities. Her time at Oklahoma coincided with the period when she began competing at higher levels in beauty contests, laying the groundwork for her later national exposure.

Pageant Career

Mueller's most notable achievement came in 2006, when she was crowned Miss Oklahoma USA. That title qualified her to compete in the Miss USA pageant, where she represented Oklahoma on a national stage. While she did not win the national crown, her participation elevated her profile and placed her among the more visible figures in the pageant circuit during that era.

Her pageant career was relatively brief but impactful. Like many competitors, Mueller transitioned away from pageantry after achieving state-level success, choosing not to pursue a long-term career in modeling or entertainment.

Heidi Mueller

Toby Canham/Getty Images

Marriage to DeMarco Murray

From 2004 to 2006, Heidi was engaged to actor Joey Lawrence. In 2015, Mueller married NFL player DeMarco Murray at the height of his career. They have two children together. The couple built a family together while navigating the demands of professional football, including relocations and the physical toll of the sport. DeMarco earned roughly $28 million during his 7-year NFL career. His largest contract was a 4-year $25 million deal with the Tennessee Titans that came with $12.5 million guaranteed.

Life After the Spotlight

Following Murray's retirement from the NFL, Mueller has continued to keep a low profile. Unlike many spouses of high-profile athletes, she has not pursued reality television, endorsement deals, or media appearances. Instead, she has remained focused on family life and personal priorities outside the public eye.

