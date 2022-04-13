Harvey Fierstein Net Worth:

What is Harvey Fierstein's Net Worth and Salary?

Harvey Fierstein is an American actor and playwright who has a net worth of $20 million. Harvey Fierstein is best known in the theater world for creating such acclaimed productions as "Torch Song Trilogy," "La Cage aux Folles," and "Kinky Boots," and for starring in the original Broadway production of "Hairspray." He has also appeared in numerous films, including "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Bullets Over Broadway," "Independence Day," and "Mulan." On television, Fierstein received an Emmy Award nomination for his guest role on "Cheers."

Early Life

Harvey Fierstein was born on June 6, 1952 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City to school librarian Jacqueline and handkerchief manufacturer Irving. Although he grew up Jewish, he later became an atheist. As a teen, Fierstein went to the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan. He went on to attend the Pratt Institute, from which he earned his BFA in 1973. Fierstein got his start in theater as a founding member of the Gallery Players of Park Slope; he was also cast in Andy Warhol's play "Pork."

Theater Career

Fierstein had his claim to fame in 1982 as the writer and star of "Torch Song Trilogy," a collection of three plays focused on a gay Jewish drag queen and torch singer living in New York City. For the Broadway production, he won Tony Awards for both Best Play and Best Actor in a Play. Fierstein won another Tony Award in 1983 for writing the book of the musical "La Cage aux Folles." Later, in 1987, his play "Safe Sex" debuted on Broadway. Fierstein followed that with the musical "Legs Diamond," based on the 1960 film "The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond."

In Seattle in 2002, Fierstein debuted arguably his most famous role: mother Edna Turnblad in the musical "Hairspray." The show went on to make its Broadway debut later in the year, with Fierstein continuing in his role through 2004. He returned to the production for its run from 2008 to 2009. For his performance, Fierstein won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Between his two runs of performances in "Hairspray," he played Tevye in the 2004 revival of "Fiddler on the Roof."

Fierstein next wrote and starred in the 2008 musical "A Catered Affair," which earned 12 Drama Desk Award nominations. He garnered further acclaim – and another Tony nomination – for writing the book of the musical "Newsies."

In 2013, Fierstein had one of his biggest hits with the musical "Kinky Boots," which he adapted from the 2005 British film. The show earned 13 Tony Award nominations, winning six. Fierstein's other theater credits have included "Casa Valentina," "Spookhouse," "Forget Him," and the one-person play "Bella Bella."

Film Career

On the big screen, Fierstein made his acting debut in the 1984 dramedy "Garbo Talks." The same year, he provided the narration for the Academy Award-winning documentary "The Times of Harvey Milk." In 1988, Fierstein adapted his play "Torch Song Trilogy" into a film, in which he starred alongside Matthew Broderick and Anne Bancroft. He next had a supporting role in the 1993 thriller "The Harvest," and a memorable role as the brother of Robin Williams' character in the dramedy "Mrs. Doubtfire" the same year. Fierstein's subsequent credits included Woody Allen's crime comedy "Bullets Over Broadway"; the comedy "Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde"; the science-fiction action film "Independence Day"; the dramedy "Everything Relative"; and the fantasy film "Kull the Conqueror."

In 1998, Fierstein lent his voice to the role of Yao in Disney's animated film "Mulan." The same year, he appeared alongside Sam Rockwell, Steve Zahn, and Michael Lerner in the crime comedy "Safe Men." Fierstein was subsequently in "Jump" and "Playing Mona Lisa." In 2002, he played Merv Green in the dark comedy "Death to Smoochy," and in 2003 played a duplex realtor in another dark comedy, "Duplex," starring Ben Stiller and Drew Barrymore. Among his other credits, Fierstein lent his voice to the 2017 animated film "Animal Crackers," and appeared in the 2022 romcom "Bros."

Television Career

Fierstein acted on television for the first time in a 1986 episode of "Miami Vice." He was subsequently in the television films "Apology" and "Tidy Endings." In 1990, he had a memorable part voicing Homer's assistant Karl in the "Simpson and Delilah" episode of "The Simpsons." Another notable role came in 1992, when Fierstein played Mark Newberger in an episode of the sitcom "Cheers"; for his performance, he received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Next, he appeared in an episode of "Murder, She Wrote," and had a main role on the short-lived 1994 sitcom "Daddy's Girls." Fierstein's credits throughout the remainder of the 90s included appearances on "Fame L.A." and "Ellen" and a role in the television film "Double Platinum."

In 2000, Fierstein both starred in and wrote a segment of the television anthology film "Common Ground," which aired on Showtime. Later in the decade, he had a recurring role on "Sesame Street," appeared in the television film "The Year Without a Santa Claus," and lent his voice to episodes of "Family Guy" and "How I Met Your Mother." Fierstein subsequently made guest appearances on a number of shows, including "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," and "Smash." In 2015, he wrote the teleplay for the NBC special "The Wiz Live!"; he returned to the network in 2016 to both star in and write the teleplay for "Hairspray Live!" Fierstein's other television credits have included voice roles on the streaming series "Big Mouth" and "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."

Personal Life

Fierstein is part of the LGBTQ+ community, and has long identified as gay. In a 2022 interview with People magazine, he admitted that he is uncertain of his gender identity. However, Fierstein does not identify as non-binary.

Real Estate

Fierstein primarily lives in Connecticut where he owns a 7-are property in the town of Ridgefield. This property is worth $3-5 million.

He has also owned a duplex New York City apartment since the late 1980s. If this property came to market, it would likely fetch north of $5 million.