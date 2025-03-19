Last Updated: March 20, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$2 Million
Birthdate:
Sep 8, 1957 (67 years old)
Birthplace:
Greenwich
Gender:
Female
Height:
5 ft 5 in (1.66 m)
Profession:
Screenwriter, Actor, Author
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Heather Thomas' Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Career Beginnings
  3. Rise To Fame: "The Fall Guy" Years
  4. Challenges And Transformation
  5. From Actress To Writer
  6. Political Activism And Philanthropy
  7. Personal Life

What is Heather Thomas' net worth?

Heather Thomas is an American actress, screenwriter, author, and activist who has a net worth of $2 million. Heather Thomas rose to prominence in the 1980s as an actress, most notably for her role as Jody Banks in the hit television series "The Fall Guy" alongside Lee Majors. Throughout her multi-faceted career, Thomas has navigated the peaks and valleys of Hollywood fame, reinventing herself several times as a screenwriter, novelist, political activist, and philanthropist. After stepping away from acting in the early 1990s, she channeled her creative energy into writing and social advocacy, becoming an influential voice in California politics and humanitarian causes. Her journey represents a compelling evolution from television sex symbol to respected intellectual and community leader.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on September 8, 1957, in Greenwich, Connecticut, Heather Thomas was raised in a creative environment that nurtured her artistic inclinations from an early age. Her mother, Gladdy Lou Ryder, was a special education teacher who encouraged Thomas's interest in performing arts. Thomas attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where she studied film and television, laying the foundation for her future in the entertainment industry.

Thomas began her professional career in the late 1970s, making appearances in various television shows. Her first significant break came when she was cast as the co-host of the NBC reality series "Co-Ed Fever," though the show was short-lived. This early setback would prove to be merely a bump in the road to her eventual success.

Heather Thomas

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rise to Fame: "The Fall Guy" Years

Thomas's career reached its zenith when she was cast as Jody Banks in "The Fall Guy," which aired from 1981 to 1986. The action-adventure series, which centered around a Hollywood stuntman who moonlighted as a bounty hunter, became a staple of 1980s television. Thomas's portrayal of the tough yet glamorous stuntwoman earned her widespread recognition and established her as one of the decade's notable sex symbols.

During this period, Thomas also appeared in several films, including "Zapped!" (1982) and "Cyclone" (1987). Her rising profile led to her becoming a fixture in popular men's magazines of the era, with her famous poster selling over five million copies worldwide. However, like many young stars thrust into the limelight, Thomas struggled with the pressures of fame, developing a cocaine addiction that would take years to overcome.

Challenges and Transformation

The late 1980s represented a turbulent period in Thomas's life. In 1986, she survived a serious car accident that required extensive physical therapy. Around the same time, she entered rehabilitation to address her substance abuse issues, emerging with a renewed focus and determination to rebuild her life and career.

This period of recovery marked a significant turning point for Thomas, who began to distance herself from her previous image as a television sex symbol. Instead of pursuing roles that emphasized her physical appearance, she focused on developing her intellectual and creative abilities, eventually stepping away from acting altogether to pursue other interests.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

From Actress to Writer

After largely retiring from acting in the early 1990s, Thomas channeled her creative energy into writing. She enrolled in screenwriting courses and began developing scripts, demonstrating a talent that extended well beyond her previous work in front of the camera. Her screenplay "School Slut" was optioned, though it was never produced.

In 2008, Thomas published her first novel, "Trophies," a satirical look at the lives of Hollywood wives and the social dynamics of Los Angeles' elite circles. The book drew on her intimate knowledge of Hollywood culture and received positive reviews for its sharp wit and insider perspective. Through her writing, Thomas was able to offer commentary on the very industry that had once defined her public persona.

Political Activism and Philanthropy

Beyond her creative pursuits, Thomas has become known for her political activism and philanthropic work. In 1992, she co-founded the Mothers and Others, an organization focused on raising awareness about environmental issues affecting children's health. She has been involved in various political causes, hosting fundraising events for Democratic candidates and advocating for progressive policies.

Thomas has been particularly active in addressing human trafficking and has worked with organizations dedicated to combating this global issue. Her advocacy work represents a significant aspect of her life beyond entertainment, reflecting her commitment to using her platform for meaningful social change.

Personal Life

Thomas's personal life has been marked by both challenges and enduring relationships. After a brief first marriage to Allen Rosenthal in the early 1980s, she married entertainment attorney Skip Brittenham in 1992. Together, they have one daughter, India Rose, and Thomas is also stepmother to Brittenham's daughter from a previous relationship.

The couple maintains a home in Santa Monica, California, where they have hosted numerous political fundraisers and charity events over the years. Despite her earlier struggles with addiction and the pressures of fame, Thomas has built a stable family life away from the Hollywood spotlight, balancing her various professional endeavors with her role as a wife and mother.

Thomas has been open about her past difficulties, including her recovery from addiction and an incident in 1986 when she was kidnapped at gunpoint from her home, though she managed to escape. These experiences have informed her resilience and contributed to her evolution from Hollywood starlet to thoughtful writer and activist.

