What is Harry Lennix's net worth and salary?

Harry Lennix is an American actor, producer, director, and writer who has a net worth of $4 million. Harry Lennix is a versatile actor with more than 130 credits to his name, and he is known for his powerful performances on stage and screen. He began his career in Chicago theater, earning acclaim for his work with the Goodman and Steppenwolf theaters. Lennix's breakthrough came with his role in the 1999 film "Titus," directed by Julie Taymor. On television, he has had notable recurring roles in series such as "ER" (1997) and "24" (2007). He gained wider recognition for his portrayal of Boyd Langton in Joss Whedon's "Dollhouse" (2009–2010) and as Harold Cooper in the long-running NBC crime drama "The Blacklist" (2013–2023). He was a main cast member on "The Blacklist," appearing in all 218 of the series' episodes over 10 seasons.

Lennix has appeared in major film productions including "The Matrix Reloaded" (2003), "The Matrix Revolutions" (2003), "Ray" (2004), "Man of Steel" (2013), and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" (2021). He has also performed on Broadway, appearing in a 2007 production of "Radio Golf." Harry wrote and produced the 2018 film "Revival," and he directed the short films "Fly Like Mercury" (2008) and "The Gleaner" (2017). He has executive produced many films, including "Hush Money" (2017), "Romeo and Juliet in Harlem" (2017), and "Curse of the Macbeths" (2022).

Early Life

Harry Lennix was born Harold Joseph Lennix III on November 16, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois. He is the son of African-American laundry worker Lillian C. Vines and Creole machinist Harry Lennix Jr. Harry grew up with three older siblings, and he attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary South before majoring in Acting and Direction at Northwestern University. As a college senior, he was the coordinator of For Members Only, an African-American student organization.

Career

In 1983, Lennix had an uncredited role in the film "Bad Boys," then he guest-starred on "Jack and Mike" (1986) and appeared in the film "The Package" (1989) and the TV movie "A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story" (1989). In the '90s, he had recurring roles as Daniel Holbrook on the CBS legal thriller "The Client" (1995–1996), Dr. Greg Fischer on the NBC medical drama "ER" (1997), and Agent Ron Wagner on the CBS crime drama "Diagnosis: Murder" (1997–1998). Harry also appeared in films such as "Mo' Money" (1992), "Bob Roberts" (1992), "Guarding Tess" (1994), "Clockers" (1995), "Get on the Bus" (1996), and "The Unspoken" (1999), and his performance in 1999's "Titus" earned him a Satellite Award. He began the 2000s by co-starring with Omar Epps, Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard, and Dennis Haysbert in "Love & Basketball," which was preserved in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry in 2023 for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant." Next, Lennix appeared in the films "Pumpkin" (2002), "Collateral Damage" (2002), "Black Listed" (2003), "The Human Stain" (2003), "Barbershop 2: Back in Business" (2004), "Ray" (2004), "Stomp the Yard" (2007), "Resurrecting the Champ" (2007), "Across the Universe" (2007), and "State of Play" (2009) and portrayed Baptist pastor/politician Adam Clayton Powell Jr. in the 2002 TV movie "Keep the Faith, Baby."

Harry played Commander Lock in the 2003 blockbusters "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions," and he had recurring roles as Walid Al-Rezani on Fox's "24" (2007) and the President of the United States on HBO's "Little Britain USA" (2008). Lennix played Jim Gardner on the ABC political drama "Commander in Chief" from 2005 to 2006 and Boyd Langton on the Fox science-fiction series "Dollhouse" from 2009 to 2010. Next, he appeared in the films "The Last Fall" (2012), "Evidence" (2013), "Cru" (2014), "The Algerian" (2014), "Chi-Raq" (2015), "Timeless" (2016), "Romeo and Juliet in Harlem" (2017), "Canal Street" (2018), and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" (2021). He portrayed King Henry IV in "H4" (2012), God in "72 Hours" (2015) and "For the Love of Christmas" (2016), and Frederick Douglass in "Emperor" (2020), and he played Calvin Swanwick in the superhero movies "Man of Steel" (2013) and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016). From 2012 to 2013, Harry had a recurring role as Tim Dupre on The CW medical drama "Emily Owens, M.D.," and from 2013 to 2023, he starred as Harold Cooper on the NBC crime thriller "The Blacklist." He reprised his role in an episode of the spin-off "The Blacklist: Redemption" in 2017. Lennix later landed recurring roles as Franklin Sacker on Showtime's "Billions" (2016–2022), Marcus Walker on HBO's "Insecure" (2018–2021), and Walter Harley on BET+'s "Diarra from Detroit" (2024).

Personal Life

Harry married Djena Graves, a business executive, on June 27, 2009. Lennix was initiated into the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in November 2012 via Evanston, Illinois' Theta Kappa Kappa graduate chapter. Harry follows the Catholic faith and initially considered becoming a priest. In a 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, he stated, "It was during that time, while I was pretty seriously interested in becoming a priest, that I really got exposed to the possibilities of a career in acting." He added, "I was told that I was good at it, and I was encouraged to pursue it, even by the priest at the time. Father Robert Bridge is the one who took me to my first professional play and started really encouraging me that I had a future at this."

Awards and Nominations

In the early 2000s, Lennix won a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture and received a Chlotrudis Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for "Titus." In 2003, "Keep the Faith, Baby" earned him a Black Reel Award for Best Actor in a Television Movie/Mini-Series, a NAMIC Vision Award for Best Performance – Drama, an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special, and a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film. In 2005, Harry shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with his "Ray" co-stars, and he received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Commander in Chief" in 2006.

His directorial debut, "Fly Like Mercury," earned a Best Short Film nomination at the 2007 Chicago International Film Festival, and he was honored with the Encore Award at the 2011 Action on Film International Film Festival. Lennix received Black Reel Award nominations for Network/Cable – Best Supporting Actor for "A Beautiful Soul" in 2013 and Outstanding Supporting Actor, TV Movie or Mini-Series for "The Fright Night Files" in 2015, and at the 2014 Northeast Film Festival, he won the Icon Award and earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film for "The Algerian." In 2016, Harry was named Best Supporting Actor for "Timeless" at the American Movie Awards, and in 2017, the film's cast won the award for Best Ensemble – Feature Dramedy at the Best Actors Film Festival.

Real Estate

In July 2001, Lennix paid $480,000 for a 3,187-square-foot home in Los Angeles. The home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms.