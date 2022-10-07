Hayley Atwell Net Worth:

What is Hayley Atwell's Net Worth?

Hayley Atwell is an English actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Hayley Atwell had her breakthrough role playing Lady Elizabeth Foster in the 2008 period film "The Duchess." She later gained recognition for her leading role in the television miniseries "The Pillars of the Earth" and for her portrayal of Agent Peggy Carter in a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero properties. Atwell has also given acclaimed performances on the stage in such productions as "A View from the Bridge," "The Pride," and "Rosmersholm."

Early Life and Education

Hayley Atwell was born on April 5, 1982 in London, England as the only child of British mother Allison and American father Grant. For her education, she went to Sion-Manning Roman Catholic Girls' School and then to the London Oratory School. Following two years off, during which time she traveled with her dad, Atwell enrolled at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She graduated in 2005 with an acting degree.

Stage Career

Atwell began her acting career on stage in 2005 in a production of the Ancient Greek tragedy "Prometheus Bound." She played Io, a maiden exiled by the god Zeus. Following this, Atwell played the wife of the protagonist in the Royal Shakespeare Company's 2006 production of "Women Beware Women." Subsequently, she appeared in two Royal National Theatre productions, both directed by Nicholas Hytner: "Man of Mode" and "Major Barbara." In 2009, Atwell made her West End debut in a production of Arthur Miller's "A View from the Bridge." For her performance, she earned a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Atwell next starred in Alexi Kaye Campbell's "The Faith Machine" at the Royal Court Theatre; the play was directed by Jamie Lloyd. She reunited with both Campbell and Lloyd in 2013 for a revival of "The Pride," for which she earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress. Returning to the stage in 2018, Atwell appeared in the plays "Dry Powder" and "Measure for Measure." The year after that, she starred in the West End production of Henrik Ibsen's "Rosmersholm," for which she received her third Olivier Award nomination.

Film Career

In 2007, Atwell made her first appearances on the big screen in Woody Allen's "Cassandra's Dream" and Anthony Byrne's "How About You." She had her breakthrough the following year, appearing in two period dramas: "Brideshead Revisited" and "The Duchess." For her portrayal of Lady Elizabeth Foster in the latter film, Atwell received a British Independent Film Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She went on to appear in her biggest film yet in 2011: the Marvel Comics superhero movie "Captain America: The First Avenger." This marked Atwell's debut as Agent Peggy Carter, a role she reprised in the Marvel movies "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Atwell has been in a number of other major films beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of her other notable credits have included the wartime drama "Testament of Youth"; Disney's live-action remake of "Cinderella," in which she played the titular princess's mother; Disney's "Christopher Robin," in which she played the titular character's wife; and "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," in which she voiced the character Mittens. Atwell also portrayed Kathy Etchingham, a girlfriend of Jimi Hendrix, in the biographical drama "Jimi: All is by My Side." She later joined the "Mission: Impossible" franchise for the final two installments of the film series.

Television Career

On the small screen, Atwell first acted in television films. From 2005 to 2006, she appeared in "Whatever Love Means," "Fear of Fanny," and "The Ruby in the Smoke." Also in 2006, Atwell starred in the three-part series "The Line of Beauty," based on the eponymous Alan Hollinghurst novel. She subsequently appeared in the television films "Mansfield Park" and "The Shadow in the North," both literary adaptations as well. In 2009, Atwell starred in the miniseries "The Prisoner," based on the classic series from the 60s. She subsequently starred in the miniseries "The Pillars of the Earth," an adaptation of Ken Follett's eponymous novel. Her performance garnered her a Golden Globe Award nomination. This was followed by roles on such series as "Any Human Heart" and "Falcón," and a leading role in the BBC adaptation of William Boyd's spy novel "Restless." In 2013, Atwell starred in an episode of the science-fiction anthology series "Black Mirror" as well as in the three-part series "Life of Crime."

Atwell reprised her film role as Agent Peggy Carter in two episodes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." in 2014. The following year, she began starring on the spinoff series "Agent Carter," based on her character. Ultimately, the show was canceled after two seasons due to poor ratings. Atwell had her next main role from 2016 to 2017, playing rebellious former First Daughter of the United States Hayes Morrison on the short-lived legal drama "Conviction." After that, she starred in two miniseries adaptations of novels: "Howards End" and "The Long Song." From 2018 to 2019, Atwell voiced the main character Zadra on the animated science-fiction series "3Below: Tales of Arcadia." Her other television credits include an animated adaptation of the video game "Tomb Raider."

Radio and Podcasts

Atwell has made many contributions to the radio format over the years. Notably, she has played characters on a number of "Doctor Who" radio dramas, including "Blood of the Daleks," "The Doomwood Curse," "The Whispering Forest," and "The Sands of Life." She has also contributed to such radio drama productions as "The Leopard," "The Martian Chronicles," and "The Merchant of Venice." In 2020, Atwell launched her own podcast series entitled "True Spies," which aims to illuminate the world of espionage.