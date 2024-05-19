Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Nov 5, 1937 (86 years old) Birthplace: Los Angeles Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Actor, Theatre Director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Harris Yulin's Net Worth

Harris Yulin is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Harris Yulin is known for appearing in movies like "Scarface" (1983) and "Clear and Present Danger" (1994), and he played Roger Stanton on Fox's "24" (2002–2003) and Buddy Dieker on Netflix's "Ozark" (2017–2018). Yulin has more than 130 acting credits to his name, including the films "Doc" (1971), "Ghostbusters II" (1989), "Cutthroat Island" (1995), "Multiplicity" (1996), "Cradle Will Rock" (1999), "The Hurricane" (1999), "Rush Hour 2" (2001), "Training Day" (2001), "The Place Beyond the Pines" (2012), and "The Family Fang" (2015). Harris starred as Neal Frazier on the CBS drama "WIOU" (1990–1991), and he has had recurring roles on several TV series, playing Deek Peasley on "How the West Was Won" (1978–1979), Leonardo da Vinci and William Shakespeare on "Meeting of Minds" (1979–1981), Quentin Travers on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1999–2002), Admiral Bruce Winnick on "Nikita" (2011–2012), Orson Snyder on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2016–2017), Leonard Funt on "Billions" (2018–2019), and Gordon on "Divorce" (2019).

Yulin has also performed on Broadway, appearing in "Watch on the Rhine" (1980), "A Lesson From Aloes" (1980–1981), "The Visit" (1992), "The Diary of Anne Frank" (1997–1998), "The Price" (1999–2000), and "Hedda Gabler" (2001–2002). He earned Drama Desk Award nominations for "The Diary of Anne Frank" and "The Price" and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for "The Diary of Anne Frank."

Early Life

Harris Yulin was born Harris B. Goldberg on November 5, 1937, in Los Angeles, California. He grew up in a Jewish household. Harris is the cousin of actress Linda Stirling, who appeared in films such as "The San Antonio Kid," "Zorro's Black Whip," and "Sheriff of Cimarron."

Career

Yulin's New York theatre debut took place in a 1963 production of the James Saunders play "Next Time I'll Sing to You." In 1971, he portrayed Wyatt Earp in the film "Doc," and he followed it with "The Midnight Man" (1974), "Watched!" (1974), "Night Moves" (1975), "St. Ives" (1976), and "Steel" (1979). Harris appeared in the TV movies "Neither Are We Enemies" (1970), "Incident at Vichy" (1973), "Melvin Purvis: G-Man" (1974), "The Greatest Gift" (1974), "The Missiles of October" (1974), "Dynasty" (1976), and "When Every Day Was the Fourth of July" (1978), and he guest-starred on "The ABC Afternoon Playbreak" (1973), "Kojak" (1974), "Barnaby Jones" (1974), "Ironside" (1975), "Little House on the Prairie" (1975), "Baretta" (1975), "Police Woman" (1975), "Dynasty" (1976), and "Wonder Woman" (1977). From 1978 to 1979, he played Deek Peasley on ABC's "How the West Was Won." Yulin played Chief Detective Mel Bernstein in the 1983 film "Scarface" alongside Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer, then he appeared in the films "Short Fuse" (1986), "The Believers" (1987), "Fatal Beauty" (1987), "Bad Dreams" (1988), "Another Woman" (1988), and "Ghostbusters II" (1989). From 1990 to 1991, he starred as Neal Frazier on the CBS series "WIOU," then he guest-starred on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1993), "Law & Order" (1994), "Frasier" (1996), "Murphy Brown" (1997), and "La Femme Nikita" (1997).

In the '90s, Harris appeared in the films "Narrow Margin" (1990), "There Goes the Neighborhood" (1992), "Stuart Saves His Family" (1994), "The Baby-Sitters Club" (1995), "Cutthroat Island" (1995), "Multiplicity" (1996), "Murder at 1600" (1997), "Bean" (1997), "Cradle Will Rock" (1999), and "The Hurricane" (1999), and he co-starred with Harrison Ford in 1994's "Clear and Present Danger," which grossed $215.9 million at the box office. From 2002 to 2003, he played Roger Stanton on the Fox series "24," then he had recurring roles on "Mister Sterling" (2003), "Third Watch" (2005), "Nikita" (2011–2012), "Veep" (2016), and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2016–2017). In 2001, Yulin played U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Sterling in 2001's "Rush Hour 2" alongside Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, and he reunited with his "The Hurricane" co-star Denzel Washington in "Training Day." He appeared in the films "King of the Corner" (2004), "Game 6" (2005), "The Treatment" (2006), "My Soul to Take" (2010), "The Place Beyond the Pines" (2012), "A Short History of Decay" (2014), "The Family Fang" (2015), "The American Side" (2016), "Norman" (2016), "The Sounding" (2017), "All Square" (2018), "Wanderland" (2018), and "Omni Loop" (2024).

From 2017 to 2018, Harris played Buddy Dieker on the Netflix series "Ozark," and around this time, he had recurring roles on "Billions" (2018–2019), "Murphy Brown" (2018), and "Divorce" (2018). In recent years, he has also appeared in the TV series "For the People" (2019) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (2022) and the miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" (2020). In 2023, it was reported that Yulin had joined the cast of the Disney+ Marvel miniseries "Daredevil: Born Again." Film critic Jim Emerson has said that Harris "should be in every movie ever made."

Personal Life

From 1971 to 1972, Harris dated his "Doc" co-star Faye Dunaway. He married actress Gwen Welles in 1975, and they remained together until Gwen's death from bowel cancer in October 1993. On September 11, 2005, Yulin wed Kristen Lowman.

Awards and Nominations

In 1996, Yulin earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for "Frasier." In 1997, he received a CableACE Award nomination for Guest Actor in a Dramatic Special or Series for "La Femme Nikita." In 2019, Harris shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with his "Ozark" co-stars. He won a Lucille Lortel Award for directing a Signature Theatre production of "The Trip to Bountiful."